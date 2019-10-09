Two-time All-Metro selection Ty Berry announces his Division I basketball commitment

SHARE COPY LINK

One of the best Kansas-raised players to come out the Wichita area in recent years has made his college basketball decision.

Newton native Ty Berry orally pledged to Northwestern Wednesday via Twitter.

Berry was a two-time All-Metro selection at Newton, leading the Railroaders to their first winning season in a decade last year. On July 16, he announced his transfer to the prestigious Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, just northeast of Wichita.

Robert Lindsted founded Sunrise Christian Academy in 1983 and serves as the school’s superintendent.

While at Sunrise, Lindsted has helped produce 35 Division I players.

Berry, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, was Newton’s first All-Metro selection in 2017 when he averaged 21.6 points. He improved on that as a junior, scoring 24.3 points per game. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists a night, earning All-Metro honors for the second straight year.

Berry was part of some of the best AAU and MAYB teams in the Midwest, playing for KC Run GMC and the Crunch Berries.

He held offers from the likes of Wichita State, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and several other schools.