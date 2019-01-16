VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best teams ahead of midseason tournaments

These rankings consider all teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and Heart of America league. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize
Record: 9-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
Last Game: Maize 56, No. 7 Bishop Carroll 52 (home, overtime)
Next Game: vs. Goodland (Colby Tournament)
2. Wichita Heights
Record: 9-1
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West
Last Game: Wichita Heights 68, Wichita West 46 (home)
Next Game: vs. Blue Valley (Valley Center January Jam)
3. Wichita Southeast
Record: 8-1
Standing: 2nd City League, 2nd 6A West
Last Game: Wichita Southeast 82, No. 4 Andover Central 72 (away, overtime)
Next Game: Topeka West Tournament
4. Andover Central
Record: 7-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West
Last Game: No. 3 Wichita Southeast 82, Andover Central 72 (home, overtime)
Next Game: vs. No. 5 Wichita Southeast (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)
5. Campus Colts
Record: 7-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West
Last Game: Campus 75, Wichita East 47 (home)
Next Game: vs. Gardner-Edgerton (El Dorado, Bluestem Classic first round)
6. Trinity Academy
Record: 8-0
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
Last Game: Trinity Academy 60, No. 18 Belle Plaine 52 (away)
Next Game: vs. Great Bend (El Dorado, Bluestem Classic first round)
7. Bishop Carroll
Record: 7-3
Standing: T-3rd City League, 6th 5A West
Last Game: Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita North 30 (away)
Next Game: vs. No. 19 Newton (Dodge City Tournament of Champions)
8. Arkansas City
Record: 7-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West
Last Game: Arkansas City 80, Valley Center 61 (away)
Next Game: vs. Conway Springs (Chaparral Tournament)
9. Andale
Record: 8-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West
Last Game: Andale 72, Garden Plain 37 (Halstead, Adolph Rupp Tournament)
Next Game: vs. Haven (Halstead, Adolph Rupp Tournament semifinals)
10. Salina Central
Record: 6-2
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
Last Game: Salina Central 63, Hutchinson 42 (away)
Next Game: vs. Concordia (Salina Invitational Tournament)
11. McPherson
Record: 6-3
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 7th 5A West
Last Game: McPherson 64, El Dorado 38 (home)
Next Game: vs. Blue Valley West (McPherson Invitational Tournament)
12. Maize South
Record: 5-3
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
Last Game: Maize South 86, Wichita South 54 (home)
Next Game: vs. Topeka Seaman (Valley Center January Jam)
13. Andover
Record: 5-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West
Last Game: Andover 64, Wichita North 30 (home)
Next Game: vs. Buhler (home)
14. Wichita East
Record: 7-3
Standing: T-3rd City League, 8th 6A West
Last Game: Wichita East 56, Wichita South 53 (away)
Next Game: vs. Topeka Hayden (Topeka West Tournament)
15. Collegiate
Record: 5-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 7th Sub-State
Last Game: Collegiate 64, Clearwater 56 (home)
Next Game: vs. El Dorado (El Dorado, Bluestem Classic first round)
16. Eisenhower
Record: 4-4
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 12th 5A West
Last Game: Eisenhower 66, KC East Christian 41 (Spring Hill Invitational first round)
Next Game: vs. Spring Hill (Spring Hill Invitational semifinals)
17. Derby
Record: 1-7
Standing: 6th AVCTL I, 16th 6A West
Last Game: No. 3 Wichita Heights 55, Derby 43 (home)
Next Game: vs. Junction City (Dodge City Tournament of Champions)
18. Belle Plaine
Record: 9-1
Standing: 2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State
Last Game: No. 6 Trinity Academy 60, Belle Plaine 52 (home)
Next Game: vs. Mulvane (Chaparral Tournament first round)
19. Newton
Record: 5-4
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
Last Game: Newton 74, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57 (away)
Next Game: vs. No. 7 Bishop Carroll (Dodge City Tournament of Champions)
20. Inman
Record: 11-0
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
Last Game: Inman 62, Fairfield 13 (Burrton Invitational first round)
Next Game: vs. Hutchinson Central Christian (Burrton Invitational semifinals)
21. Cheney
Record: 9-2
Standing: T-4th CPL, 3rd Sub-State
Last Game: Cheney 68, Winfield 48 (Halstead, Adolph Rupp Tournament first round)
Next Game: vs. Halstead (Halstead, Adolph Rupp Tournament semifinals)
22. Haven
Record: 8-3
Standing: 2nd CPL, 5th Sub-State
Last Game: Haven 57, Rose Hill 45
Next Game: vs. No. 21 Cheney (Halstead, Adolph Rupp Tournament semifinals)
23. Augusta
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
Last Game: Augusta 69, Wellsville 62 (Baldwin Invitational Tournament first round)
Next Game: vs. Seabury Academy (Baldwin Invitational Tournament semifinals)
24. Wichita South
Record: 3-7
Standing: T-5th City League, 13th 6A West
Last Game: No. 14 Wichita East 56, Wichita South 53 (home)
Next Game: vs. Liberal (Salina Invitational Tournament)
25. Circle
Record: 5-4
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
Last Game: Circle 59, Buhler 55 (home)
Next Game: vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (El Dorado, Bluestem Classic first round)
Girls
1. Derby
Record: 8-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 3rd 6A West
Last Game: Derby 66, No. 4 Wichita Heights 52 (home)
Next Game: vs. Salina South (Emporia, Glacier’s Edge Invitational first round)
2. Maize South
Record: 8-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
Last Game: Maize South 56, No. 17 Wichita South 49 (home)
Next Game: vs. Campus (neutral)
3. Maize
Record: 8-1
Standing: 2ndAVCTL I, 4th 5A West
Last Game: Maize 54, No. 11 Bishop Carroll 44
Next Game: vs. No. 22 Newton
4. Wichita Heights
Record: 9-1
Standing: 1st City League, 5th 5A West
Next Game: vs. Wichita Northwest (neutral)
5. Goddard
Record: 11-0
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
Last Game: Goddard 57, Girard 34 (Neodesha, Wilson County Tournament semifinals)
Next Game: vs. Bluestem (Neodesha, Wilson County Tournament championship)
6. McPherson
Record: 8-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 3rd 5A West
Last Game: McPherson 62, El Dorado 32 (home)
Next Game: vs. Wichita Southeast (McPherson, Mid-America Classic first round)
7. Kapaun
Record: 8-2
Standing: 2nd City Leauge, 6th 5A West
Last Game: Kapaun 55, Wichita Northwest 32 (away)
8. Cheney
Record: 10-0
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
Last Game: Cheney 46, Chaparral 32 (home)
Next Game: vs. Andale (Haven, Wildcat Classic first round)
9. Bishop Carroll
Record: 6-4
Standing: T-3rd City League, 10th 5A West
Next Game: vs. No. 17 Wichita South
10. Circle
Record: 8-2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
Last Game: Wellington 59, Circle 57 (away)
Next Game: Lady Cat Classic
11. Salina Central
Record: 5-3
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 8th 5A West
Last Game: Salina Central 61, Hutchinson 56 (away, overtime)
Next Game: vs. Concordia (Salina Invitational Tournament)
12. Haven
Record: 8-2
Standing: T-2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
Last Game: Haven 54, Hillsboro 26 (home)
Next Game: vs. Moundridge (Haven, Wildcat Classic first round)
13. Rose Hill
Record: 9-2
Last Game: Andover Central 52, Rose Hill 47 (away)
Next Game: vs. No. 14 Garden Plain (neutral)
14. Garden Plain
Record: 8-2
Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
Last Game: Garden Plain 60, Independent 42 (home)
Next Game: vs. No. 13 Rose Hill (neutral)
15. Trinity Academy
Record: 5-4
Standing: T-3rd CPL, 11th 4A West
Last Game: Trinity Academy 79, Belle Plaine 43 (away)
Next Game: at Independent
16. Inman
Record: 9-1
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Last Game: Moundridge 38, Inman 33 (home)
Next Game: vs. Clearwater (Sedgwick, Steve Shepherd Tournament first round)
17. Wichita South
Record: 6-4
Standing: T-3rd City League, 8th 6A West
Last Game: Wichita South 47, No. 20 Wichita East 40 (home)
Next Game: at No. 9 Bishop Carroll
18. Andover Central
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
Last Game: Andover Central 52, No. 13 Rose Hill 47 (home)
Next Game: vs. Campus
19. Halstead
Record: 9-1
Standing: 2nd CKL, 2nd Sub-State
Last Game: Halstead 46, Hesston 32 (home)
Next Game: at Berean Academy
20. Wichita East
Record: 5-5
Standing: T-5th City League, 10th 6A West
Last Game: No. 17 Wichita South 47, Wichita East 40 (away)
Next Game: vs. Wichita Southeast
21. Augusta
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 7th 4A West
Last Game: Augusta 43, Clearwater 34 (away)
Next Game: vs. No. 13 Rose Hill
22. Newton
Record: 5-4
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
Last Game: No. 7 Kapaun 57, Newton 49 (away)
Next Game: at No. 3 Maize
23. Andale
Record: 5-4
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 9th 4A West
Last Game: Andale 53, El Dorado 38 (away)
Next Game: at No. 8 Cheney
24. Wellington
Record: 7-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West
Last Game: Wellington 59, No. 10 Circle 57 (home)
Next Game: at Buhler
25. Conway Springs
Record: 7-3
Standing: T-3rd CPL, 3rd Sub-State
Last Game: No. 14 Garden Plain 65, Conway Springs 42 (away)
Next Game: at No. 15 Trinity Academy
