Barber’s Bests: Wichita’s top 5 high school football players from Week 2

A few players in the Wichita area came up with massive stat lines in games their teams needed to have.

Here are my top five individual performances from Week 2:

5. Jackson Nichols - Bishop Carroll, Running Back, Sr.

Three rushing touchdowns, 36-20 win at No. 9 Wichita Heights

Bishop Carroll and Wichita Heights traded big plays all night, but the Golden Eagles eventually made too many of them for a 36-20 win on Friday. Carroll running back Jackson Nichols scored three touchdowns.

When Carroll needed a big play, he was there.

Nichols scored three touchdowns Friday in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over Heights — a week after he took a monster hit against Northwest that played with his psyche. Nichols showed great burst and vision, but most important, he gave Carroll a spark it didn’t have in Week 1 and from the rest of the cast in Week 2.

Without Nichols, the final score wouldn’t have been what it was to say the least, and Carroll might be 0-2.

4. Kooper Kastens - Chaparral, Linebacker, Jr.





Nineteen total tackles, 12 solo, 7 assisted, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defended, 49-7 win vs. Trinity Academy

@Chaparral_FB/Twitter

Chaparral’s offense shined against Trinity Academy, but the defense was outstanding ... and Kastens led it.

Raking in 19 tackles is good enough to land on this list, but Kastens disrupted most everything the Knights tried to do offensively by getting into the backfield from the second level of the defense. Chaparral has become an attractive pick in the Central Plains League and all of 2A.

A win at Cheney — a team begging to find its first win — would go a long way in solidifying that.

3. Travis Theis - Pratt, Quarterback, Sr.

Seventeen carries, 221 rushing yards, 91-yard score, 88 passing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 32-16 win vs. Halstead

Pratt’s Travis Theis looks for a hole. @Travis_Theis5

Theis was expected to shine, and he did.

Going against a strong Halstead team, Pratt was almost guaranteed to keep the ball in Theis’ hands as often as possible, and 17 carries probably wasn’t as much as I expected. Still, 221 rushing yards and almost 100 through the air is an amazing day at the office. Theis’ 91-yard touchdown run was Sportscenter-worthy, and he displayed great patience on his other touchdown runs, allowing his blocks to set up before hitting the hole.

Now Pratt will face probably its toughest opponent of the regular season, in Hesston.

2. Cameron Harvey - Campus, Receiver, Sr.





Fourteen carries, 98 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 91-yard kickoff return, 10 total tackles, 1 interception, 29-20 win at No. 15 Newton

Campus jumped out to an early lead on Newton on Friday, but the Railers' offense caught fire late, including a 50-yard touchdown pass. But the Colts held on to win 29-20.

A week after his teammate was named one of Wichita’s bests, Cameron Harvey put Campus on his back.

Finding Harvey on the sideline was hard to do Friday. He was the Colts’ top option offensively out of the backfield, with over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, but also he was the leader defensively as his interception set up his score. Harvey is taking over at Campus for his brother Federico Harvey Jr., who was a dynamic quarterback. Now it’s little brother’s turn, and he is taking advantage.

Campus will need him again Friday as the Colts host Maize in a game that could go a long way in deciding the AVCTL I standings.

1. Hooper Schroeder - Sedgwick, Quarterback, Sr.

Passing: 11 of 20, 353 yards, 4 touchdowns; 3 rushing touchdowns, 52-14 win at Independent

Sedgwick senior quarterback Hooper Schroeder is gaining notoriety after throwing for 502 yards in Week 1. @Hoop_2033/Twitter

He was listed before, but he wanted more.

Schroeder was No. 4 in Week 1 of Barber’s Bests after throwing 502 passing yards. But he only had two touchdowns. He more than tripled that Friday against Independent. Schroeder had four passing scores and three on the group on three carries. With Schoreder at the helm of the Cardinal offense, Sedgwick has emerged as a promising pick in Class 1A just north of Wichita.

Sedgwick has an embarrassment of options offensively that start with Schoeder and include his brother (junior receiver Kale), junior Mason Lacy, senior Gavin Finch and senior Cauy Root.