Players to watch at every position in Week 3 of high school football

K’Vonte Baker - Wichita Heights, Quarterback, Sr.
Last year, Heights beat Dodge City 65-0, and now the Falcons are coming off a loss.
Heights had a chance at Bishop Carroll. If two of Baker’s touchdowns weren’t called back for penalties, the Falcons would have been in it late in the fourth quarter. That should motivate Baker in Week 4 against a struggling Dodge City defense that gave up 47 points to Campus in Week 1.
Sawyer Simon - Andale, Running Back, Sr.
Simon is Andale’s top back, and the Indians get Rose Hill at home in Week 3.
The Rockets lost 36-3 in Week 2 to a transitioning Collegiate team, and Andale is one of the top teams in Kansas. The Indians’ offensive line bullies people, which leaves Sawyer plenty of room to run. Simon is coming off a two-touchdown game in Andale’s road win at Wellington. Look for him to keep that momentum going.
Kale Schroeder - Sedgwick, Receiver, Jr.
Schoeder’s production has taken a backseat because of his brother’s jaw-dropping numbers through two weeks, but don’t be fooled.
Hooper Schroeder is Sedgwick’s senior quarterback who is leading Kansas in passing yards. But Kale is an All-State receiver who is coming off a 52-14 win at Independent where he caught only two balls for 83 yards and a touchdown. Now the Cardinals get winless Sterling. That connection from Schroeder to Schroeder could be a good one in Week 3.
Jacob Schmitz - Kapaun, Tight End, Sr.
Kapaun’s offense couldn’t get rolling against West, but East presents that opportunity.
The Blue Aces’ defense has given up 88 points over two games, and Kapaun is begging for a chance to get into the open field. For Schmitz, East is the perfect opportunity. At 6-foot-6, Schmitz presents a can’t-miss target for quarterback Jack Hacking at all levels of the defense.
Derby - Offensive Line
Picking the Derby offensive line is the only option with the Panthers because the starters might not play past halftime.
They haven’t so far this season, and Derby has beaten opponents 112-6. The Panthers come at you from all angles with quarterback Grant Adler, running back Tre Washington and a ton of receiving options. The offensive line is the key.
Chaparral - Defensive Line
The Roadrunners’ defense gets after it.
Chaparral’s senior linemen Jaden Eslinger and Garrett Hamill are toward the tops in Kansas with three sacks each through two games. Cheney is a good team, but the Cardinals are 0-2. Those two and the rest of the Runners’ defensive line will be looking to prove Cheney isn’t as good this season as in the past.
Sam Thomas - Andover Central, Linebacker, Sr.
Through two games, Thomas has proven to be one of the most complete linebackers in Kansas.
Last year, Thomas had 112 tackles for the Jaguars, and he is back at the heart in 2018. He has 25 tackles over two games, a forced fumble and a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown. This week, Thomas will be called upon to give Central a real shot at Goddard. The Lions’ offense is dynamic, and Thomas’ play recognition will be huge.
Nic Cinotto - Eisenhower, Cornerback, Sr.
Andover likes to sling it. Cinotto likes to pick it.
Eisenhower hasn’t had the smoothest start to the 2018 season, but if Andover sophomore quarterback Eli Fahnestock isn’t careful with the ball, Week 3 could be the Tigers’ chance at getting back to the brand of football they want to play. Cinotto was an all-league selection last season and provides great experience to the secondary.
Noah Meyer - Andale, Safety, So.
Meyer is coming off an interception and is facing one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the area.
Rose Hill senior quarterback Tyce Carlson has 555 passing yards through Week 2. He has three touchdowns and three interceptions to match. That type of offense give Meyer and the rest of the Andale defense plenty of chances at getting their hands on the ball.
Comments