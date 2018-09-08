Photos + Highlights: Carroll and Heights spark the fireworks in Week 2

Bishop Carroll and Wichita Heights traded big plays all night, but the Golden Eagles eventually made too many of them for a 36-20 win on Friday. Carroll running back Jackson Nichols scored three touchdowns.
Jackson Nichols, a Bishop Carroll senior running back, celebrates his first of three touchdowns against Wichita Heights in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Armaad Hubbard, a Wichita Heights senior running back, runs away from Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Cade Becker, a Bishop Carroll senior quarterback, reaches for the goal line against Wichita Heights in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Delazis Smith, a Wichita Heights junior cornerback, celebrates a pass break-up against Bishop Carroll in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Jackson Nichols, a Bishop Carroll senior running back, looks for a hole against Wichita Heights in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
K’Vonte Baker, a Wichita Heights senior quarterback, eludes Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Jackson Nichols, a Bishop Carroll senior running back, high-steps into the end zone as part of his three-touchdown night over Wichita Heights in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Jamir Johnson, a Wichita Heights senior linebacker, poses for the camera in Bishop Carroll’s 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
K’Vonte Baker, Wichita Heights senior quarterback, tries to evade Phoenix Smith, a Bishop Carroll junior defensive end, in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018)
