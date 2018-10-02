Varsity Kansas Student Section Power Rankings: We have a new No. 1

1. Goddard Lions
Last Week: 3
The football wasn’t great, but the creativity was — even good enough to take the long-awaited top spot.
2. Kapaun Crusaders
Last Week: 1
Even on the road in a loss, the Kapaun crowd absolutely sent it.
3. Andover Trojans
Last Week: 8
This chant alone moves Andover up the ranks.
4. Derby Panthers
5. Andover Central
Last Week: 9
Andover Central is at the forefront of supporting all of its sports teams.
6. Campus Colts
Last Week: 10
Extra points to Campus for doing double duty this week.
7. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Last Week: NR
I was at the Kapaun-Northwest game, and the Grizzlies’ homecoming crowd was live.
8. Newton Railroaders
Last Week: 14
This Newton crowd looks big and loud, and it paid off with a win over Hutch.
9. Valley Center
Last Week: NR
I’ve seen the Valley Center section in person, and it is quite underrated.
10. Maize Eagles
Last Week: 4
I expected more out of one of the best sections for a huge game a couple of miles down the road.
11. Circle Thunderbirds
Last Week: 7
Agree or not, this Circle tweet was constantly in my notifications.
12. Trinity Academy Knights
Last Week: 15
This many students traveled to Andale to watch their team get beat 56-0. That’s impressive.
13. Wellington Crusaders
Last Week: 11
Wellington’s student production has kept it in the rankings, even on the road at Rose Hill.
14. McPherson Bullpups
Last Week: NR
A great road crowd on hand for a probable AVCTL III title game at Buhler.
15. Augusta Orioles
Last Week: NR
Augusta has been knocking on the door for weeks now. It’s time the Orioles get featured.
Honorable Mention
- Wichita North
- Wichita Southeast
- Maize South
- Eisenhower
