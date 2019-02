League standings: See the changes as the City League season is complete

Magic numbers

Friday was moving day across the Wichita area. Seven league championships were claimed in the City League, AVCTL and Central Plains League. Here are the updated league wins needed for each league-leader:

City League Boys: 0 (Wichita Southeast)

City League Girls: 0 (Wichita Heights)

AVCTL I Boys: 0 (Maize)

AVCTL I Girls: 0 (Derby)

AVCTL II Boys: 0 (Andover Central)

AVCTL II Girls: 1 (Maize South)

AVCTL III Boys: 0 (McPherson)

AVCTL III Girls: 0 (McPherson)

AVCTL IV Boys: 0 (Andale)

AVCTL IV Girls: 1 (Rose Hill)

Central Plains League Boys: 0 (Trinity Academy)

Central Plains League Girls: 1 (Cheney)

City League Boys

Wichita Southeast's Rone Smith

1. Wichita Southeast, 14-2 (Clinched outright)

2. Wichita Heights, 12-4

3. Wichita East, 12-4

4. Bishop Carroll, 12-4

5. Wichita South, 8-8

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-10

7. Wichita Northwest, 5-11

8. Wichita West, 3-13

9. Wichita North, 0-16

City League Girls

1. Wichita Heights, 15-1 (Clinched outright)

2. Bishop Carroll, 12-4

2. Wichita South, 12-4

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-7

5. Wichita Northwest, 8-8

6. Wichita Southeast, 7-9

7. Wichita East, 6-10

8. Wichita West, 3-12

9. Wichita North, 0-16

AVCTL I Boys

Maize's Caleb Grill

1. Maize, 12-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Campus, 10-2

3. Newton, 7-5

4. Salina Central, 7-5

5. Salina South, 3-8

6. Derby, 2-9

7. Hutchinson, 0-11

AVCTL I Girls

Derby senior Aliyah Myers drives to the basket during the Panthers’ 66-52 win over Wichita Heights on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby, 11-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Maize, 10-2

3. Salina Central, 6-5

4. Newton, 5-5

5. Salina South, 3-8

6. Hutchinson, 3-8

7. Campus, 1-11

AVCTL II Boys

Andover Central’s Easton Leedom (left), Xavier Bell (center) and Braden Belt (right) all average about 15 points a game for the Jaguars. (Feb. 5, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andover Central, 11-1 (Clinched outright)

2. Maize South, 7-4

3. Eisenhower, 8-4

4. Andover, 5-6

5. Arkansas City, 4-6

6. Valley Center, 2-9

7. Goddard, 2-9

AVCTL II Girls

1. Maize South, 11-0 (Clinched share)

2. Goddard, 10-1

3. Andover Central, 8-4

4. Eisenhower, 4-7

5. Andover, 4-7

6. Valley Center, 1-10

7. Arkansas City, 0-10

AVCTL III Boys

1. McPherson, 9-1 (Clinched outright)

2. Circle, 7-2

2. Augusta, 5-4





4. Buhler, 3-6

5. El Dorado, 3-6

6. Winfield, 0-8

AVCTL III Girls

McPherson's Emma Ruddle

1. McPherson, 9-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Circle, 7-2

3. Augusta, 5-4

4. Winfield, 4-4

5. Buhler, 1-8

6. El Dorado, 0-9

AVCTL IV Boys

1. Andale, 8-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Collegiate, 5-3

3. Rose Hill, 5-3

4. Clearwater, 3-6

4. Mulvane, 3-6

6. Wellington, 1-7

AVCTL IV Girls

1. Rose Hill, 7-1

2. Andale, 6-2

2. Wellington, 6-2

4. Collegiate, 4-4

5. Clearwater, 1-8

6. Mulvane, 1-8

Central Plains League Boys

1. Trinity Academy, 11-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Belle Plaine, 9-3

2. Kingman, 9-3

2. Cheney, 9-3

5. Chaparral, 6-5

6. Conway Springs, 5-7

7. Garden Plain, 4-6

8. Douglass, 2-10

9. Independent, 1-10

10. Medicine Lodge, 1-11

Central Plains League Girls

1. Cheney, 11-1 (Clinched share)

2. Garden Plain, 10-2

3. Conway Springs, 9-3

4. Trinity Academy, 7-4

5. Independent, 4-5

6. Medicine Lodge, 4-6

7. Chaparral, 3-7

8. Kingman, 3-8

8. Douglass, 3-8

10. Belle Plaine, 1-10