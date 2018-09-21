Andover Central offense comes to life in win over Valley Center

Known for defense, Andover Central flipped the switch in a 27-17 win over Valley Center.
Varsity Football

Photos: Andover Central catches lighting in a bottle against Valley Center

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2018 12:10 AM

_MG_7640 (2).JPG
Valley Center senior receiver Blayne Hightower hurdles a defender in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Read about the game here.

_MG_7646 (2).JPG
Valley Center senior running back Larry Wilson holds off an Andover Central tackler in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7624 (2).JPG
Andover Central junior quarterback Shomari Parnell looks downfield during the Jaguars’ 27-17 win over Valley Center on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

 

_MG_7578 (2).JPG
Valley Center senior quarterback Parker Schrater fires for a receiver during the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Andover Central high school football: Xavier Bell
Andover Central junior receiver Xavier Bell goes up for a remarkable touchdown grab in the Jaguars 27-17 win over Valley Center on Thrusday night. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7680 (2).JPG
Valley Center’s Blayne Hightower takes a moment after dropping a touchdown pass in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7609 (2).JPG
Andover Central senior receiver Peyton Jensen stiff arms a Valley Center tackler in the Jaguars’ 27-17 win Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_7741 (2).JPG
Andover Central junior receiver Matt Macy celebrates his game-clinching touchdown with junior defensive end Aaron Shellenberger on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

