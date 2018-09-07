Red-zone penalty changes the game between Carroll and Heights

K’Vonte Baker dropped his head and raised his hands palms up to the rainy sky.
Baker’s 10-yard touchdown had just cut Bishop Carroll’s lead to two in the third quarter — except it didn’t. The run was called back for a block-in-the-back penalty on Heights’ Jamir Johnson. That opened the door for Carroll’s eventual 36-20 win Friday night.
Baker broke several tackles on his way in for the score that wasn’t, but instead of a two-point game, Heights was moved back near the 25 and couldn’t duplicate the magic.
Later in the fourth, Baker broke another touchdown run, but it too was called back for holding. Heights coach Dominick Dingle said he would never put blame on the referees but said if those plays were ruled touchdowns, they could have impacted the final score.
“They were the right calls,” Dingle said.
For the Eagles, the win is their first after an emotional 23-22 week-1 loss to Northwest. Running back Jackson Nichols, who scored three touchdowns against the Falcons, said the victory is huge for their confidence.
“We just wanted to improve from last week — that’s all we wanted to do,” he said. “We just wanted to improve, be aggressive, be better. We just went after it (in the) second half.”
Heights will travel to Dodge City for week 3, looking to build off the loss. For Carroll, the Eagles face West.
