Varsity Basketball

League standings: Five shares of league titles sealed across the Wichita area

By Hayden Barber

February 13, 2019 12:16 AM

Southeast, Heights fight to one of the premier games of the City League

The Wichita Southeast High School boys basketball team beat Heights 72-64 on Tuesday.
By
Magic numbers

The City League girls basketball title was clinched Friday night as Wichita Heights beat South 57-34 at home. Here are the number of league wins needed from each of the league leaders across the Wichita area to clinch it outright. All teams that need one win have already earned a share.

City League Boys: 1 (Wichita Southeast)

City League Girls: 0 (Wichita Heights)

AVCTL I Boys: 1 (Maize)

AVCTL I Girls: 1 (Derby)

AVCTL II Boys: 1 (Andover Central)

AVCTL II Girls: 2 (Maize South)

AVCTL III Boys: 1 (McPherson)

AVCTL III Girls: 2 (McPherson)

AVCTL IV Boys: 2 (Andale)

AVCTL IV Girls: 2 (Rose Hill)

Central Plains League Boys: 2 (Trinity Academy)

Central Plains League Girls: 2 (Cheney, Garden Plain)

City League Boys

_MG_5062 (2).JPG
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Wichita Southeast, 12-1 (Clinched share by record (Heights would win based on point spread (+14)))

2. Wichita Heights, 11-2

3. Bishop Carroll, 10-4

3. Wichita East, 10-4

5. Wichita South, 6-8

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-9

7. Wichita Northwest, 4-9

8. Wichita West, 3-11

9. Wichita North, 0-14

City League Girls

Wichita Heights high school girls basketball Ashton Conley
Wichita Heights’ Ashton Conley
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Wichita Heights, 14-0 (Clinched outright)

2. Bishop Carroll, 11-4

3. Wichita South, 10-4

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-6

5. Wichita Northwest, 7-7

6. Wichita Southeast, 6-8

7. Wichita East, 4-10

8. Wichita West, 3-10

9. Wichita North, 0-14

AVCTL I Boys

Maize high school boys basketball caleb grill, devon koehn
Maize’s Caleb Grill (left) and Devon Koehn (right)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize, 10-0 (Clinched share)

2. Campus, 8-2

3. Newton, 6-4

3. Salina Central, 6-4

5. Salina South, 2-7

6. Derby, 2-8

7. Hutchinson, 0-9

AVCTL I Girls

Derby high school girls basketball jadyn schomp
Derby’s Jadyn Schomp
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby, 10-0 (Clinched share)

2. Maize, 8-2

3. Salina Central, 6-4

4. Newton, 5-5

5. Salina South, 2-6

6. Hutchinson, 2-7

7. Campus, 1-9

AVCTL II Boys

Andover Central high school boys basketball shomari parnell
Andover Central’s Shomari Parnell
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andover Central, 9-1 (Clinched share)

2. Maize South, 6-3

3. Eisenhower, 5-4

4. Arkansas City, 4-5

5. Andover, 5-5

6. Valley Center, 2-7

7. Goddard, 2-8

AVCTL II Girls

maize south high school girls basketball lauren johnson
Maize South’s Lauren Johnson
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize South, 9-0

2. Goddard, 8-1

3. Andover Central, 6-4

4. Eisenhower, 4-5

5. Andover, 3-5

6. Valley Center, 1-7

7. Arkansas City, 0-8

AVCTL III Boys

1. McPherson, 8-0 (Clinched share)

2. Circle, 5-2

2. Augusta, 5-2

4. Buhler, 2-5

5. El Dorado, 2-6

6. Winfield, 0-7

AVCTL III Girls

_MG_4558 (2).JPG
McPherson’s Riley Hett
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. McPherson, 8-0

2. Circle, 6-1

3. Augusta, 4-3

4. Winfield, 3-4

5. Buhler, 1-6

6. El Dorado, 0-8

AVCTL IV Boys

_MG_4954 (2).JPG
Andale’s Mason Fairchild
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andale, 7-0

2. Collegiate, 5-2

3. Rose Hill, 4-3

4. Clearwater, 2-5

4. Mulvane, 2-5

6. Wellington, 1-6

AVCTL IV Girls

Rose Hill high school girls basketball Emily Adler
Rose Hill’s Emily Adler
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Rose Hill, 6-1

2. Andale, 5-2

2. Wellington, 5-2

4. Collegiate, 4-3

5. Clearwater, 1-6

6. Mulvane, 0-7

Central Plains League Boys

Trinity Academy high school boys basketball Andrew Davis
Trinity Academy’s Andrew Davis
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Trinity Academy, 10-0

2. Belle Plaine, 9-2

3. Kingman, 8-3

3. Cheney, 8-3

5. Chaparral, 5-5

6. Conway Springs, 5-6

7. Garden Plain, 4-5

8. Douglass, 2-9

9. Independent, 1-9

10. Medicine Lodge, 0-11

Central Plains League Girls

Cheney high school girls basketball destinee o’shea
Cheney’s Destinee O’Shea
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Cheney, 10-1

1. Garden Plain, 10-1

3. Conway Springs, 8-3

4. Trinity Academy, 6-4

5. Medicine Lodge, 4-5

6. Independent, 3-5

7. Chaparral, 3-6

8. Kingman, 3-7

9. Douglass, 2-8

10. Belle Plaine, 1-10

