Photos: Two of Kansas’ best meet as Derby takes down Bishop Carroll

Read about the game here.
Read about backup quarterback Hunter Igo’s remarkable performance here.
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Gunner Lynch leads the Golden Eagles onto the field for their game against Derby on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby junior quarterback Grant Adler suffered a serious injury to his left arm in Derby’s 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby junior running back Tre Washington gets tackled during the Panthers’ 26-4 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby senior Hunter Igo runs into the end zone in the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman turns upfield against Derby in the Golden Eagles’ 26-4 loss on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior tight end Clay Cundiff lays out for a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ 24-6 loss to Derby on Friday night. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby senior defensive backs Migc Aiyanyor (3) and Dax Benway (10) celebrate after a stop in the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby senior defensive lineman Isaac Keener wags his finger at the end of the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby senior linebacker Cade Lindsey fires up the student section during the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday night. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
