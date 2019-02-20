VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top hoops teams ahead of Kansas’ sub-state tournaments

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues.
Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize (-)
Maize has completed an undefeated season. The Eagles are in the highest classification of any unbeaten boys team in Kansas.
Record: 20-0
Streak: W20
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
2. Andover Central (+2)
The Jaguars completed the season sweep of crosstown rival Andover and capped the AVCTL II title outright.
Record: 17-2
Streak: W2
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
3. Wichita Southeast (-1)
Southeast’s loss to South on Tuesday didn’t affect its sub-state seeding, but the Buffaloes are limping a bit into the postseason.
Record: 17-3
Streak: L1
Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 6A West
4. Campus Colts (+1)
It’s hard to believe Campus won’t host a Class 6A sub-state tournament, but the Colts finished the regular season on a high note.
Record: 16-4
Streak: W4
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 6th 6A West
5. Maize South (-2)
Maize South is one of the highest upside teams in Kansas, but the Mavericks hit a low with a loss at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Record: 14-5
Streak: L1
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
6. Trinity Academy (-)
The Knights took a deep breath Wednesday morning when sub-state brackets were released and they weren’t in a tournament with Andale and Collegiate.
Record: 18-1
Streak: W7
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
7. Bishop Carroll (+3)
Here come the champs. Carroll completed the season sweep of Wichita Heights. This win came by 20 points.
Record: 15-5
Streak: W7
Standing: T-2nd City League, 3rd 5A West
8. Wichita Heights (-1)
Heights’ Tuesday night curse continued with a season-finale loss to Carroll. The Falcons need to capture big-game energy every night.
Record: 15-5
Streak: L1
Standing: T-2nd City League, 4th 5A West
9. McPherson (-1)
McPherson fell victim to a 50-point performance at Circle but bounced back with a senior night, league-clinching win over Augusta.
Record: 14-5
Streak: W1
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West
10. Andale (-1)
Andale went into overtime of last year’s sub-state final before eventually reaching the state title game. This year is different.
Record: 16-2
Streak: W4
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West
11. Eisenhower (+1)
Record: 10-7
Streak: L1
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
12. Wichita East (+1)
Record: 13-7
Streak: W5
Standing: 4th City League, 8th 6A West
13. Salina Central (-2)
Record: 14-5
Streak: W1
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
14. Arkansas City (-)
Record: 12-6
Streak: L3
Standing: 5th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
15. Augusta (-)
Record: 13-4
Streak: W6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
16. Andover (-)
Record: 11-8
Streak: L1
Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 10th 5A West
17. Newton (-1)
Record: 10-9
Streak: L3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
18. Wichita South (+3)
Record: 9-11
Streak: W3
Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West
19. Cheney (-1)
Record: 15-4
Streak: W3
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State
20. Inman (-1)
Record: 17-2
Streak: W2
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
21. Belle Plaine (+1)
Record: 14-5
Streak: L1
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State
22. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-1)
Record: 8-12
Streak: L3
Standing: 6th City League, 13th 5A West
23. Rose Hill (NR)
Record: 11-7
Streak: W3
Standing: T-2nd AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West
24. Circle (NR)
Record: 11-8
Streak: W2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West
25. Haven (-2)
Record: 13-6
Streak: W2
Standing: T-2nd CKL, 4th Sub-State
Dropped out
- Collegiate (24)
- Valley Center (25)
Highest risers
- Wichita South (+3)
- Bishop Carroll (+3)
Farthest fallers
- Maize South (-2)
- Salina Central (-2)
- Haven (-2)
Girls
1. Derby (-)
A couple of cancellations kept Derby off the top seed in 6A West, but make no mistake, the Panthers will be the favorite to win another title.
Record: 18-0
Streak: W40
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West
2. Maize South (-)
Thursday’s meeting with Goddard, No. 2 in 5A West, will be important for the league race and as a state tuneup, but it won’t affect sub-state seeding.
Record: 19-0
Streak: W19
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
3. McPherson (+1)
McPherson’s only loss came to undefeated Derby. The Bullpups captured a home sub-state tournament and are likely to reach state again.
Record: 18-1
Streak: W16
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West
4. Wichita Heights (-1)
Heights was missing point guard Cyanna Stanley in its senior finale loss to Bishop Carroll, but the defeat almost cost the Falcons a home sub-state.
Record: 18-2
Streak: L1
Standing: 1st City League, 4th 5A West
5. Goddard (-)
Goddard has a chance to make a state championship-type statement Thursday at undefeated Maize South, a statement that would mean a lot of momentum ahead of the postseason.
Record: 18-1
Streak: W6
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
6. Maize (-)
The Eagles will likely need to beat Wichita Heights on the road to reach the 5A state tournament: difficult but not impossible.
Record: 17-3
Streak: W5
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
7. Wichita South (+1)
South fell just outside the top four seeds in 6A West. The Titans will probably have to beat Washburn Rural on the road to get to state.
Record: 14-6
Streak: W3
Standing: 2nd City League, 5th 6A West
8. Bishop Carroll (+2)
Carroll is feeling the confidence after a senior night win over Wichita Heights. The Eagles have come a long way from losing four straight earlier this season.
Record: 14-6
Streak: W7
Standing: T-2nd City League, 6th 5A West
9. Circle (-2)
Circle missed a major opportunity Friday at home against McPherson. But the Thunderbirds won’t meet the Pups again and will host a sub-state.
Record: 15-4
Streak: W1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West
10. Cheney (-)
Cheney clinced the Central Plains League title and will be the No. 1 seed in its sub-state, which will include three other 16-win teams.
Record: 17-2
Streak: W2
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
11. Hesston (-)
Record: 16-3
Streak: W9
Standing: T-4th CKL, 2nd Sub-State
12. Andover Central (-)
Record: 12-7
Streak: W2
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West
13. Haven (+1)
Record: 16-3
Streak: W5
Standing: 1st CKL, 3rd Sub-State
14. Rose Hill (+3)
Record: 12-6
Streak: W2
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West
15. Garden Plain (-)
Record: 15-4
Streak: L1
Standing: 2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State
16. Wellington (+4)
Record: 13-5
Streak: W6
Standing: T-2nd AVCTL IV, 5th 4A West
17. Salina Central (-4)
Record: 10-9
Streak: L3
Standing: 5th AVCTL I, 9th 5A West
18. Halstead (-2)
Record: 16-4
Streak: W2
Standing: 3rd CKL, 4th Sub-State
19. Trinity Academy (+3)
Record: 12-6
Streak: W3
Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West
20. Kapaun (-4)
Record: 10-10
Streak: L2
Standing: 4th City Leauge, 10th 5A West
21. Newton (-2)
Record: 9-10
Streak: W1
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
22. Eisenhower (-3)
Record: 8-9
Streak: L1
Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West
23. Conway Springs (NR)
Record: 14-5
Streak: W5
Standing: 3rd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
24. Augusta (-1)
Record: 11-8
Streak: L1
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 10th 4A West
25. Wichita Northwest (-1)
Record: 9-11
Streak: W1
Standing: 5th City League, 12th 5A West
Dropped out
- Inman (25)
Biggest risers
- Wellington (+4)
- Rose Hill (+3)
- Trinity Academy (+3)
Farthest fallers
- Salina Central (-4)
- Kapaun (-4)
- Eisenhower (-3)
