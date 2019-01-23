VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s teams after midseason boys basketball tournaments

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Maize (-)

Record: 12-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West

2. Campus Colts (+3)

Record: 10-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 2nd 6A West

3. Wichita Southeast (-)

Record: 11-2

Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 6A West

4. Andover Central (-)

Record: 11-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

5. Wichita Heights (-3)

Record: 12-2

Standing: 1st City League, 4th 5A West

6. Arkansas City (+2)

Record: 10-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West

7. Maize South (+5)

Record: 8-3

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 6th 5A West

8. Andale (+1)

Record: 11-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West

9. Salina Central (+1)

Record: 9-2

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

10. Trinity Academy (-4)

Record: 11-1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West

11. McPherson (-)

Record: 8-4

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 7th 5A West

12. Bishop Carroll (-5)

Record: 9-4

Standing: T-3rd City League, 8th 5A West

13. Andover (-)

Record: 7-5

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 11th 5A West

14. Eisenhower (+2)

Record: 6-5

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 12th 5A West

15. Valley Center (New)

Record: 6-6

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 13th 5A West

16. Wichita East (-2)

Record: 8-6

Standing: T-3rd City League, 10th 6A West

17. Newton (+2)

Record: 7-5

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

18. Wichita South (+6)





Record: 5-9

Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West

19. Augusta (+4)

Record: 8-4

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

20. Inman (-)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State

21. Haven (+1)

Record: 9-4

Standing: 2nd CKL, 5th Sub-State

22. Cheney (-1)

Record: 10-3

Standing: T-4th CPL, 1st Sub-State

23. Kingman (New)

Record: 10-3

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State

24. Belle Plaine (-6)

Record: 10-3

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 4th Sub-State

25. Berean Academy (New)

Record: 11-3

Standing: 1st Sub-State

Dropped Out

Collegiate (15)

Derby (17)

Circle (25)

Highest Risers

Wichita South (+6)

Maize South (+5)

Augusta (+4)

Farthest Fallers

Belle Plaine (-6)

Bishop Carroll (-5)

Trinity Academy (-4)

Girls

1. Derby (-)

Record: 8-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 3rd 6A West

2. Wichita Heights (+2)

Record: 10-1

Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 5A West

3. Maize South (-1)

Record: 9-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

4. Maize (-1)

Record: 9-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 4th 5A West

5. Goddard (-)

Record: 12-0

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 1st 5A West

6. McPherson (-)

Record: 8-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 5th 5A West

7. Cheney (+1)

Record: 10-0

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State

8. Salina Central (+3)

Record: 7-4

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West

9. Circle (+1)

Record: 8-2

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

10. Kapaun (-3)

Record: 8-3

Standing: T-2nd City Leauge, 6th 5A West

11. Rose Hill (+2)

Record: 9-2

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 4th 4A West

12. Wichita South (+5)

Record: 7-4

Standing: T-2nd City League, 8th 6A West

13. Bishop Carroll (-4)

Record: 6-5

Standing: 4th City League, 10th 5A West

14. Garden Plain (-)

Record: 8-2

Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

15. Andover Central (+3)

Record: 6-3

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West

16. Inman (-)

Record: 9-1

Standing: 1st Sub-State

17. Haven (-5)

Record: 8-2

Standing: T-2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

18. Newton (+4)





Record: 5-5

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West

19. Halstead (-)

Record: 9-1

Standing: 2nd CKL, 2nd Sub-State

20. Wellington (+4)

Record: 7-3

Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West

21. Trinity Academy (-6)

Record: 5-4

Standing: T-3rd CPL, 12th 4A West

22. Augusta (-1)





Record: 6-3

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West

23. Andale (-)

Record: 5-4

Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 11th 4A West

24. Eisenhower (New)

Record: 4-5

Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 12th 5A West

25. Bluestem (New)

Record: 10-2

Standing: 1st Sub-State

Dropped Out

Wichita East (20)

Conway Springs (25)

Biggest Risers

Wichita South (+5)

Newton (+4)

Wellington (+4)

Farthest Fallers