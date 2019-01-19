El Dorado’s Bluestem Classic Saturday games canceled because of inclement weather

There will be no champion of the 2019 Bluestem Classic.

El Dorado athletic announced the Saturday games, including the championship between Campus and Trinity Academy, has been canceled because of the inclement weather that rolled through the Wichita area Friday night.

The El Dorado Bluestem Classic has been cancelled due to weather. There will be no makeup. Thanks to all who attended and played. See ya next year. — El Dorado Ath./Act. (@eldoathletics) January 19, 2019

Here was the updated bracket through the semifinal round:

Bluestem Classic bracket after day 2. At this point it will go on as scheduled pic.twitter.com/glcQdh6Ubq — El Dorado Ath./Act. (@eldoathletics) January 19, 2019

All other midseason high school basketball tournaments in the Wichita area will be played as scheduled at this point.