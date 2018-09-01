Photos: Carroll hosts a beautiful thriller against Wichita Northwest

Wichita Northwest junior quarterback Reagan Jones runs into the Bishop Carroll sideline as thousands of fans look on during the Grizzlies’ 23-22 road victory Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman (81) and Wichita Northwest’s Quinton Kinchion (24) embrace after a play during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest junior quarterback Reagan Jones goes for the pylon on a rushing touchdown during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll seniors Mason Baalman and Clay Cundiff link up on a screen pass against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior quarterback Cade Becker rolls out for a pass against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior tight end Clay Cundiff tracks a pass along the sideline against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest running back Roy Johnson gets set to field a punt against Bishop Carroll during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest senior receiver Jamir Cupps checks with the official before the snap during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll junior cornerback Dalton Nichols returns a kickoff against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman celebrates a touchdown against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest senior defensive end Marcus Hicks celebrates a tackle for loss against Bishop Carroll during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest junior receiver Xavier Lopes (28) hugged sophomore kicker Carson Arndt (33) after the Grizzlies’ 23-22 last-second victory over Bishop Carroll on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Northwest senior linebacker Josh Carter (44) hugs junior quarterback Reagan Jones (7) after the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
