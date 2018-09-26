VK Student Section Power Ranks: A lot of movement after Week 4

Last Week: 1
Kapaun didn’t do anything to take it off the top spot. In fact, throwing shade helped its case.
Last Week: 3
Derby made playing at Carroll feel like a home game. The white-out was done to perfection.
Last Week: 2
Goddard was at a disadvantage on the vistors’ side of Goddard Stadium, but the inventiveness was still there.
Last Week: 5
Maize brought it in Week 4, even if the idea wasn’t complete original. And the Eagles are still undefeated.
Last Week: 7
The Tigers lost, but The Zoo was live Friday. Getting more space on the home side of the stadium did wonders.
Last Week: 8
Carroll was wild for the first half of the Derby game. The crowd definitely played an factor in the halftime score.
Last Week: 14
Circle stormed the field. There just isn’t anything better than that after a long losing streak.
Last Week: 6
Andover didn’t beat Kapaun, but the student section was huge as projected.
Last Week: 4
Playing on Thursday didn’t help Andover Central, but the Jaguars were still out in force for the win.
Last Week: 10
Campus started a touching trend with a “Blue Out.” That spread across the Wichita area.
Last Week: 15
Wellington got involved Friday in the win, helping the Crusaders onto the field. That’s a trend others should pick up.
Last Week: NR
The Mavericks were live for their first win of the 2018 season. The student section showed out.
Last Week: 11
Southeast has won back-to-back games, and the student section is a big reason. The players feed off it.
Last Week: 12
Newton had a hike to the west side of Wichita, but many students still make the trip.
Last Week: NR
Trinity has had a rough season, but the student section was strong Friday against rival Collegiate.
Honorable Mention
- Northwest
- Garden Plain
- Augusta
- North
- Heights
- Andale
Comments