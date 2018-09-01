Bishop Carroll runs onto the field before the Golden Eagles’ 23-22 loss to Wichita Northwest on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Varsity Football

Photos: Carroll hosts a beautiful thriller against Wichita Northwest

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 01, 2018 01:29 AM

Bishop Carroll runs onto the field before the Golden Eagles’ 23-22 loss to Wichita Northwest on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll gets hyped up before their game with Wichita Northwest as senior running back Jackson Nichols goes flying over the crowd Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest senior running backs Roy Johnson (5) and Breece Hall (1) get set before their game at Bishop Carroll on Friday night. The Grizzlies won 23-22. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Northwest senior running back Roy Johnson cuts upfield as Bishop Carroll defenders fight to get to him during the Grizzlies’ 23-22 road victory Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman fields a catch along the sideline during the Golden Eagles’ 23-22 loss to Wichita Northwest on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest junior quarterback Reagan Jones runs into the Bishop Carroll sideline as thousands of fans look on during the Grizzlies’ 23-22 road victory Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman (81) and Wichita Northwest’s Quinton Kinchion (24) embrace after a play during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest junior quarterback Reagan Jones goes for the pylon on a rushing touchdown during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll seniors Mason Baalman and Clay Cundiff link up on a screen pass against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll senior quarterback Cade Becker rolls out for a pass against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll senior tight end Clay Cundiff tracks a pass along the sideline against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest running back Roy Johnson gets set to field a punt against Bishop Carroll during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest senior receiver Jamir Cupps checks with the official before the snap during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll junior cornerback Dalton Nichols returns a kickoff against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman celebrates a touchdown against Wichita Northwest during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest senior defensive end Marcus Hicks celebrates a tackle for loss against Bishop Carroll during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest high school football: Carson Arndt
Wichita Northwest junior receiver Xavier Lopes (28) hugged sophomore kicker Carson Arndt (33) after the Grizzlies’ 23-22 last-second victory over Bishop Carroll on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Northwest senior linebacker Josh Carter (44) hugs junior quarterback Reagan Jones (7) after the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

