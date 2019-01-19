Varsity Basketball

El Dorado’s Bluestem Classic Saturday games canceled because of inclement weather

By Hayden Barber

January 19, 2019 03:09 PM

Campus cruises to midseason tournament championship, beating El Dorado

The Campus High School boys basketball team beat El Dorado in the semifinals of the 2019 Bluestem Classic.
There will be no champion of the 2019 Bluestem Classic.

El Dorado athletic announced the Saturday games, including the championship between Campus and Trinity Academy, has been canceled because of the inclement weather that rolled through the Wichita area Friday night.

Here was the updated bracket through the semifinal round:

All other midseason high school basketball tournaments in the Wichita area will be played as scheduled at this point.

