Prediction recap: What we got right (and wrong) from Week 2 of high school football

Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber makes weekly predictions for the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area. Here are how those picks played out in Week 2.
Overall: 14-3
Losses: Wichita West at Kapaun, Andover at Maize South, Eisenhower at Andover Central
Biggest upset by ranking: Wichita West at Kapaun
Biggest upset by points: Andover at Maize South
Best-picked spread: Campus by 10 over Newton - actual: Campus by 9 (1-point difference)
Worst-picked spread: Derby by 28 over Salina Central - actual: Derby by 63 (35-point difference)
Average spread difference: -7.59 points too close
Best-picked total: Maize vs. Hutchinson at 48 points - actual: 49 points (1-point difference)
Worst-picked total: Wichita West vs. Kapaun at 52 points - actual: 6 points (46-point difference)
Average total difference: 7.94 points too many
No. 20 Salina Central at No. 1 Derby
Prediction: Derby 42, Salina Central 14
Actual: Derby 63, Salina Central 0
No. 2 Wichita Northwest at East
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita East 8
Actual: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0
No. 3 Bishop Carroll at No. 9 Wichita Heights
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 31, Wichita Heights 28
Actual: Bishop Carroll 36, Wichita Heights 20
No. 4 Andale at No. 21 Wellington
Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 14
Actual: Andale 28, Wellington 0
No. 5 McPherson at Winfield
Prediction: McPherson 35, Winfield 7
Actual: McPherson 47, Winfield 7
Arkansas City at No. 6 Goddard
Prediction: Goddard 34, Arkansas City 14
Actual: Goddard 34, Arkansas City 0
No. 7 Campus at No. 15 Newton
Prediction: Campus 34, Newton 24
Actual: Campus 29, Newton 20
No. 8 Maize at Hutchinson
Prediction: Maize 41, Hutchinson 7
Actual: Maize 49, Hutchinson 0
No. 14 Cheney at No. 10 Conway Springs
Prediction: Conway Springs 34, Cheney 15
Actual: Conway Springs 28, Cheney 7
No. 11 Pratt at Halstead
Prediction: Pratt 34, Halstead 28
Actual: Pratt 32, Halstead 16
No. 18 Kapaun at No. 12 Wichita West
Prediction: Wichita West 28, Kapaun 24
Actual: Kapaun 6, Wichita West 0
No. 13 Garden Plain at Douglass
Prediction: Garden Plain 21, Douglass 17
Actual: Garden Plain 31, Douglass 0
No. 16 Hesston at Larned
Prediction: Hesston 52, Larned 28
Actual: Hesston 28, Larned 21
No. 19 Andover at No. 17 Maize South
Prediction: Maize South 24, Andover 20
Actual: Andover 20, Maize South 3
No. 22 Buhler at El Dorado
Prediction: Buhler 28, El Dorado 21
Actual: Buhler 19, El Dorado 6
Clearwater at No. 23 Mulvane
Prediction: Mulvane 22, Clearwater 6
Actual: Mulvane 42, Clearwater 14
No. 25 Eisenhower at No. 24 Andover Central
Prediction: Andover Central 16, Eisenhower 15
Actual: Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14
