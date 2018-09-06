Hayden Barber’s Week 2 high school football fantasy team

Week 1 offered some historic performances, and Week 2’s list of players to watch reflects that.

Here are preps reporter Hayden Barber’s players to watch as the second week of high school football sweeps through the Wichita area:

Hooper Schroeder - Sedgwick, Quarterback, Sr.

Sedgwick senior quarterback Hooper Schroeder is gaining notoriety after throwing for 502 yards in Week 1. @Hoop_2033/Twitter

Schroeder threw for 502 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sedgwick’s 46-6 season-opener against Remington. Now he gets Wichita Independent to carve up.

Douglass dictated the game in Independent’s 30-14 home opener. Although the Panthers snagged an interception, the ball was poorly thrown. Independent likely won’t see a more experienced, skilled quarterback in the 2018 season than what they are about to see out of Schroeder.

Travis Theis - Pratt, Running Back, Sr.

Pratt’s Travis Theis looks for a hole. @Travis_Theis5

Theis has the potential to pop off in Week 2 — even more than he did in the opener.





Theis went for 212 yards on 12 carries in Pratt’s 34-0 win over Hoisington in Week 1. Theis was out of the game early. He probably won’t get a quarter off this week as the Greenbacks go to Halstead. last year the game was close, so Theis — the motor of the Pratt offense — should be on the field throughout.

Mason Baalman - Bishop Carroll, Receiver, Sr.

Bishop Carroll seniors Mason Baalman and Clay Cundiff link up on a screen pass against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Baalman was all over the field against Northwest.

Carroll was on the losing end of a 23-22 thriller against Northwest in Week 1, but Baalman was among quarterback Cade Becker’s top targets. He scored once and had another touchdown called back for holding. Baalman should provide a matchup problem for the shorter Heights cornerbacks after catching five balls for 77 yards and the score in the opener.

Blake Mitchell - Goddard, Tight End, Jr.

Goddard’s Blake Mitchell is poised for a big Week 2 performance against Arkansas City. @_bm_38

Mitchell was a monster in Week 1, and there is no sign of stopping that trend.

He had 106 receiving yards and a score against Wichita East in the Lions’ opener. He was quarterback Kyler Semrad’s favorite target with seven receptions - four more than anyone else on the team. Going against a questionable defense in Arkansas City this week, Mitchell is poised to have another big game.

Offensive Line - Campus

Campus senior offensive lineman Seth Falley leads Campus into Newton in Week 2. @sethfalley/Twitter

Everyone knows about the skilled athletes Campus brings to the table, but few realize the Colts’ offensive line is what makes them shine.

Campus went off for a 47-9 win at Dodge City in Week 1. Receiver Tyler Kahmann scored three receiving touchdowns, but the offensive line gave transfer quarterback Evan Cruse plenty of time to survey the field. Anchored by four-year starter Seth Falley, Campus has a good opportunity to go off again at Newton, a team that gave up plenty of points at Buhler.

Defensive Line - Bishop Carroll

Carroll’s Phoenix Smith (27) and Keaton Ricke (45) provided the Golden Eagles’ with a great pass rush and run defense in Week 1. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Quietly, Carroll’s defensive line got after Northwest in Week 1.

The Golden Eagles’ pair of Keaton Ricke and Phoenix Smith tore the Grizzlies line to shreds at times. Ricke finished with a pair of sacks, and Smith added a fumble recovery that - at the time - swung the balance of the game. Containing Heights’ K’Vonte Baker will be one of the biggest challenges of the year though.

Scott Valentas - Kapaun, Linebacker, Sr.

Kapaun senior defensive back Scott Valentas shifts past a defender in the Crusaders’ 26-3 victory over Wichita Southeast on Thursday in the season-opener. (Aug. 30, 2018) Aliyah Funschelle The Wichita Eagle

Valentas is the heart of the Kapaun defense, and he will be needed against West.

A Columbia verbal commit, Valentas came up huge in the Crusaders’ 26-3 win over Southeast. He flew around the field, packing the box and dropping into coverage, eventually snagging an interception in Southeast territory. West put up 55 on Hutchinson in Week 1, so Valentas will need to be at his best.

Jarrett Shelton - Chaparral, Cornerback, Sr.

Shelton is coming off an interception in Week 1, and the quarterback in Week 2 is coming off a pair.

Chaparral’s defense was solid in the Roadrunners’ 49-23 win over Kingman. Trinity’s offense was not in the Knights’ 48-7 loss to Conway Springs. Trinity quarterback Grant Adler threw it 42 times in the loss and completed 45 percent of his passes. That means Shelton will have plenty of chances at getting his hands on the ball.

Jamir Johnson - Wichita Heights, Safety, Sr.

Wichita Heights safety Jamir Johnson is set to break out in Week 2. @JamirJohnson15/Twitter

Carroll quarterback Cade Becker is dinged up but will play and is coming off an interception against Northwest.

Johnson was named an All-City League player in 2017 and returns in 2018 with a shot at leading the Falcons’ defense. Carroll’s offense is not what it was last season, and with a hurt running back, it’s likely the Golden Eagles will put the ball in the air a lot. That’s a cue for Johnson to jump on the passes.