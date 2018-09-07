Find your team in high school football scores and recaps in Week 2

Here are updates from around the Wichita area for Week 2 action in Kansas high school football:
City League
Carroll 36, Heights 20 -- The Golden Eagles dominated the second half after taking a 15-7 lead into halftime. Long touchdowns by K’Vonte Baker kept the Falcons in it in the third quarter, but Carroll’s offense was too much. Running back Jackson Nichols scored three rushing touchdowns, quarterback Cade Becker added one rushing and another passing to Clay Cundiff and Carroll ran away with its second straight crucial City League victory. Baker finished with all three of Heights’ (1-1) touchdowns.
North 13, Liberal 6 -- After entering the season on a 21-game losing streak, North is now 2-0 on the season and has won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2003 season. The Redskins are led by second-year coach Scott Moshier, who won two state championships at Meade.
Kapaun 6, West 0 -- In a battle of defenses, it was Kapaun that prevailed to move to 2-0 on the season. The Crusaders limited West (1-1) to two yards of total offense in their victory. Scott Valentas scored the game’s only touchdown, a 2-yard plunge in the third quarter.
South 36, Southeast 7 -- South picked up its first win of the season behind a strong performance from Damion Wells, who scored two receiving touchdowns of 27 and 62 yards from quarterback Jashun Grant and also added an interception on defense. Running back Antwain Scales added two rushing touchdowns for the Titans, while Southeast’s (0-2) lone touchdown came on a Quinton Thomas-to-Braxton Davis connection for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
AV-CTL DIV. 1
Derby 63, Salina Central 0 -- Derby rolled its way to another dominant victory to start the season 2-0, while Salina Central moved to 1-1. Quarterback Grant Adler scored twice and running back Tre Washington scored on the ground to put Derby on top 21-0 after the end of the first quarter. The Panthers led 55-0 by halftime, as Washington added two more scores, Davin Simms scored on a punt return, and Adler threw for another scoring touchdown.
Campus 29, Newton 20 -- Campus (2-0) held the lead after the game’s first play, as Cam Harvey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Colts tacked on another touchdown in the first quarter, as Evan Kruse connected with Tyler Kahmann for a passing touchdown for a 15-0 lead. Harvey added another rushing touchdown after an interception on defense and Campus built a 29-7 lead before Newton (1-1) closed the gap with two late touchdowns from Colton Davis.
Maize 49, Hutchinson 0 -- Maize has outscored its opponents 98-0 en route to a 2-0 start to the season. The Eagles were up 49-0 early in the third quarter behind a dominant performance from quarterback Caleb Grill, who scored five total touchdowns, including a pair of passing touchdowns to receiver Deriq Doty. Running back Caden Cox added two rushing scores, as Hutchinson fell to 0-2 on the season.
AV-CTL DIV. 2
Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14 -- The Tigers picked up their first win of the season after jumping out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. The Jaguars tied the score at 14 with a strip-sack fumble recovery in the end zone. Running back Parker Wenzel scored the game-winning touchdown with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Goddard 34, Arkansas City 0 -- It was the second straight strong defensive effort from the Lions (2-0) to pick up another victory. It was a field goal show early on from Gentry Cole before Zeke Howell scored the game’s first touchdown after scooping a blocked punt and returning it. Carter Morrow added an interception return for a touchdown, as quarterback Kyler Semrad connected with Blake Mitchell and Blake Bannister scored on the ground to complete the scoring to hand Arkansas City its first loss.
Andover 20, Maize South 3 -- Andover’s defense got the job done in a battle between two teams desperate not to fall to 0-2. The Trojans led 17-3 by halftime and added another field goal by David Kemp to the ledger in the second half.
Valley Center 41, Garden City 20 -- Valley Center went on the road and came out with its first win under first-year coach Scott L’Ecuyer. The Hornets pulled away in the second half after taking a 20-14 lead into halftime.
AV-CTL DIV. 3
Buhler 19, El Dorado 6
McPherson 47, Winfield 7
Augusta 7, Circle 6
AV-CTL DIV. 4
Andale 28, Wellington 0
Mulvane 42, Clearwater 14
Collegiate 36, Rose Hill 3
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral 49, Trinity Academy 7
Conway Springs 28, Cheney 7
Garden Plain 31, Douglass 0
Kingman 56, Belle Plaine 18
CENTRAL KANSAS
Pratt 32, Halstead 16
Smoky Valley 44, Haven 0
Hesston 28, Larned 21
Hillsboro 42, Lyons 0
Hoisington 28, Nickerson 14
HEART OF AMERICA
Sedgwick 52, Independent 14
Ell Saline 48, Remington 6
Hutch Trinity 38, Inman 0
Marion 36, Sterling 13
