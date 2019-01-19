El Dorado’s Bluestem Classic Saturday games canceled because of inclement weather

There will be no champion of the 2019 Bluestem Classic.
El Dorado athletic announced the Saturday games, including the championship between Campus and Trinity Academy, has been canceled because of the inclement weather that rolled through the Wichita area Friday night.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Here was the updated bracket through the semifinal round:
All other midseason high school basketball tournaments in the Wichita area will be played as scheduled at this point.
Comments