Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Varsity Kansas Student Section Power Rankings: We have a new No. 1

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

October 02, 2018 01:36 PM

1. Goddard Lions

Last Week: 3

The football wasn’t great, but the creativity was — even good enough to take the long-awaited top spot.

2. Kapaun Crusaders

Last Week: 1

Even on the road in a loss, the Kapaun crowd absolutely sent it.

3. Andover Trojans

Last Week: 8

This chant alone moves Andover up the ranks.

4. Derby Panthers

5. Andover Central

Last Week: 9

Andover Central is at the forefront of supporting all of its sports teams.

6. Campus Colts

Last Week: 10

Extra points to Campus for doing double duty this week.

7. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Last Week: NR

I was at the Kapaun-Northwest game, and the Grizzlies’ homecoming crowd was live.

8. Newton Railroaders

Last Week: 14

This Newton crowd looks big and loud, and it paid off with a win over Hutch.

9. Valley Center

Last Week: NR

I’ve seen the Valley Center section in person, and it is quite underrated.

10. Maize Eagles

Last Week: 4

I expected more out of one of the best sections for a huge game a couple of miles down the road.

11. Circle Thunderbirds

Last Week: 7

Agree or not, this Circle tweet was constantly in my notifications.

12. Trinity Academy Knights

Last Week: 15

This many students traveled to Andale to watch their team get beat 56-0. That’s impressive.

13. Wellington Crusaders

Last Week: 11

Wellington’s student production has kept it in the rankings, even on the road at Rose Hill.

14. McPherson Bullpups

Last Week: NR

A great road crowd on hand for a probable AVCTL III title game at Buhler.

15. Augusta Orioles

Last Week: NR

Augusta has been knocking on the door for weeks now. It’s time the Orioles get featured.

Honorable Mention

  • Wichita North
  • Wichita Southeast
  • Maize South
  • Eisenhower

  Comments  