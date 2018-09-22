Prediction recap: Looking at the top upsets in Week 4 of Wichita high school football

Overall: 17-2
Losses: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler, Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick
Biggest upset by ranking: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler
Biggest upset by points: Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler
Best-picked spread: Independent at No. 14 Chaparral (Chaparral +49 points) - Actual: Chaparral +48 (1-point difference)
Worst-picked spread: No. 11 Garden Plain at Remington (Garden Plain +57 points) - Actual: Garden Plain +28 (29-point difference)
Average spread difference: 2.37 points too close
Best-picked total: No. 23 Valley Center at No. 19 Andover Central at 45 points - Actual: 44 points (1-point difference)
Worst-picked total: Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick at 91 points - Actual: 40 points (51-point difference)
Average total difference: 4.42 points too few
No. 1 Derby at No. 3 Bishop Carroll
Prediction: Derby 42, Bishop Carroll 28
Actual: Derby 24, Bishop Carroll 6
No. 2 Wichita Northwest at No. 21 Wichita West
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 21
Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 32
No. 16 Newton at No. 4 Maize
Prediction: Maize 28, Newton 7
Actual: Maize 45, Newton 0
No. 5 Andale at Haven
Prediction: Andale 64, Haven 7
Actual: Andale 65, Haven 0
Abilene at No. 6 McPherson
Prediction: McPherson 52, Abilene 6
Actual: McPherson 62, Abilene 6
No. 7 Goddard at No. 24 Eisenhower
Prediction: Goddard 35, Eisenhower 12
Actual: Goddard 12, Eisenhower 3
Larned at No. 8 Pratt
Prediction: Pratt 63, Larned 14
Actual: Pratt 55, Larned 0
Salina South at No. 9 Campus
Prediction: Campus 28, Salina South 7
Actual: Campus 22, Salina South 7
Hutchinson-Trinity at No. 10 Conway Springs
Prediction: Conway Springs 45, Hutch-Trinity 28
Actual: Conway Springs 22, Hutch-Trinity 8
No. 11 Garden Plain at Remington
Prediction: Garden Plain 64, Remington 7
Actual: Garden Plain 42, Remington 14
No. 12 Kapaun at No. 13 Andover
Prediction: Kapaun 21, Andover 17
Actual: Kapaun 33, Andover 26
Independent at No. 14 Chaparral
Prediction: Chaparral 56, Independent 7
Actual: Chaparral 62, Independent 14
Augusta at No. 15 Wellington
Prediction: Wellington 35, Augusta 0
Actual: Wellington 35, Augusta 14
Mulvane at No. 17 Buhler
Prediction: Buhler 31, Mulvane 14
Actual: Mulvane 39, Buhler 29
Ell-Saline at No. 18 Sedgwick
Prediction: Sedgwick 49, Ell-Saline 42
Actual: Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13
No. 23 Valley Center at No. 19 Andover Central
Prediction: Andover Central 24, Valley Center 21
Actual: Andover Central 27, Valley Center 17
No. 20 Wichita Heights at Wichita North
Prediction: Wichita Heights 35, Wichita North 7
Actual: Wichita Heights 64, Wichita North 22
No. 22 Collegiate at Trinity Academy
Prediction: Collegiate 36, Trinity Academy 14
Actual: Collegiate 56, Trinity Academy 20
No. 25 Hesston at Smoky Valley
Prediction: Smoky Valley 52, Hesston 14
Actual: Smoky Valley 28, Hesston 0
