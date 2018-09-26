Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Varsity Football

VK Student Section Power Ranks: A lot of movement after Week 4

By Hayden Barber

September 26, 2018 06:00 AM

Last Week: 1

Kapaun didn’t do anything to take it off the top spot. In fact, throwing shade helped its case.

Last Week: 3

Derby made playing at Carroll feel like a home game. The white-out was done to perfection.

Last Week: 2

Goddard was at a disadvantage on the vistors’ side of Goddard Stadium, but the inventiveness was still there.

Last Week: 5

Maize brought it in Week 4, even if the idea wasn’t complete original. And the Eagles are still undefeated.

Last Week: 7

The Tigers lost, but The Zoo was live Friday. Getting more space on the home side of the stadium did wonders.

Last Week: 8

Carroll was wild for the first half of the Derby game. The crowd definitely played an factor in the halftime score.

Last Week: 14

Circle stormed the field. There just isn’t anything better than that after a long losing streak.

Last Week: 6

Andover didn’t beat Kapaun, but the student section was huge as projected.

Last Week: 4

Playing on Thursday didn’t help Andover Central, but the Jaguars were still out in force for the win.

Last Week: 10

Campus started a touching trend with a “Blue Out.” That spread across the Wichita area.

Last Week: 15

Wellington got involved Friday in the win, helping the Crusaders onto the field. That’s a trend others should pick up.

Last Week: NR

The Mavericks were live for their first win of the 2018 season. The student section showed out.

Last Week: 11

Southeast has won back-to-back games, and the student section is a big reason. The players feed off it.

Last Week: 12

Newton had a hike to the west side of Wichita, but many students still make the trip.

Last Week: NR

Trinity has had a rough season, but the student section was strong Friday against rival Collegiate.

Honorable Mention

  • Northwest
  • Garden Plain
  • Augusta
  • North
  • Heights
  • Andale

