Photos: Andover Central catches lighting in a bottle against Valley Center

Valley Center senior receiver Blayne Hightower hurdles a defender in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Read about the game here.
Valley Center senior running back Larry Wilson holds off an Andover Central tackler in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Andover Central junior quarterback Shomari Parnell looks downfield during the Jaguars’ 27-17 win over Valley Center on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Valley Center senior quarterback Parker Schrater fires for a receiver during the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Andover Central junior receiver Xavier Bell goes up for a remarkable touchdown grab in the Jaguars 27-17 win over Valley Center on Thrusday night. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Valley Center’s Blayne Hightower takes a moment after dropping a touchdown pass in the Hornets’ 27-17 loss to Andover Central on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Andover Central senior receiver Peyton Jensen stiff arms a Valley Center tackler in the Jaguars’ 27-17 win Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
Andover Central junior receiver Matt Macy celebrates his game-clinching touchdown with junior defensive end Aaron Shellenberger on Thursday. (Sept. 20, 2018)
