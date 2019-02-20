VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top hoops teams ahead of Kansas’ sub-state tournaments

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues.

Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Maize (-)

Maize has completed an undefeated season. The Eagles are in the highest classification of any unbeaten boys team in Kansas.

Record: 20-0

Streak: W20

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West

2. Andover Central (+2)

The Jaguars completed the season sweep of crosstown rival Andover and capped the AVCTL II title outright.

Record: 17-2

Streak: W2

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

3. Wichita Southeast (-1)

Southeast’s loss to South on Tuesday didn’t affect its sub-state seeding, but the Buffaloes are limping a bit into the postseason.

Record: 17-3

Streak: L1

Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 6A West

4. Campus Colts (+1)

It’s hard to believe Campus won’t host a Class 6A sub-state tournament, but the Colts finished the regular season on a high note.

Record: 16-4

Streak: W4

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 6th 6A West

5. Maize South (-2)

Maize South is one of the highest upside teams in Kansas, but the Mavericks hit a low with a loss at Eisenhower on Tuesday.

Record: 14-5

Streak: L1

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

6. Trinity Academy (-)

The Knights took a deep breath Wednesday morning when sub-state brackets were released and they weren’t in a tournament with Andale and Collegiate.

Record: 18-1

Streak: W7

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West

7. Bishop Carroll (+3)

Here come the champs. Carroll completed the season sweep of Wichita Heights. This win came by 20 points.

Record: 15-5

Streak: W7

Standing: T-2nd City League, 3rd 5A West

8. Wichita Heights (-1)

Heights’ Tuesday night curse continued with a season-finale loss to Carroll. The Falcons need to capture big-game energy every night.

Record: 15-5

Streak: L1

Standing: T-2nd City League, 4th 5A West

9. McPherson (-1)

McPherson fell victim to a 50-point performance at Circle but bounced back with a senior night, league-clinching win over Augusta.

Record: 14-5

Streak: W1

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West

10. Andale (-1)

Andale went into overtime of last year’s sub-state final before eventually reaching the state title game. This year is different.

Record: 16-2

Streak: W4

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West

11. Eisenhower (+1)

Record: 10-7

Streak: L1

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West

12. Wichita East (+1)

Record: 13-7

Streak: W5

Standing: 4th City League, 8th 6A West

13. Salina Central (-2)

Record: 14-5

Streak: W1

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

14. Arkansas City (-)

Record: 12-6

Streak: L3

Standing: 5th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West

15. Augusta (-)

Record: 13-4

Streak: W6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

16. Andover (-)

Record: 11-8

Streak: L1

Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 10th 5A West

17. Newton (-1)

Record: 10-9

Streak: L3

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West

18. Wichita South (+3)





Record: 9-11

Streak: W3

Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West

19. Cheney (-1)

Record: 15-4

Streak: W3

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State

20. Inman (-1)

Record: 17-2

Streak: W2

Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State

21. Belle Plaine (+1)

Record: 14-5

Streak: L1

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State

22. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-1)

Record: 8-12

Streak: L3

Standing: 6th City League, 13th 5A West

23. Rose Hill (NR)

Record: 11-7

Streak: W3

Standing: T-2nd AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West

24. Circle (NR)

Record: 11-8

Streak: W2

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West

25. Haven (-2)

Record: 13-6

Streak: W2

Standing: T-2nd CKL, 4th Sub-State

Dropped out

Collegiate (24)

Valley Center (25)

Highest risers

Wichita South (+3)

Bishop Carroll (+3)

Farthest fallers

Maize South (-2)

Salina Central (-2)

Haven (-2)

Girls

1. Derby (-)

A couple of cancellations kept Derby off the top seed in 6A West, but make no mistake, the Panthers will be the favorite to win another title.

Record: 18-0

Streak: W40

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West

2. Maize South (-)

Thursday’s meeting with Goddard, No. 2 in 5A West, will be important for the league race and as a state tuneup, but it won’t affect sub-state seeding.

Record: 19-0

Streak: W19

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West

3. McPherson (+1)

McPherson’s only loss came to undefeated Derby. The Bullpups captured a home sub-state tournament and are likely to reach state again.

Record: 18-1

Streak: W16

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West

4. Wichita Heights (-1)

Heights was missing point guard Cyanna Stanley in its senior finale loss to Bishop Carroll, but the defeat almost cost the Falcons a home sub-state.

Record: 18-2

Streak: L1

Standing: 1st City League, 4th 5A West

5. Goddard (-)

Goddard has a chance to make a state championship-type statement Thursday at undefeated Maize South, a statement that would mean a lot of momentum ahead of the postseason.

Record: 18-1

Streak: W6

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

6. Maize (-)

The Eagles will likely need to beat Wichita Heights on the road to reach the 5A state tournament: difficult but not impossible.

Record: 17-3

Streak: W5

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

7. Wichita South (+1)

South fell just outside the top four seeds in 6A West. The Titans will probably have to beat Washburn Rural on the road to get to state.

Record: 14-6

Streak: W3

Standing: 2nd City League, 5th 6A West

8. Bishop Carroll (+2)

Carroll is feeling the confidence after a senior night win over Wichita Heights. The Eagles have come a long way from losing four straight earlier this season.

Record: 14-6

Streak: W7

Standing: T-2nd City League, 6th 5A West

9. Circle (-2)

Circle missed a major opportunity Friday at home against McPherson. But the Thunderbirds won’t meet the Pups again and will host a sub-state.

Record: 15-4

Streak: W1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West

10. Cheney (-)

Cheney clinced the Central Plains League title and will be the No. 1 seed in its sub-state, which will include three other 16-win teams.

Record: 17-2

Streak: W2

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State

11. Hesston (-)

Record: 16-3

Streak: W9

Standing: T-4th CKL, 2nd Sub-State

12. Andover Central (-)

Record: 12-7

Streak: W2

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West

13. Haven (+1)

Record: 16-3

Streak: W5

Standing: 1st CKL, 3rd Sub-State

14. Rose Hill (+3)

Record: 12-6

Streak: W2

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West

15. Garden Plain (-)

Record: 15-4

Streak: L1

Standing: 2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State

16. Wellington (+4)

Record: 13-5

Streak: W6

Standing: T-2nd AVCTL IV, 5th 4A West

17. Salina Central (-4)





Record: 10-9

Streak: L3

Standing: 5th AVCTL I, 9th 5A West

18. Halstead (-2)

Record: 16-4

Streak: W2

Standing: 3rd CKL, 4th Sub-State

19. Trinity Academy (+3)

Record: 12-6

Streak: W3

Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West

20. Kapaun (-4)

Record: 10-10

Streak: L2

Standing: 4th City Leauge, 10th 5A West

21. Newton (-2)





Record: 9-10

Streak: W1

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 11th 5A West

22. Eisenhower (-3)

Record: 8-9

Streak: L1

Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West

23. Conway Springs (NR)

Record: 14-5

Streak: W5

Standing: 3rd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

24. Augusta (-1)





Record: 11-8

Streak: L1

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 10th 4A West

25. Wichita Northwest (-1)

Record: 9-11

Streak: W1

Standing: 5th City League, 12th 5A West

Dropped out

Inman (25)

Biggest risers

Wellington (+4)

Rose Hill (+3)

Trinity Academy (+3)

Farthest fallers