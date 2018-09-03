Northwest and Carroll meet for an instant classic in Week 1

Bishop Carroll hosted Wichita Northwest on Friday night in a game that went down to the final seconds as the Grizzlies kicked a game-winning field goal for the 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles.
By
Up Next
Bishop Carroll hosted Wichita Northwest on Friday night in a game that went down to the final seconds as the Grizzlies kicked a game-winning field goal for the 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles.
By

Varsity Football

Barber’s bests: Ranking the top high school football performances from Week 1

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 03, 2018 01:24 PM

Two teams broke losing streaks that tracked to 2015, but there were some individuals who stole the show, too.

Here are the top five performances from Week 1:

5. Travis Theis - Pratt, Running Back, Sr.

12 carries, 212 yards, 17.7 yards/carry, 79 long, 4 touchdowns, 34-0 win at Hoisington

Pratt Greenbacks football running back Travis Theis
Pratt’s Travis Theis looks for a hole.
@Travis_Theis5

Tiny Travis Theis made a huge impact as expected.

Pratt is considered to be one of the top contenders in the Central Kansas League, and Theis is the biggest reason. He didn’t touch the ball too much in the Greenbacks’ shutout, but when he did, he was as explosive as advertised.

At 17.7 yards per carry, Theis had the best average in the Wichita area in Week 1.

4. Hooper Schroeder - Sedgwick, Quarterback, Sr.

31/51, 502 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 46-6 win vs. Remington

Schroeder became the third player in Kansas history to throw for more than 500 yards Friday. It came against a far inferior team, but he wasn’t throwing deep.

Coach Jeff Werner said the Remington defense was taking away long passes, and that left Schroeder to throw underneath and take what the defense gave him.

He turned that mindset into a clinic.

3. Marcus Hicks - Wichita Northwest, Defensive End, Sr.

9 tackles, 7 tackles for losses, 2 sacks, 1 blocked PAT, 23-22 win at Bishop Carroll

Northwest’s Marcus Hicks
Wichita Northwest defensive end Marcus Hicks had a monster game against Bishop Carroll on Friday.
Fred Solis Correspondent

In the marquee game of the week, Hicks came up biggest.

Hicks, a verbal commit to Oklahoma, dictated much of what Carroll tried to do in what some built as the City League championship. He was constantly in the Eagles’ backfield, especially in the second half.

Hicks showed excellent explosion off the line throughout. He had good hands and seemed to engulf players at times with his 6-foot-6 frame.

If Friday was any indication, 2018 will be a huge year for one of the most talented players to come through Wichita recently.

2. Tyler Kahmann - Campus, Receiver, Sr.

4 total touchdowns, 3 receiving touchdowns, 1 fumble return touchdown, 47-9 win at Dodge City

093016campus_th1 (2)
Campus’ Tyler Kahmann went off for four total touchdowns in the Colts’ win at Dodge City on Friday.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Coach Greg Slade said it was “just Tyler’s night.”

Campus has a lot of weapons on offense, but it seemed to only need one Friday against Dodge City. Kahmann was lethal from all parts of the field, towering over cornerbacks and even shaking the Dodge defense on a screen pass for a score.

Kahmann gave credit to his first-year quarterback Evan Kruse after the game. Had Kruse not transferred from Wichita South for the 2018 season, Kahmann would have likely been the Colts’ quarterback.

With Kruse in the mix, Campus’ offense opens up, and Kahmann was the benefactor of that Friday night.

1. K’Vonte Baker - Wichita Heights, Quarterback, Sr.

99-yard touchdown run, 80-yard touchdown run, 35-21 win vs. Maize South

IMG_110416_emporia-heigh_2_1_O8C4MQ7G_L335380153.JPG
Heights quarterback K’Vonte Baker, left, tries to keep his balance during a first-half run against Emporia Friday night.
Fred Solis Correspondent

He was in his bag Friday.

Baker broke a must-see 99-yard touchdown and ran for another of 80 yards in route to Heights’ 35-21 win against Maize South. Without Baker, it’s safe to say the final would have looked different.

Although his two big runs stole the show, Baker put on a display of agility that has almost become commonplace for the Falcons senior quarterback.

Baker was all over the field Friday, even contributing some on defense. With a young Heights defensive unit, Baker will be more important than ever to the Falcons’ success.

Baker will have another spotlight opportunity Friday as the Falcons host Carroll.

Wichita Heights beat Maize South 35-21 on Friday night as senior quarterback K'Vonte Baker tore up the Mavericks' defense.

By

  Comments  