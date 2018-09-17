Maize junior defensive back Camden Jurgensen celebrates with a teammate after his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 21-0 shutout of Campus on Friday night. (Sept. 14, 2018)
Looking back at our Week 3 high school football predictions: what we got right, wrong

By Hayden Barber

September 17, 2018 01:12 PM

Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber makes weekly predictions for the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area. Here are how those picks played out in Week 3.

Overall: 15-3

Losses: No. 8 Maize at No. 6 Campus, No. 19 Mulvane at Collegiate, No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City

Biggest upset by ranking: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City

Biggest upset by points: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City

Best-picked spread: No. 20 Buhler at Augusta (Buhler +26 points) - Actual: Buhler +28 (2-point difference)

Worst-picked spread: No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City (Heights +50 - Actual: Dodge City +22 (72-point difference)

Average spread difference: -3.07 points too close

Best-picked total: No. 10 Pratt vs. No. 15 Hesston at 52 points - Actual: 55 points (3-point difference)

Worst-picked total: No. 8 Maize vs. No. 6 Campus at 69 points - Actual: 21 points (48-point difference)

Average total difference: -11.6 points too few

No. 1 Derby at No. 16 Newton

Prediction: Derby 45, Newton 7

Actual: Derby 55, Newton 7

Great Bend at No. 2 Wichita Northwest

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 52, Great Bend 15

Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Great Bend 34

No. 3 Bishop Carroll at No. 14 Wichita West

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Wichita West 14

Actual: Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20

No. 4 McPherson at El Dorado

Prediction: McPherson 35, El Dorado 7

Actual: McPherson 56, El Dorado 8

Rose Hill at No. 5 Andale

Prediction: Andale 45, Rose Hill 0

Actual: Andale 62, Rose Hill 0

No. 8 Maize at No. 6 Campus

Prediction: Campus 35, Maize 34

Actual: Maize 21, Campus 0

No. 25 Andover Central at No. 7 Goddard

Prediction: Goddard 31, Andover Central 7

Actual: Goddard 17, Andover Central 16 (OT)

Kingman at No. 9 Conway Springs

Prediction: Conway Springs 35, Kingman 7

Actual: Conway Springs 38, Kingman 21

No. 10 Pratt at No. 15 Hesston

Prediction: Pratt 31, Hesston 21

Actual: Pratt 55, Hesston 0

No. 11 Wichita Heights at Dodge City

Prediction: Wichita Heights 56, Dodge City 6

Actual: Dodge City 49, Wichita Heights 27

Trinity Academy at No. 12 Garden Plain

Prediction: Garden Plain 34, Trinity Academy 7

Actual: Garden Plain 56, Trinity Academy 14

Wichita East at No. 13 Kapaun

Prediction: Kapaun 35, Wichita East 0

Actual: Kapaun 30, Wichita East 0

No. 17 Andover at No. 21 Eisenhower

Prediction: Andover 17, Eisenhower 14

Actual: Andover 30, Eisenhower 22

No. 18 Chaparral at No. 22 Cheney

Prediction: Chaparral 21, Cheney 14

Actual: Chaparral 42, Cheney 14

No. 19 Mulvane at Collegiate

Prediction: Mulvane 22, Collegiate 14

Actual: Collegiate 42, Mulvane 22

No. 20 Buhler at Augusta

Prediction: Buhler 26, Augusta 0

Actual: Buhler 34, Augusta 6

No. 23 Sedgwick at Sterling

Prediction: Sedgwick 45, Sterling 20

Actual: Sedgwick 47, Sterling 8

No. 24 Wellington at Clearwater

Prediction: Wellington 41, Clearwater 6

Actual: Wellington 47, Clearwater 26

