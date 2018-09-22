Sedgwick came into Friday’s home game against Ell-Saline with the top offense in Kansas. The Cardinals lost 27-13.
Varsity Football

Prediction recap: Looking at the top upsets in Week 4 of Wichita high school football

By Hayden Barber

September 22, 2018 03:05 PM

Overall: 17-2

Losses: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler, Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick

Biggest upset by ranking: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler

Biggest upset by points: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler

Best-picked spread: Independent at No. 14 Chaparral (Chaparral +49 points) - Actual: Chaparral +48 (1-point difference)

Worst-picked spread: No. 11 Garden Plain at Remington (Garden Plain +57 points) - Actual: Garden Plain +28 (29-point difference)

Average spread difference: 2.37 points too close

Best-picked total: No. 23 Valley Center at No. 19 Andover Central at 45 points - Actual: 44 points (1-point difference)

Worst-picked total: Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick at 91 points - Actual: 40 points (51-point difference)

Average total difference: 4.42 points too few

No. 1 Derby at No. 3 Bishop Carroll

Prediction: Derby 42, Bishop Carroll 28

Actual: Derby 24, Bishop Carroll 6

No. 2 Wichita Northwest at No. 21 Wichita West

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 21

Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 32

No. 16 Newton at No. 4 Maize

Prediction: Maize 28, Newton 7

Actual: Maize 45, Newton 0

No. 5 Andale at Haven

Prediction: Andale 64, Haven 7

Actual: Andale 65, Haven 0

Abilene at No. 6 McPherson

Prediction: McPherson 52, Abilene 6

Actual: McPherson 62, Abilene 6

No. 7 Goddard at No. 24 Eisenhower

Prediction: Goddard 35, Eisenhower 12

Actual: Goddard 12, Eisenhower 3

Larned at No. 8 Pratt

Prediction: Pratt 63, Larned 14

Actual: Pratt 55, Larned 0

Salina South at No. 9 Campus

Prediction: Campus 28, Salina South 7

Actual: Campus 22, Salina South 7

Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 10 Conway Springs

Prediction: Conway Springs 45, Hutch-Trinity 28

Actual: Conway Springs 22, Hutch-Trinity 8

No. 11 Garden Plain at Remington

Prediction: Garden Plain 64, Remington 7

Actual: Garden Plain 42, Remington 14

No. 12 Kapaun at No. 13 Andover

Prediction: Kapaun 21, Andover 17

Actual: Kapaun 33, Andover 26

Independent at No. 14 Chaparral

Prediction: Chaparral 56, Independent 7

Actual: Chaparral 62, Independent 14

Augusta at No. 15 Wellington

Prediction: Wellington 35, Augusta 0

Actual: Wellington 35, Augusta 14

Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler

Prediction: Buhler 31, Mulvane 14

Actual: Mulvane 39, Buhler 29

Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick

Prediction: Sedgwick 49, Ell-Saline 42

Actual: Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13

No. 23 Valley Center at No. 19 Andover Central

Prediction: Andover Central 24, Valley Center 21

Actual: Andover Central 27, Valley Center 17

No. 20 Wichita Heights at Wichita North

Prediction: Wichita Heights 35, Wichita North 7

Actual: Wichita Heights 64, Wichita North 22

No. 22 Collegiate at Trinity Academy

Prediction: Collegiate 36, Trinity Academy 14

Actual: Collegiate 56, Trinity Academy 20

No. 25 Hesston at Smoky Valley

Prediction: Smoky Valley 52, Hesston 14

Actual: Smoky Valley 28, Hesston 0

