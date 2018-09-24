Barber’s Bests: Gutsy efforts and a game-winner make up Week 4’s top performers

Week 4 was about the offense.
The high school football players on this list combined for 22 total touchdowns, including a game-winner with 10 seconds to play. Here are this week’s top five individual performers:
5. Scott Valentas: Kapaun, Running Back, Sr.
21 carries, 76 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, 33-26 win at Andover
Without Valentas, Kapaun wouldn’t have had a great shot on the road at rival Andover.
Valentas, verbally committed to Columbia, plays defensive back primarily and has been a thorn in the side of every offense he has faced. But coach Dan Adelhardt has used him in the backfield, too, and that investment has paid off.
Particularly around the goal line, Valentas has proven to have a knack for the end zone. But he also showed a burst Friday with a 31-yard touchdown run to open the game.
With the win, Kapaun remains undefeated and is one of five 4-0 teams in Class 5A. Kapaun gets another of those 5A undefeated teams in Week 5 with Wichita Northwest.
4. Caden Cox: Maize, Running Back, Jr.
17 carries, 138 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns, 45-0 win vs. Newton
Cox had the opening score from 2 yards out. He was in again early in the second quarter and added a third touchdown in the first half with a 20-yard run. That made it 27-0. With Maize’s defense, Newton was dusted.
The Railers aren’t a bad team in 2018. They took Campus into the fourth quarter and won at Buhler to open the season. But Cox was on another level.
The Eagles are wise to give Cox the ball near the goal line. At 5-foot-10, 193 pounds, he is a bowling ball and punishes any defender who tries to put his head in from a yard out.
3. Hunter Igo: Derby, Quarterback, Sr.
111 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 17 rushes, 72 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll
Igo was the definition of heart Friday.
Derby starting quarterback Grant Adler went out of the game after three offensive snaps at Bishop Carroll, and Igo was called in. He not only held it together but thrived in a position at which he doesn’t practice. He also was still a huge piece of the Panthers’ defensive effort.
Senior cornerback Dax Benway called Igo, “the best player on our team,” and he made a good case against the reigning 5A champions.
Igo didn’t put up monster stats like the others on this list, but he showed a poise that few others could on one of the area’s biggest stages.
2. Taylon Peters: Salina Central, Running Back, Sr.
22 carries, 256 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 62-20 win vs. Hutchinson
Salina Central might be back.
The Mustangs are a win away from equaling their total over the past three seasons combined. Peters is one of the biggest reasons. Friday, he was everywhere against a woeful Hutchinson defense, scoring six times, including a 58-yarder to cap his night.
Salina Central was up 35-0 with 3:29 left in the first half. Peters already had three scores.
Hutchinson is one of the poorest defenses in the Wichita area this season, allowing 47.5 points per game. But Peters took it to another level Friday.
1. Bo Gooch: Belle Plaine, Quarterback, Sr.
364 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 44 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown with 10 seconds left, 41-40 win vs. Cherryvale
Choosing between Gooch and Belle Plaine receiver Eli Wiseman was almost impossible.
Gooch’s rushing score with 10 seconds left gave him the edge on this list, but Wiseman caught eight balls for 211 yards and three touchdowns as Belle Plaine earned an eye-popping win over Cherryvale.
Cherryvale won seven games last season. Belle Plaine won two, and with Friday’s win, the Dragons have equaled that mark.
Gooch was clinical in the backfield Friday, and he needed to be. Cherryvale had it won with 1:24 left as senior Cade Addis plowed in. But Gooch drove the Dragons down the field, setting up his game-winner.
