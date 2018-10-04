Players to watch at every position in Week 6 of Wichita-area football

There aren’t a ton of high-profile games this week, but a lot of players have favorable matchups.
Here is a player to watch at every position in Week 6 of high school football around the Wichita area:
K’Vonte Baker - Heights, Quarterback, Sr.
After running for 405 yards last week, Baker is Kansas’ most prolific runner.
Through five games, he has 1,216 rushing yards and is going against another weak defense Friday. The Titans are 3-2 but haven’t beaten a team with a winning record.
They also haven’t had to defend a player like Baker.
Taylon Peters - Salina Central, Running Back, Sr.
Salina Central is back, and Peters is one of the biggest reasons.
Peters is a top-five rusher in Kansas with 981 yards through five games, and the Mustangs are 4-1 heading into Newton.
The Railers’ defense has been suspect this season, and Central has proven its offense has the ability to score at any time.
Kale Schroeder - Sedgwick, Receiver, Jr.
Schroeder has been pegged a beneficiary of his quarterback brother, Hooper.
That might be true, but Kale has just as much talent outside. He is toward the top of the Kansas ranks with 421 receiving yards this season.
The Cardinals have Meade coming to town Friday — a team coming off a 47-6 loss to Elkhart.
Clay Cundiff - Bishop Carroll, Tight End, Sr.
Cundiff seems to step up on the biggest stages.
Friday, Carroll goes to Cessna Stadium to face Kapaun. The Holy War will be live as both sides of the stadium will be open for the only time this season.
In the same way, expect Cundiff to open up the field for inexperienced sophomore quarterback Aiden Niedens.
Derby - Offensive Line
Against teams not named Bishop Carroll, Derby is averaging 56.75 points per game.
The reason: the offensive line.
This week, the Panthers get a woeful Hutchinson team that has made habit of giving up 40-point games.
Wichita Northwest - Defensive Line
Marcus Hicks is quietly No. 2 in Kansas with six sacks in five games.
Only Goddard’s Zeke Howell has more with eight. This week, Northwest is on the road at Garden City — a team that could present plenty of sack opportunities for the entire Grizzly defensive line.
Iverson Bello - Chaparral, Linebacker, Jr.
Garden Plain like to run the ball, and Bello is among the top tacklers in Kansas.
With 56 tackles in 2018, Bello will be important in containing the Garden Plain offense and swarming to the ball.
His impact will be key to the Runners’ chances in a huge Central Plains League matchup.
Gentry Cole - Goddard, Safety, Sr.
With three interceptions on the season, Cole has given Goddard a threat at turning defense into offense.
The Lions are on the road at Valley Center in what could turn into the AVCTL II championship. With how the Goddard offense has played the past few weeks, Cole and the defense will be important at getting good field position.
Trevor Whiteman - Udall, Cornerback, Jr.
Fewer than 10 players in Kansas have more interceptions.
Whiteman has four picks this season in 8-man south of Wichita. This week, he goes against one of Kansas’ most pass-happy offenses in the state — Medicine Lodge.
The Indians are coming off a rough loss to South Central. And Udall is fresh from a tight 22-14 win over Attica/Argonia.
