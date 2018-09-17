Looking back at our Week 3 high school football predictions: what we got right, wrong

Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber makes weekly predictions for the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area. Here are how those picks played out in Week 3.
Overall: 15-3
Losses: No. 8 Maize at No. 6 Campus, No. 19 Mulvane at Collegiate, No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City
Biggest upset by ranking: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City
Biggest upset by points: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City
Best-picked spread: No. 20 Buhler at Augusta (Buhler +26 points) - Actual: Buhler +28 (2-point difference)
Worst-picked spread: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City (Heights +50 - Actual: Dodge City +22 (72-point difference)
Average spread difference: -3.07 points too close
Best-picked total: No. 10 Pratt vs. No. 15 Hesston at 52 points - Actual: 55 points (3-point difference)
Worst-picked total: No. 8 Maize vs. No. 6 Campus at 69 points - Actual: 21 points (48-point difference)
Average total difference: -11.6 points too few
No. 1 Derby at No. 16 Newton
Prediction: Derby 45, Newton 7
Actual: Derby 55, Newton 7
Great Bend at No. 2 Wichita Northwest
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 52, Great Bend 15
Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Great Bend 34
No. 3 Bishop Carroll at No. 14 Wichita West
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Wichita West 14
Actual: Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20
No. 4 McPherson at El Dorado
Prediction: McPherson 35, El Dorado 7
Actual: McPherson 56, El Dorado 8
Rose Hill at No. 5 Andale
Prediction: Andale 45, Rose Hill 0
Actual: Andale 62, Rose Hill 0
No. 8 Maize at No. 6 Campus
Prediction: Campus 35, Maize 34
Actual: Maize 21, Campus 0
No. 25 Andover Central at No. 7 Goddard
Prediction: Goddard 31, Andover Central 7
Actual: Goddard 17, Andover Central 16 (OT)
Kingman at No. 9 Conway Springs
Prediction: Conway Springs 35, Kingman 7
Actual: Conway Springs 38, Kingman 21
No. 10 Pratt at No. 15 Hesston
Prediction: Pratt 31, Hesston 21
Actual: Pratt 55, Hesston 0
No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City
Prediction: Wichita Heights 56, Dodge City 6
Actual: Dodge City 49, Wichita Heights 27
Trinity Academy at No. 12 Garden Plain
Prediction: Garden Plain 34, Trinity Academy 7
Actual: Garden Plain 56, Trinity Academy 14
Wichita East at No. 13 Kapaun
Prediction: Kapaun 35, Wichita East 0
Actual: Kapaun 30, Wichita East 0
No. 17 Andover at No. 21 Eisenhower
Prediction: Andover 17, Eisenhower 14
Actual: Andover 30, Eisenhower 22
No. 18 Chaparral at No. 22 Cheney
Prediction: Chaparral 21, Cheney 14
Actual: Chaparral 42, Cheney 14
No. 19 Mulvane at Collegiate
Prediction: Mulvane 22, Collegiate 14
Actual: Collegiate 42, Mulvane 22
No. 20 Buhler at Augusta
Prediction: Buhler 26, Augusta 0
Actual: Buhler 34, Augusta 6
No. 23 Sedgwick at Sterling
Prediction: Sedgwick 45, Sterling 20
Actual: Sedgwick 47, Sterling 8
No. 24 Wellington at Clearwater
Prediction: Wellington 41, Clearwater 6
Actual: Wellington 47, Clearwater 26
