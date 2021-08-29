Wichita’s Gradey Dick, KU commit, wins gold medal on Team USA at 3-on-3 U18 World Cup

Wichita native Gradey Dick, a Sunrise Academy senior who is committed to play at KU, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 3-on-3 Under-18 World Cup. Courtesy

Gradey Dick was able to represent his country once again and this time the Wichita native is coming home with a gold medal.

Dick was a member of the USA Basketball 3-on-3, Under-18 World Cup team that finished with a perfect 6-0 record capped by a 21-14 win over Estonia on Sunday in the finals of the tournament hosted in Hungary.

Playing alongside other elite class of 2022 recruits, Dick — a senior at Sunrise Academy committed to the University of Kansas — fit right in with five-star prospects Kyle Filipowski (Duke) and Keyonte George (Baylor). Dick, a 6-foot-7 wing, showed off his versatility, swishing three-pointers and even throwing down a highlight-reel dunk over a defender.

In games played to 21, Team USA did not allow an opponent to score more than 14 points in its bracket-play games.

The 3-on-3 youth tournament has been played since 2011, but Team USA hasn’t sent top prospects to the event until 2019. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled last summer’s edition, but America has now won the gold medal in 2019 and 2021.

It was the second Team USA experience for Dick, who began his high school career playing at Collegiate before transferring to Sunrise for his final two seasons. Dick also participated in three minicamps for the USA Basketball Junior National Team in 2019.