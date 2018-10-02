Barber’s Bests: The top 5 performances from Week 5 of Wichita-area football

It was another high-powered week of high school football offense across the Wichita area.
A handful of runners put their teams on their backs to wins in Week 5. Here are the top five:
5. Taylon Peters: Salina Central senior running back
285 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, 48-17 win vs. Campus
Peters has helped changed the perception around the Salina Central football program.
Coming into 2018, the Mustangs hadn’t won since 2015. Now Central is 4-1 with a shot at its best finish since 2004. Peters’ hard running is one of the biggest reasons. He has instilled a bit of fear into opposing defenses.
Campus was only the latest victim.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 2
4. Tanner Cash: Clearwater sophomore QB
108 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 209 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 49-12 win vs. Haven
Clearwater has its quarterback.
Cash, only a sophomore, was impressive against Haven on Friday. And his standout day has the Indians at 3-2 for the first time since 2013.
Cash’s legs were clearly a game-changer, but his ability to throw the ball kept Haven guessing all night.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
3. Colton Davis: Newton senior QB
10 for 15 passing, 101 passing yards, 16 carries, 221 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 42-35 win vs. Hutchinson
Hutchinson kept it close on the road, but Davis was the difference.
With 1:35 to play, Davis scored his sixth touchdown, and the Newton defense held for its second win of the season. Davis averaged more than a first down ever time he carried the ball.
The Railers had a rough two-game stretch against a pair of powerful defenses in Derby and Maize, but Davis showed they do have some offensive pop.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
2. K’Vonte Baker: Wichita Heights senior QB
24 carries, 405 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 222 kickoff return yards, 49-14 in vs. Wichita Southeast
It was the Southeast defense, but Baker put on a show.
The Golden Buffaloes hadn’t played a top-end offense through four weeks of the 2018 season, but Heights and Baker kept them on their heels all game with misdirection and a lot of explosion.
Baker is now up to 1,216 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He is averaging 243.2 yards per game.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 3
1. Breece Hall: Wichita Northwest senior running back
21 carries, 204 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 37 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 55-26 win vs. Kapaun
Hall put up game-winning numbers against a previously undefeated league and class opponent.
He ran with an anger Northwest coach Steve Martin begs to see, and Hall changed the mindset of the Kapaun defense into the fourth quarter.
Northwest needed to make a statement Friday. Hall was the first to write his signature.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 2
