Wichita Northwest and Kapaun captains watch the referee flip the coin before the Grizzlies’ 55-26 win on Friday. (Sept. 28, 2018)
Wichita Northwest and Kapaun captains watch the referee flip the coin before the Grizzlies’ 55-26 win on Friday. (Sept. 28, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest and Kapaun captains watch the referee flip the coin before the Grizzlies’ 55-26 win on Friday. (Sept. 28, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Prediction Recap: Week 5 was our worst week of picks in the 2018 season

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

October 01, 2018 11:28 AM

Let’s look back at Eagle reporter Hayden Barber’s picks from Week 5 of high school football across the Wichita area:

Overall: 15-5

Losses: No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central, Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 12 Garden Plain, No. 14 Andover at No. 21 Valley Center, Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central, No. 19 Wichita West at Dodge City

Biggest upset by ranking: Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central

Biggest upset by points: No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central

Best-picked spread: Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights (Wichita Heights by 35 points) - Actual: Wichita Heights by 35 points (0-point difference); Cheney at No. 18 Collegiate (Collegiate by 21 points) - Actual: Collegiate by 21 points (0-point difference)

Worst-picked spread: No. Campus at No. 20 Salina Central (Campus by 11 points) - Actual: Salina Central by 31 points (42-point difference)

Average spread difference: 2.4 points too close

Best-picked total: Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights (63 points) - Actual: 63 points (0-point difference)

Worst-picked total: No. 24 Eisenhower at Arkansas City at 31 points - Actual: 78 points (47-point difference)

Average total difference: 0.1 points too many

Salina South at No. 1 Derby

Predicted: Derby 49, Salina South 7

Actual: Derby 60, Salina South 7

No. 7 Kapaun at No. 2 Wichita Northwest

Predicted: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21

Actual: Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun 26

Read about the game here.

See photos from the game here.

Wichita Northwest beat Kapaun 55-26 on Friday. The Grizzlies' offense, led by running back Breece Hall, looked unstoppable at times in the win.

By

No. 3 Maize at No. 8 Goddard

Predicted: Maize 14, Goddard 10

Actual: Maize 27, Goddard 2

Read about the game here.

Maize gave up a safety, but the Eagles' defense still has not allowed a point in the 2018 season after their win at Goddard on Friday.

By

No. 4 Bishop Carroll at Great Bend

Predicted: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 35

Actual: Bishop Carroll 36, Great Bend 33

No. 5 McPherson at No. 25 Buhler

Predicted: McPherson 45, Buhler 21

Actual: McPherson 46, Buhler 7

Trinity Academy at No. 6 Andale

Predicted: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 14

Actual: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 0

No. 9 Pratt at Kingman

Predicted: Pratt 42, Kingman 14

Actual: Pratt 42, Kingman 0

No. 10 Conway Springs at Independent

Predicted: Conway Springs 64, Independent 7

Actual: Conway Springs 62, Independent 14

No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central

Predicted: Campus 28, Salina Central 17

Actual: Salina Central 48, Campus 17

Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 12 Garden Plain

Predicted: Garden Plain 14, Hutch-Trinity 7

Actual: Hutch-Trinity 20, Garden Plain 7

No. 13 Chaparral at Remington

Predicted: Chaparral 64, Remington 14

Actual: Chaparral 48, Remington 22

No. 14 Andover at No. 21 Valley Center

Predicted: Andover 28, Valley Center 21

Actual: Valley Center 13, Andover 10

No. 15 Wellington at Rose Hill

Predicted: Wellington 35, Rose Hill 7

Actual: Wellington 38, Rose Hill 7

Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central

Predicted: Andover Central 21, Maize South 7

Actual: Maize South 21, Andover Central 20

Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights

Predicted: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14

Actual: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14

Cheney at No. 18 Collegiate

Predicted: Collegiate 42, Cheney 21

Actual: Collegiate 28, Cheney 7

No. 19 Wichita West at Dodge City

Predicted: Dodge City 42, Wichita West 28

Actual: Wichita West 27, Dodge City 14

Hutchinson at No. 22 Newton

Predicted: Newton 35, Hutchinson 14

Actual: Newton 42, Hutchinson 35

Coffeyville at No. 23 Mulvane

Predicted: Mulvane 35, Coffeyville 31

Actual: Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 20

No. 24 Eisenhower at Arkansas City

Predicted: Eisenhower 17, Arkansas City 14

Actual: Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 29

  Comments  