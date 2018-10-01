Prediction Recap: Week 5 was our worst week of picks in the 2018 season

Let’s look back at Eagle reporter Hayden Barber’s picks from Week 5 of high school football across the Wichita area:
Overall: 15-5
Losses: No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central, Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 12 Garden Plain, No. 14 Andover at No. 21 Valley Center, Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central, No. 19 Wichita West at Dodge City
Biggest upset by ranking: Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central
Biggest upset by points: No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central
Best-picked spread: Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights (Wichita Heights by 35 points) - Actual: Wichita Heights by 35 points (0-point difference); Cheney at No. 18 Collegiate (Collegiate by 21 points) - Actual: Collegiate by 21 points (0-point difference)
Worst-picked spread: No. Campus at No. 20 Salina Central (Campus by 11 points) - Actual: Salina Central by 31 points (42-point difference)
Average spread difference: 2.4 points too close
Best-picked total: Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights (63 points) - Actual: 63 points (0-point difference)
Worst-picked total: No. 24 Eisenhower at Arkansas City at 31 points - Actual: 78 points (47-point difference)
Average total difference: 0.1 points too many
Salina South at No. 1 Derby
Predicted: Derby 49, Salina South 7
Actual: Derby 60, Salina South 7
No. 7 Kapaun at No. 2 Wichita Northwest
Predicted: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21
Actual: Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun 26
See photos from the game here.
No. 3 Maize at No. 8 Goddard
Predicted: Maize 14, Goddard 10
Actual: Maize 27, Goddard 2
No. 4 Bishop Carroll at Great Bend
Predicted: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 35
Actual: Bishop Carroll 36, Great Bend 33
No. 5 McPherson at No. 25 Buhler
Predicted: McPherson 45, Buhler 21
Actual: McPherson 46, Buhler 7
Trinity Academy at No. 6 Andale
Predicted: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 14
Actual: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 0
No. 9 Pratt at Kingman
Predicted: Pratt 42, Kingman 14
Actual: Pratt 42, Kingman 0
No. 10 Conway Springs at Independent
Predicted: Conway Springs 64, Independent 7
Actual: Conway Springs 62, Independent 14
No. 11 Campus at No. 20 Salina Central
Predicted: Campus 28, Salina Central 17
Actual: Salina Central 48, Campus 17
Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 12 Garden Plain
Predicted: Garden Plain 14, Hutch-Trinity 7
Actual: Hutch-Trinity 20, Garden Plain 7
No. 13 Chaparral at Remington
Predicted: Chaparral 64, Remington 14
Actual: Chaparral 48, Remington 22
No. 14 Andover at No. 21 Valley Center
Predicted: Andover 28, Valley Center 21
Actual: Valley Center 13, Andover 10
No. 15 Wellington at Rose Hill
Predicted: Wellington 35, Rose Hill 7
Actual: Wellington 38, Rose Hill 7
Maize South at No. 16 Andover Central
Predicted: Andover Central 21, Maize South 7
Actual: Maize South 21, Andover Central 20
Wichita Southeast at No. 17 Wichita Heights
Predicted: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14
Actual: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14
Cheney at No. 18 Collegiate
Predicted: Collegiate 42, Cheney 21
Actual: Collegiate 28, Cheney 7
No. 19 Wichita West at Dodge City
Predicted: Dodge City 42, Wichita West 28
Actual: Wichita West 27, Dodge City 14
Hutchinson at No. 22 Newton
Predicted: Newton 35, Hutchinson 14
Actual: Newton 42, Hutchinson 35
Coffeyville at No. 23 Mulvane
Predicted: Mulvane 35, Coffeyville 31
Actual: Mulvane 28, Coffeyville 20
No. 24 Eisenhower at Arkansas City
Predicted: Eisenhower 17, Arkansas City 14
Actual: Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 29
