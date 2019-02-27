Undefeated Maize South girls could lose player, wins because of transfer paperwork

The undefeated Maize South girls basketball team could face punishment after a “human error” involving a senior player’s transfer request has prompted action, multiple sources told The Eagle.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is looking at suspending point guard Zayda Perez for the rest of her senior season and vacating Maize South’s first six wins of the 2018-19 season because of her “ineligible” presence on the court, according to the sources.

KSHSAA learned about the possible violation through an anonymous tip. Maize South coach Ben Hamilton was brought out of a Tuesday film session to learn the news, the sources said.

Perez transferred from Valley Center. The Maize South and Valley Center athletic directors gave their approval on the move, but a “human error” was made in the finalization of the transfer.

“This wasn’t like they were trying to pull a fast one,” one source said. “It was an honest mistake.”

Perez moved from Valley Center, where she lived with her mother, to the Maize South district to live with her father about two minutes from the school, sources said.

Maize South has gone from nine to 20 wins this season. The Mavericks are the No. 1 seed in Class 5A West and host Arkansas City on Wednesday night.

Perez has been a reason for the turnaround. Perez, a Butler County commit, fills the stat sheet at 8.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. She is one of the vocal leaders on the court and often sets up the offense.

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The suspension is being appealed, but if it and the removal of six wins is upheld and the Mavericks make it to the state tournament, the Mavs would enter at 16-6 rather than 22-0.

The Eagle’s interview request to KSHSAA was not immediately returned.

“Regrettably the timing is terrible and the situation is really nothing anyone takes pleasure in at the high school activities association or at the member schools or at the family level,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick told Catch It Kansas. “We certainly recognize that, but at the time of the transfer, what we now know, the information contained on the transfer paperwork was not accurate.”

Faflick told Catch It Kansas that Perez did not sit 18 weeks by KSHSAA rule.

“We have no knowledge anybody was trying to cover up anything or anything sneaky or shady was taking place, just that the information that was contained on the form wasn’t accurate,” Faflick told Catch It Kansas. “I don’t believe it was a willful or malicious effort to do anything, it just wasn’t accurate.”

The Eagle will continue to update this story.