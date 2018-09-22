Derby junior receiver Jacob Karsak extends for a catch against Bishop Carroll in the Panthers’ 24-6 road win Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Derby junior receiver Jacob Karsak extends for a catch against Bishop Carroll in the Panthers’ 24-6 road win Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Derby junior receiver Jacob Karsak extends for a catch against Bishop Carroll in the Panthers’ 24-6 road win Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Photos: Two of Kansas’ best meet as Derby takes down Bishop Carroll

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 22, 2018 12:24 AM

Read about the game here.

Read about backup quarterback Hunter Igo’s remarkable performance here.

_MG_7835 (2).JPG
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Gunner Lynch leads the Golden Eagles onto the field for their game against Derby on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Derby high school football: Grant Adler
Derby junior quarterback Grant Adler suffered a serious injury to his left arm in Derby’s 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7872 (2).JPG
Derby junior running back Tre Washington gets tackled during the Panthers’ 26-4 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Derby high school football: Hunter Igo
Derby senior Hunter Igo runs into the end zone in the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7881 (2).JPG
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman turns upfield against Derby in the Golden Eagles’ 26-4 loss on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7994 (3).JPG
Bishop Carroll senior tight end Clay Cundiff lays out for a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ 24-6 loss to Derby on Friday night. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Derby high school football: Migc Aiyanyor, Dax Benway
Derby senior defensive backs Migc Aiyanyor (3) and Dax Benway (10) celebrate after a stop in the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_8303 (2).JPG
Derby senior defensive lineman Isaac Keener wags his finger at the end of the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Derby high school football: Cade Lindsey
Derby senior linebacker Cade Lindsey fires up the student section during the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday night. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  