10 Takeaways: Week 3 separates the contenders from pretenders

There were a handful of eye-popping results from Week 3.
So let’s get to it. Here are 10 takeaways from the third week of high school football in the Wichita area:
1. Eagle-eyed
The Maize defense has the potential to be one of the best in Kansas.
The Eagles nested in Campus’ backfield Friday night, getting to senior quarterback Evan Kruse about 10 times. Maize’s offense wasn’t excellent, but it didn’t need to be in the 21-0 win Friday.
Campus is a good, talented team. Maize’s depth and versatility, especially along the defensive line, was better - far better.
“They played amazing, and they’ve been playing that way all season long,” coach Gary Guzman said. “That’s the way we expect them to play. We expect them to play fast. We expect them to be aggressive. We expect them to be smart, and they’re doing it all right now.”
If Campus was going to take a step toward an AVCTL I title or at least contending with Derby for one. Regardless of intention, Maize shut that window Friday.
Maize’s offense is slow, methodical and efficient. The Eagles get the ball in and out of senior quarterback Caleb Grill’s hands as quickly as possible, and that was effective against the Colts.
But by the way the defense played, Grill and the offense could have gone scoreless, and the Eagles still would have won thanks to junior defensive back Camden Jurgensen’s 95-yard kickoff return.
“The defense is always going to have our backs no matter what happens,” Grill said. “No matter how bad we play, they are always so good. It was like that all last year. We played so many games last year that were just like tonight.”
2. No Jag
Andover Central - a team that lost to Eisenhower - took Goddard to overtime.
The Lions escaped with a 17-16 win to give the Jaguars their second straight heartbreaking loss, but coach Tom Beason wasn’t happy with it.
“I was as frustrated during a football game as I can remember,” he said. “We could not get out of our own way. Thank god our defense is so good.”
Goddard scored on the first play of overtime as sophomore quarterback Kyler Semrad delivered to junior Carter Morrow. It was Morrow’s only offensive snap of the game.
Andover Central answered with a score of its own on the first play of the ensuing drive, but Goddard’s defense stop the Jaguars on a two-point conversion to win. The overtime lasted four plays.
Goddard continued to shoot itself in the foot Friday, fumbling twice in the red zone and getting called for five penalties on first downs. But Beason refused to take anything away from Andover Central.
“I don’t know who it’s going to be, but Andover Central is going to beat somebody good this season,” he said. “Wait for it.”
3. Get out of Dodge
Dodge City lost by 36 in the season-opener, but the Demons ran Heights out of town.
Senior quarterback K’Vonte Baker and the Falcons lost 49-27 on the road Friday. Heights is 1-2, and its only win is against a winless Maize South team.
“My parting words to the team before the game was ‘You be the hammer, don’t be the nail,’” Dodge City coach Dave Foster told the Dodge City Globe.
2008 was the last time Dodge City beat Heights, but this loss comes as a bit of a surprise.
In Week 2, Heights was two penalties and two 2-point conversions away from tying Bishop Carroll, the reigning 5A champion.
4. Seeing red
Wichita North was the best feel good story in Kansas - was.
The Redskins lost 27-12 to Wichita Southeast on Friday, but the clock never hit zero. A brawl broke out with a few seconds left.
All North coaches, players or administrators declined to comment postgame.
North came into the game with a chance to be 3-0 after a win over Wichita South, a team Southeast lost to 36-7 in Week 2, and road win over Liberal.
The Eagle will continue to update this developing story.
5. The big one is set
They aren’t undefeated, but Kansas knows.
Bishop Carroll beat Wichita West 49-20, and Derby handled Newton 55-7. The two will meet at Carroll in Week 4.
The Derby starting defense allowed its first points of the 2018 season, but make no mistake: The Panthers’ defense is among the best in the state.
Carroll quarterback Cade Becker is nursing a “nagging” injury, and coach Dusty Trail said he has “hope” he will be ready for the rivalry game. There is no structural damage, Trail said, but backup John Honas impressed him in the West win.
“If we don’t rest (the injury), it’s going to linger throughout the season,” Trail said. “And obviously we don’t want that.”
Regardless, Trail said he isn’t trying to hype up the game too much. Carroll has lost to Derby each of the past two seasons by a combined 103-58.
“I don’t necessarily look at it as a bugaboo,” Trail said. “It’s true they’ve had our number, but each year is different, and I don’t think that’s in our kids’ minds that, ‘Oh, it’s Derby, we can’t beat them.’ I think it’s two good programs that play at a pretty good level.”
6. Green light
The Greenbacks went on the road and made it theirs.
Pratt beat Hesston 55-0 on Friday. It was supposed to be one of the key fixtures in the Central Kansas League this season.
It wasn’t.
Hesston has been riddled with injuries in the 2018 season, but senior quarterback Travis Theis scored six of the eight touchdowns. He is up to 13 this year - more than four a game.
With the Swathers out of the way, Hesston’s biggest CKL hurdles will be Kingman in Week 5 and Nickerson in Week 8.
7. Living by the sword
Collegiate has life.
After Wellington beat the Spartans for the first time in school history, Colleigate made a huge statement in the AVCTL IV standings with a 42-22 win over Mulvane.
Senior Gabe Fisher had a monster game setting the tone early. After Mulvane went up a score, senior Paxton Meares returned the kickoff about 95 yards for a touchdown.
Later in the first half, Fisher landed on a Wildcat fumble, and a few plays later, he handed to junior Walsh Aidan for another score.
The win moves Collegiate to 2-1 and keeps the Spartans in the thick of the league race.
8. ‘The golden child’
Andover’s Eli Fahnestock oozes potential.
Fahnestock, a sophomore quarterback, led the Trojans to a 30-22 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. He threw for three touchdows and 202 yards in the win.
Coach Cade Armstrong put the game in Fahnestock’s hands on a fourth and one with a chance to ice the win with a minute to go. Fahnestock got the first down.
“He’s the golden child,” Armstrong said.
The Spartans are tied with at the top Goddard with two AVCTL II wins.
9. Around the Bend
Great Bend has given some Wichita are teams fits in the past; Northwest wasn’t one of them.
The Grizzlies handled business with a 56-34 win over the Panthers. But it didn’t come without some early drama.
Great Bend tied the game at 14 with the 5A favorites, but junior quarterback Reagan Jones went to work with a passing touchdown, to receiver Zion Jones, and two on the ground before halftime.
In the second half, the talented running back tandem of Breece Hall and Roy Johnson went to work with a pair of second half scores.
The Grizzlies are 3-0 and are seeded third in the Class 5A West behind Maize and Kapaun.
10. Hoop and holler
Kansas has gotten to know Hooper Schroeder through two weeks.
He didn’t hurt that reputation in Week 3 with a 47-8 win over Sterling on Friday. The senior Cardinal quarterback threw 13-of-18 for 208 yards and six total touchdowns.
He played two quarters and one possession.
Schoeder entered the Sterling game as the No. 1 passer in Kansas. After it, he has one of the most eye-popping stat lines in the state:
1,063 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns, 61.8 percent passing
