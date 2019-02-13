League standings: Five shares of league titles sealed across the Wichita area

Magic numbers
The City League girls basketball title was clinched Friday night as Wichita Heights beat South 57-34 at home. Here are the number of league wins needed from each of the league leaders across the Wichita area to clinch it outright. All teams that need one win have already earned a share.
City League Boys: 1 (Wichita Southeast)
City League Girls: 0 (Wichita Heights)
AVCTL I Boys: 1 (Maize)
AVCTL I Girls: 1 (Derby)
AVCTL II Boys: 1 (Andover Central)
AVCTL II Girls: 2 (Maize South)
AVCTL III Boys: 1 (McPherson)
AVCTL III Girls: 2 (McPherson)
AVCTL IV Boys: 2 (Andale)
AVCTL IV Girls: 2 (Rose Hill)
Central Plains League Boys: 2 (Trinity Academy)
Central Plains League Girls: 2 (Cheney, Garden Plain)
City League Boys
1. Wichita Southeast, 12-1 (Clinched share by record (Heights would win based on point spread (+14)))
2. Wichita Heights, 11-2
3. Bishop Carroll, 10-4
3. Wichita East, 10-4
5. Wichita South, 6-8
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-9
7. Wichita Northwest, 4-9
8. Wichita West, 3-11
9. Wichita North, 0-14
City League Girls
1. Wichita Heights, 14-0 (Clinched outright)
2. Bishop Carroll, 11-4
3. Wichita South, 10-4
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-6
5. Wichita Northwest, 7-7
6. Wichita Southeast, 6-8
7. Wichita East, 4-10
8. Wichita West, 3-10
9. Wichita North, 0-14
AVCTL I Boys
1. Maize, 10-0 (Clinched share)
2. Campus, 8-2
3. Newton, 6-4
3. Salina Central, 6-4
5. Salina South, 2-7
6. Derby, 2-8
7. Hutchinson, 0-9
AVCTL I Girls
1. Derby, 10-0 (Clinched share)
2. Maize, 8-2
3. Salina Central, 6-4
4. Newton, 5-5
5. Salina South, 2-6
6. Hutchinson, 2-7
7. Campus, 1-9
AVCTL II Boys
1. Andover Central, 9-1 (Clinched share)
2. Maize South, 6-3
3. Eisenhower, 5-4
4. Arkansas City, 4-5
5. Andover, 5-5
6. Valley Center, 2-7
7. Goddard, 2-8
AVCTL II Girls
1. Maize South, 9-0
2. Goddard, 8-1
3. Andover Central, 6-4
4. Eisenhower, 4-5
5. Andover, 3-5
6. Valley Center, 1-7
7. Arkansas City, 0-8
AVCTL III Boys
1. McPherson, 8-0 (Clinched share)
2. Circle, 5-2
2. Augusta, 5-2
4. Buhler, 2-5
5. El Dorado, 2-6
6. Winfield, 0-7
AVCTL III Girls
1. McPherson, 8-0
2. Circle, 6-1
3. Augusta, 4-3
4. Winfield, 3-4
5. Buhler, 1-6
6. El Dorado, 0-8
AVCTL IV Boys
1. Andale, 7-0
2. Collegiate, 5-2
3. Rose Hill, 4-3
4. Clearwater, 2-5
4. Mulvane, 2-5
6. Wellington, 1-6
AVCTL IV Girls
1. Rose Hill, 6-1
2. Andale, 5-2
2. Wellington, 5-2
4. Collegiate, 4-3
5. Clearwater, 1-6
6. Mulvane, 0-7
Central Plains League Boys
1. Trinity Academy, 10-0
2. Belle Plaine, 9-2
3. Kingman, 8-3
3. Cheney, 8-3
5. Chaparral, 5-5
6. Conway Springs, 5-6
7. Garden Plain, 4-5
8. Douglass, 2-9
9. Independent, 1-9
10. Medicine Lodge, 0-11
Central Plains League Girls
1. Cheney, 10-1
1. Garden Plain, 10-1
3. Conway Springs, 8-3
4. Trinity Academy, 6-4
5. Medicine Lodge, 4-5
6. Independent, 3-5
7. Chaparral, 3-6
8. Kingman, 3-7
9. Douglass, 2-8
10. Belle Plaine, 1-10
