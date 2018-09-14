Photos: Andover and Eisenhower play to one-score game decided in final minute

Andover junior running back Peyton Henry looks for a hole during the Trojans’ 30-22 win over Goddard Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Eisenhower sophomore quarterback Nick Hogan fumbles the snap during the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to Andover on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Andover sophomore receiver Max Smith celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the Trojans’ 30-22 win over Goddard Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Eisenhower junior running back Colton Mackinnon runs over a defender in the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to Andover on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Andover sophomore receiver Ethan Richardson runs back to the sideline after scoring a touchdown in the Trojans’ 30-22 win over Goddard Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Eisenhower sophomore receiver Cody Hauser lines up with the referee during the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to Andover on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Eisenhower sophomore quarterback Nick Hogan looks deep during the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to Andover on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Andover sophomore cornerback Brett Albright intercepts a pass during the Trojans’ 30-22 win over Goddard Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Goddard Eisenhower sophomore receiver Cody Houser hauls an Andover defender into the end zone during the Tigers’ 30-22 loss to the Trojans on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Andover quarterback Eli Fahnestock (16) and running back Peyton Henry (5) slap hands during the final seconds of the Trojans’ 30-22 win over Goddard Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Sept. 13, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Comments