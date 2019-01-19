Maize South wins sixth straight, reaches midseason tournament championship

They are on a roll.
The Maize South Mavericks advanced to the championship game of Valley Center’s January Jam midseason boys basketball tournament after defeating the Garden City Buffaloes 63-44 on Friday. The Mavs hav won six straight.
Despite starting the game in a full-court press, Maize South couldn’t get many defensive stops in the first quarter, allowing Garden City to tie the score at 13.
Going into the second, the Mavericks turned their attention on their defense. Maize South still decided to full-court press, which led to turnovers and points on the other end.
Maize South’s adjusted defense turned into a 12-point lead at halftime. The Mavericks defense only gave up four points the entire second quarter.
After the half, the Buffaloes had a resurgence. Garden City came out and had a 14-point quarter, closing the once 12-point deficit to just three.
“We didn’t play as well as we wanted,” coach Kip Schultz said. “We just got to find a better consistent effort and put more pressure on the ball, force more turnovers and get the ball down the floor.”
Late into the third and early into the fourth quarter, the Mavericks relied on their bench as foul trouble and injury piled up.
“We had some guys step up today,” Schultz said. “We’re trying to get some guys minutes and well-rehearsed, this way they’re not coming off the bench cold later in the year.”
Maize South went on a 10-point scoring run to start the fourth quarter, securing a 20-point lead before Schultz started clearing the bench.
The Mavericks’ 19-point win clinches a spot in the championship game. They will play the winner of the Valley Center and Wichita Heights, which was postponed to 10:30 a.m. Saturday because of a loss of power with the inclement weather rolling in.
The championship game will be at 4:30 p.m.
