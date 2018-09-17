Barber’s Bests: 99-yard touchdown makes the cut in Week 3’s top performances

For the second time in three weeks, the Wichita area saw a 99-yard touchdown run.
That player and a few potential state champions made this week’s top 5 individual performances. Here they are from Week 3:
5. Hooper Schroeder - Sedgwick, Quarterback, Sr.
13/18 Completions, 208 Passing Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 2 Quarters, 47-8 win at Sterling
He was at it again.
Schroeder entered Friday as Kansas’ top passer. He might not be the leader in the clubhouse anymore, but he didn’t hurt his reputation with a 47-8 win at Sterling.
Schroeder only played until halftime, but in that time, he had six total touchdowns and completed over 70 percent of his passes.
Sterling hasn’t won a game in 2018, but Schroeder and the Sedgwick offense will get one of its biggest tests of the season in Week 4: a home challenge against Ell-Saline, a team that hasn’t allowed more than seven points in a game this season.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 3
4. Breece Hall - Wichita Northwest, Running Back, Sr.
27 Carries, 225 Yards, 8.3 Yards/Carry, 2 Touchdowns, 56-34 win vs. Great Bend
There he is.
Hall hadn’t hit stride in the 2018 season. Wichita Northwest has put on a show in every game since its 23-22 win at Carroll in Week 1, but Hall, an Iowa State verbal commit, hadn’t rushed for more than 107 yards and hadn’t scored twice in a game.
He had Great Bend running in circles Friday.
The Grizzlies’ ground attack was outstanding. Hall led in carries and yards, but senior Roy Johnson had 24 touches for 151 yards and three scores. And junior quarterback Regan Jones tucked it 17 times for 70 yards and a couple of scores.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
3. Noah Stanton - Maize, Defensive Lineman, Sr.
14 Total Tackles, 5 Tackles for Loss, 3 QB Hurries, 3 Sacks, 21-0 win at Campus
It was hard to pick just one.
The Maize defensive line dictated the Eagles’ 21-0 win at Campus on Friday. Stanton was just one part of it.
Stanton finished with four sacks and could have been credited with a few more as Maize got to Campus senior quarterback Evan Kruse 11 times in the win. The Eagles’ performance extended their scoreless streak to 12 quarters.
Maize still hasn’t been scored on in the 2018 season.
Stanton and the rest of the line made a living in the Colts’ backfield and proved their worth as one of the best defenses in the state. That will make the Eagles’ Week 8 game against Derby a virtual AVCTL I championship.
Just don’t expect many points.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
2. Larry Wilson - Valley Center, Running Back, Sr.
14 Carries, 202 Yards, 14.4 Yards/Carry, 99-Yard Score, 3 Touchdowns, 23-13 win vs. Maize South
Maize South hasn’t won a game in 2018, and Wilson is a big reason.
Wilson had 160 rushing yards on two carries alone Friday in the Hornets’ 23-13 win. He finished with 202 on just 14 carries. He nearly had a first down and a half every time he touched it.
A 99-yard burst headlined Wilson’s night. It was the second 99-yard score in the Wichita area this season after Heights’ K’Vonte Baker did it against the same team in Week 1.
With the win, Valley Center is up to 2-1 and go to Andover Central in Week 4. The Jaguars will be a much stronger test coming off a one-point overtime loss to Goddard, but Wilson should keep the Hornets in it.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
1. Kadence Riner - Pratt, Running Back, Sr.
8 Carries, 121 Yards, 15.1 Yards/Carry, 5 Touchdowns, 55-0 win at Hesston
Class 3A has a problem.
Pratt won a state championship two years ago. So far this season, the Greenbacks have looked like contenders as senior Travis Theis has put up jaw-dropping numbers. Friday, Riner showed there is more than one option in the Pratt offense.
He scored five touchdowns in the Greenbacks’ 55-0 win at Hesston. He scored more than 60 percent of the time when he had the ball in his hand.
Hesston has been hit with the injury bug in 2018, but Riner and the Pratt offense showed no mercy in taking a massive step toward a Central Plains League championship.
Barber’s Bests Appearances: 1
