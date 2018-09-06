Video: Wichita Northwest thumps East in statement shutout to Kansas

Wichita Northwest pitched a 56-point shutout of East on Thursday night at Heights. The Grizzlies were up 35-0 by halftime. Northwest looked all the parts of a potential state champion.
Varsity Football

Photos: Northwest looks fine-tuned in blowout win over East

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 06, 2018 10:00 PM

Wichita Northwest high school football
Wichita Northwest beat East 56-0 on Thursday from Heights Stadium. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita East high school football: Norman Massey
Wichita East junior running back Norman Massey points out the camera before Wichita Northwest’s 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita Northwest high school football: Josh Gillenwater
Wichita Northwest senior cornerback Josh Gillenwater hits East senior receiver D’Ron Jacobs out of bounds in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita East high school football: D’Ron Jacobs
Wichita East senior receiver D’Ron Jacobs looks for the next play in Wichita Northwest’s 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita Northwest high school football: Jamar Martin
Northwest junior defensive back Jamar Martin celebrates with the turnover spear after an interception in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita East high school football: Norman Massey
Wichita East junior running back Norman Massey fights through Northwest senior linebacker Josh Carter’s tackle in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita Northwest high school football: Reagan Jones
Wichita Northwest junior quarterback Reagan Jones celebrates with senior running back Breece Hall after a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita Northwest, East high school football
Things got chippy in Wichita Northwest’s 56-0 win over East on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
Wichita Northwest high school football: Jamir Cupps, Joey Duncan
Wichita Northwest senior lineman Joey Duncan hoists senior receiver Jamir Cupps after a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018)
