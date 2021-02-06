Wichita’s Gradey Dick helps Sunrise Christian basketball knock off No. 1 Montverde

Tennessee commit Kennedy Chandler made a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime in Sunrise’s stunning 69-66 victory over No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy on Friday. Courtesy

The Sunrise Christian Academy boys basketball team was the talk of high school basketball across the country on Friday night after ending the 44-game winning streak of nationally No. 1-ranked Montverde Academy.

No. 3 Sunrise, the tiny prep school in Bel Aire, Kansas, rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, with the help of Wichita native Gradey Dick, before escaping Florida with a 69-66 overtime victory on Montverde’s home court and in front of a national television audience on ESPN.

2022 Gradey Dick made several big plays down the stretch to help @sunrisehoops end Montverde's 44-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/YLq3ft28zq — Alabama Roundball (@BamaRoundball) February 5, 2021

Dick drilled a crucial three-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining in regulation to trim the deficit to 56-55. After Montverde made two free throws, Tennessee signee Kennedy Chandler (19 points) swished the game-tying three-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime.

The Buffaloes started overtime on a 7-0 run and never trailed again, as Baylor signee Kendall Brown led Sunrise with a game-high 21 points. Sunrise (16-2) successfully avenged a 58-52 loss to Montverde on Jan. 9, while handing Montverde its first loss since April 2019.

In a game that featured 13 nationally-ranked players, Dick finished with 10 points and four rebounds in the win. Dick recently cut his final recruiting list down to Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas Tech.