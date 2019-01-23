VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s teams after midseason boys basketball tournaments

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize (-)
Record: 12-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
2. Campus Colts (+3)
Record: 10-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 2nd 6A West
3. Wichita Southeast (-)
Record: 11-2
Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 6A West
4. Andover Central (-)
Record: 11-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
5. Wichita Heights (-3)
Record: 12-2
Standing: 1st City League, 4th 5A West
6. Arkansas City (+2)
Record: 10-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West
7. Maize South (+5)
Record: 8-3
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 6th 5A West
8. Andale (+1)
Record: 11-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West
9. Salina Central (+1)
Record: 9-2
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
10. Trinity Academy (-4)
Record: 11-1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
11. McPherson (-)
Record: 8-4
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 7th 5A West
12. Bishop Carroll (-5)
Record: 9-4
Standing: T-3rd City League, 8th 5A West
13. Andover (-)
Record: 7-5
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 11th 5A West
14. Eisenhower (+2)
Record: 6-5
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 12th 5A West
15. Valley Center (New)
Record: 6-6
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 13th 5A West
16. Wichita East (-2)
Record: 8-6
Standing: T-3rd City League, 10th 6A West
17. Newton (+2)
Record: 7-5
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
18. Wichita South (+6)
Record: 5-9
Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West
19. Augusta (+4)
Record: 8-4
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
20. Inman (-)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
21. Haven (+1)
Record: 9-4
Standing: 2nd CKL, 5th Sub-State
22. Cheney (-1)
Record: 10-3
Standing: T-4th CPL, 1st Sub-State
23. Kingman (New)
Record: 10-3
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State
24. Belle Plaine (-6)
Record: 10-3
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 4th Sub-State
25. Berean Academy (New)
Record: 11-3
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Dropped Out
- Collegiate (15)
- Derby (17)
- Circle (25)
Highest Risers
- Wichita South (+6)
- Maize South (+5)
- Augusta (+4)
Farthest Fallers
- Belle Plaine (-6)
- Bishop Carroll (-5)
- Trinity Academy (-4)
Girls
1. Derby (-)
Record: 8-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 3rd 6A West
2. Wichita Heights (+2)
Record: 10-1
Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 5A West
3. Maize South (-1)
Record: 9-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
4. Maize (-1)
Record: 9-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 4th 5A West
5. Goddard (-)
Record: 12-0
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
6. McPherson (-)
Record: 8-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 5th 5A West
7. Cheney (+1)
Record: 10-0
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
8. Salina Central (+3)
Record: 7-4
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West
9. Circle (+1)
Record: 8-2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
10. Kapaun (-3)
Record: 8-3
Standing: T-2nd City Leauge, 6th 5A West
11. Rose Hill (+2)
Record: 9-2
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 4th 4A West
12. Wichita South (+5)
Record: 7-4
Standing: T-2nd City League, 8th 6A West
13. Bishop Carroll (-4)
Record: 6-5
Standing: 4th City League, 10th 5A West
14. Garden Plain (-)
Record: 8-2
Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
15. Andover Central (+3)
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West
16. Inman (-)
Record: 9-1
Standing: 1st Sub-State
17. Haven (-5)
Record: 8-2
Standing: T-2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
18. Newton (+4)
Record: 5-5
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
19. Halstead (-)
Record: 9-1
Standing: 2nd CKL, 2nd Sub-State
20. Wellington (+4)
Record: 7-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West
21. Trinity Academy (-6)
Record: 5-4
Standing: T-3rd CPL, 12th 4A West
22. Augusta (-1)
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West
23. Andale (-)
Record: 5-4
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 11th 4A West
24. Eisenhower (New)
Record: 4-5
Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 12th 5A West
25. Bluestem (New)
Record: 10-2
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Dropped Out
- Wichita East (20)
- Conway Springs (25)
Biggest Risers
- Wichita South (+5)
- Newton (+4)
- Wellington (+4)
Farthest Fallers
- Trinity Academy (-6)
- Haven (-5)
- Bishop Carroll (-4)
