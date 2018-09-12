K’Vonte Baker, a Wichita Heights senior quarterback, eludes Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
K’Vonte Baker, a Wichita Heights senior quarterback, eludes Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
K’Vonte Baker, a Wichita Heights senior quarterback, eludes Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Prediction recap: What we got right (and wrong) from Week 2 of high school football

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 12, 2018 02:17 PM

Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber makes weekly predictions for the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area. Here are how those picks played out in Week 2.

Overall: 14-3

Losses: Wichita West at Kapaun, Andover at Maize South, Eisenhower at Andover Central

Biggest upset by ranking: Wichita West at Kapaun

Biggest upset by points: Andover at Maize South

Best-picked spread: Campus by 10 over Newton - actual: Campus by 9 (1-point difference)

Worst-picked spread: Derby by 28 over Salina Central - actual: Derby by 63 (35-point difference)

Average spread difference: -7.59 points too close

Best-picked total: Maize vs. Hutchinson at 48 points - actual: 49 points (1-point difference)

Worst-picked total: Wichita West vs. Kapaun at 52 points - actual: 6 points (46-point difference)

Average total difference: 7.94 points too many

No. 20 Salina Central at No. 1 Derby

Prediction: Derby 42, Salina Central 14

Actual: Derby 63, Salina Central 0

No. 2 Wichita Northwest at East

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita East 8

Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0

No. 3 Bishop Carroll at No. 9 Wichita Heights

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 31, Wichita Heights 28

Actual: Bishop Carroll 36, Wichita Heights 20

No. 4 Andale at No. 21 Wellington

Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 14

Actual: Andale 28, Wellington 0

No. 5 McPherson at Winfield

Prediction: McPherson 35, Winfield 7

Actual: McPherson 47, Winfield 7

Arkansas City at No. 6 Goddard

Prediction: Goddard 34, Arkansas City 14

Actual: Goddard 34, Arkansas City 0

No. 7 Campus at No. 15 Newton

Prediction: Campus 34, Newton 24

Actual: Campus 29, Newton 20

No. 8 Maize at Hutchinson

Prediction: Maize 41, Hutchinson 7

Actual: Maize 49, Hutchinson 0

No. 14 Cheney at No. 10 Conway Springs

Prediction: Conway Springs 34, Cheney 15

Actual: Conway Springs 28, Cheney 7

No. 11 Pratt at Halstead

Prediction: Pratt 34, Halstead 28

Actual: Pratt 32, Halstead 16

No. 18 Kapaun at No. 12 Wichita West

Prediction: Wichita West 28, Kapaun 24

Actual: Kapaun 6, Wichita West 0

No. 13 Garden Plain at Douglass

Prediction: Garden Plain 21, Douglass 17

Actual: Garden Plain 31, Douglass 0

No. 16 Hesston at Larned

Prediction: Hesston 52, Larned 28

Actual: Hesston 28, Larned 21

No. 19 Andover at No. 17 Maize South

Prediction: Maize South 24, Andover 20

Actual: Andover 20, Maize South 3

No. 22 Buhler at El Dorado

Prediction: Buhler 28, El Dorado 21

Actual: Buhler 19, El Dorado 6

Clearwater at No. 23 Mulvane

Prediction: Mulvane 22, Clearwater 6

Actual: Mulvane 42, Clearwater 14

No. 25 Eisenhower at No. 24 Andover Central

Prediction: Andover Central 16, Eisenhower 15

Actual: Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14

  Comments  