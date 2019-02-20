Basketball recap: Sub-state tournaments set, league championships capped

Magic numbers

Friday was moving day across the Wichita area. Seven league championships were claimed in the City League, AVCTL and Central Plains League. Here are the updated league wins needed for each league-leader:

City League Boys: 0 (Wichita Southeast)

City League Girls: 0 (Wichita Heights)

AVCTL I Boys: 0 (Maize)

AVCTL I Girls: 0 (Derby)

AVCTL II Boys: 0 (Andover Central)

AVCTL II Girls: 1 (Maize South)

AVCTL III Boys: 0 (McPherson)

AVCTL III Girls: 0 (McPherson)

AVCTL IV Boys: 0 (Andale)

AVCTL IV Girls: 1 (Rose Hill)

Central Plains League Boys: 0 (Trinity Academy)

Central Plains League Girls: 0 (Cheney)

‘I don’t think anybody’s gonna stop us’

Bishop Carroll’s Carsen Pracht Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Both Bishop Carroll teams are catching fire.

The Golden Eagles capped their regular seasons with a sweep of Wichita Heights on Tuesday. The girls opened with a 58-47 win, and the boys followed with an impressive 62-42 victory.

The Falcon girls’ only loss coming in was on the road to undefeated Derby. The Falcon boys were in contention for the City League title until Friday.

Carroll senior Britney Ho, who finished with 30 points in the girls’ win, said not to count out the defending state runners-up.

“Heights is just as good as anybody out there, even in the Kansas City area; they’re one of the best teams in 5A,” she said. “If me and Allison (McFarren) are on, if the rest of our girls are on, I don’t think anybody’s gonna stop us.”

Fellow senior Carsen Pracht led the boys to a 23-point third quarter after scoring 16 in the first half. Pracht hit six second-half three-pointers and finished with 23 points in the win.

Carroll believed it captured last year’s state title magic after winning the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19. They followed it with back-to-back losses to South and Southeast. Pracht said this time feels different.

“Coming off the Dodge City tournament, I guess we expected to win, instead of going out there and playing to win,” he said.

With the win, the Carroll boys went from the No. 6 to No. 3 seed in Class 5A West and will host rival Kapaun in the first round of the sub-state tournament.

Get like Ike

Eisenhower’s Jordan Vincent Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Maize South had won 13 of its past 14 games, but Eisenhower needed another win.

The Tigers put a sour end to the Mavericks’ sub-state seeding season with a 64-60 senior night win. Maize South was in position to capture a home postseason tournament. The Mavericks droppe dropped from the No. 4 seed to seventh in Class 5A West.

The Mavs dropped into a three-way tie at 14-5 with Salina Central and McPherson, and because they average 61 points allowed a game, they fell third in the heirarchy.

Eisenhower coach Steve Blue said the Tigers were into postseason mode after their 67-58 win over Arkansas City on Feb. 8. Since then, they have lost only once.

They will enter the 5A sub-state tournament as the No. 9 seed at 13-7.





Andover is black and gold





Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

For the third time in past decade, Andover Central’s boys and girls basketball teams have completed a season sweep of their crosstown rival.

The Jaguar boys beat Andover 84-62, and the girls earned a 52-36 victory. At one point, Central senior Braden Belt was outscoring Andover 12-8 by himself.

Andover Central has beaten the Trojans 30-14 in regular season games over the past 10 years.

More than just a game. https://t.co/oQoTFVuH3a — AndoverSportsNetwork (@AHSportsNetwork) February 18, 2019

She did it again

For the second time this season, Wichita Northwest freshman Isis Sanders hit a game-winner.

Sanders’ floater came with only a few seconds left in the Grizzlies’ 43-42 road win over Wichita West to end the regular season.

Sanders hit a shot at the buzzer earlier this season in a 54-53 win over Bishop Carroll.

League title updates

Rose Hill’s Emily Adler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

AVCTL IV Girls

Rose Hill has captured a league championship, maybe.

The Rockets had a chance to clinch the AVCTL IV girls title Tuesday in a home game against Andale, the league’s top contender. With inclement weather in the Wichita area, the game was postponed with a “50-50 chance” of cancellation. Without the game, Rose Hill would seal the title. With it, Andale could catch the Rockets.

AVCTL II Girls

One of the best league title races is a game away from completion.

Maize South clinched at least a share of the AVCTL II girls title Tuesday with a 63-36 win over Eisenhower to remain undefeated. Goddard, who beat Campus 33-11, are only a game behind the Mavericks. They meet for the second time this season Thursday at Maize South.

The game will not have an effect on sub-state seeding, which hits its deadline at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

AVCTL III Boys

McPherson has done it for the seventh straight season.

The Bullpups clinched the outright AVCTL III title Monday with an 84-70 senior night win over Augusta. They exploded for a 30-point fourth quarter to seal the title. Senior Jake Alexander finished with 31 points, and Max Alexander was just behind him at 28.

Central Plains League Girls

Cheney’s CPL girls title has been clinched outright.

Garden Plain cancelled its final regular season game agianst Douglass on Tuesday because of the winter weather. Even if Cheney loses its finale against Independent on Thursday, the Cardinals will hold a half-game lead over the Owls.