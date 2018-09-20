The player to watch at every position heading into Week 4 in the Wichita area

High school football is a month in, and we have a solid grasp on what to expect.
Here are the players to watch at every position heading into Week 4 of the season in the Wichita area:
Jake Burke: Chaparral, Quarterback, Sr.
The Chaparral offense has been outstanding this season, and there is no reason that will change in Week 4.
The Roadrunners get Independent, and the Panthers have given up 130 points in three losses. Burke is an athletic 2A quarterback who has 526 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
The score might pull him off the field early but not before Burke gets his share of stats.
Zachary Dressler: Douglass, Running Back, Sr.
Dressler is one of the most under-the-radar runners in the Wichita area.
Through three games, he has 650 rushing yards for more than 216 per game. Dressler has only three touchdowns this season, but he has a great opportunity to change that in Week 4 against winless Neodesha.
Douglass is coming off an impressive 50-38 win against Marion and should be hyped up for a good chance at a 3-1 record.
Kale Patterson: Northwest, Receiver, Sr.
Patterson has a knack for the end zone, and West’s secondary had its flaws against Carroll in Week 3.
Patterson had three touchdowns in the first half against East in Week 2 but was held in check against Great Bend. He will be champing at the bit to get into open space against the Pioneers who gave up 49 points last week.
The Grizzlies have so many offensive weapons that it’s possible for Patterson to get overlooked, but he has true talent.
Quinton Hicks: Campus, Tight End, Sr.
Known for his defense, Hicks has hands, too.
Campus is coming off off a rough 21-0 home loss to Maize in Week 3. Senior quarterback Evan Kruse was pressured and sacked throughout the game, and it started to effect his efficiency late. A trustworthy tight end will cure all of that against a winless Salina South team.
This game will be important for the Colts to get back on track, and Hicks will be at the forefront of that effort.
McPherson: Offensive Line
The Bullpups have been chugging along under the radar this season.
McPherson hasn’t played the strongest competition in 2018, and that trend will continue this week at home against Abilene.
The Pups have scored 51.5 points per game over the past two weeks, and Abilene is coming off a road loss to Chapman. With the amount of skill on the field, the McPherson line should have plenty of opportunities to make them look good.
Maize: Defensive Line
Statistically, the Maize defense is the best in Kansas, and it starts up front.
The Eagles haven’t allowed a point this season, and players like Noah Stanton, Kyle Haas and Keaton Robertson are why. Last week, Maize beat Campus 21-0 and got to the quarterback 11 times.
Newton is a solid team with good offensive weapons, but the Eagles’ defensive line has strength and speed that is hard for any offensive line to match up against.
Dhimani Butler: Goddard, Linebacker, Jr.
Few players are around the ball as often as Butler.
Going against Eisenhower and the flexbone offense this week, that will only be amplified. Butler has the strength and range to fill in the box but also drop in coverage. This week, he will be needed to diagnose where the ball is in the Tigers offense and fly to it.
The Goddard defense was the reason the Lions weren’t upset against Andover Central last week. Butler and fellow linebacker Kam’Ron Gonzalez are at the heart of that defense.
Hunter Igo: Derby, Safety, Sr.
Igo is one of the most complete safeties in the Wichita area, and that is why he is on this list in Week 4.
The Carroll offense is well-rounded and will require a safety who can drop in the box and fall back in coverage. Igo can do that.
Picking a player to stand out in one of the biggest regular-season games in Kansas is tough, but Igo’s skillset fits well with the matchup.
De’Andre Washington: Wellington, Cornerback, Sr.
Wellington is off to a hot start in 2018, and Washington is one of the biggest reasons.
Known for his hands on offense, Washington translates that to defense, too. He is coming off an interception in the Crusaders’ 47-26 win over Clearwater in Week 3 and will have another great opportunity this Friday.
Augusta has thrown five interceptions this season, which is among the top marks in Kansas.
Comments