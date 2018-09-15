Video: North-Southeast football game ends early after benches clear

The clock never hit 0 on Friday.
The Wichita North vs. Southeast high school football game was called early after a benches-clearing scuffle broke out with about 10 seconds to play. Police were called onto the field to break it up.
Video shows no punches thrown but shoving and taunting. North senior receiver Chris Zaricki is seen lying on the ground but was injured during the play preceding play.
Southeast coach Erik Dobbins said no players were hurt because of the confrontation.
Southeast won 27-12, breaking North’s 2-0 start to the season. It was the Golden Buffaloes’ first win of the 2018 season.
The North and Southeast coaches and athletic directors declined to comment further.
Comments