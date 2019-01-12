Basketball recap: AVCTL sweeps City League on Day 2 of Challenge

AVCTake the L

The best the City League can do is tie.

The AVCTL went 6-0 on Friday night as Maize swept Bishop Carroll, Maize South took two against Wichita South and Goddard handled Northwest.

If the City League doesn’t win every game Saturday, it will lose the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge for the first time since it was created in the 2012-13 season.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is the first year it is not played in Koch Arena. All games have been played at the AVCTL schools.

Here are the games the City League needs to win:

Wichita North at Andover

Wichita West at Eisenhower

Wichita East at Campus

Champs get Grilled

Maize hit one field goal in overtime, and that’s all it needed.

Caleb Grill dribbled toward Bishop Carroll’s Carsen Pracht at the top of the three-point line, saw a little too much space and yanked it to give the Eagles a lead they wouldn’t give up in a 56-52 win.

Maize was outstanding on the offensive boards. Senior Tanner Ohnmeis didn’t score a point Friday but was one of the Eagles’ biggest game-changers, earning some much-needed second-chance opportunities.

Carroll was cold from three all night. The Golden Eagles hit three for the game and one came in garbage time. Still, Carroll had a chance to beat its second undefeated team in the road in the same week.

With the win, Maize moves atop a loaded Class 5A West field as the only unbeaten team left. Coach Chris Grill said playing in an atmosphere like Friday is what will get his team through tough spots later this season.

“There were a lot of people involved in the game,” he said. “The student sections were big and loud. That’s what it should be like every night. I wish we could get the place full every night.”

Andover Central nearly loses second





About 24 hours after suffering its first loss of the season, Andover Central was on the ropes again.

Valley Center gave the Jaguars a home scare, but the Jaguars pulled out a 70-69 win on Friday.

Myles Thompson gave Valley Center a 65-64 lead with 1:41 to go, but sitting int he double bouns, Andover Central got to the line four times in the final 90 seconds.

The Jags didn’t hit a field goal in the final five minutes of play while the Hornets unleashed a baraage of threes to come back from a 12-point deficit.

Andover Central suffered an 82-72 overtime loss to Wichita Southeast on Thursday in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge as Southeast sophomore Jackie Johnson III went off for 34 points in the win.

Knighted?

Trinity Academy is the only undefeated team left in the Central Plains League after taking down Belle Plaine on the road.

The Knights are 5-0 in league play after the 60-52 win, but coach Chance Lindley said his guys didn’t play their best game.

“We had a tough night shooting,” he said. “But to me, if you can have an off night scoring but still find a way to pull it out, it says a lot about the kids’ character and heart.”

Trinity was coming off one of the most impressive wins in the Wichita area, a 61-17 road win over Kingman who came in with seven wins. Lindley said that was just a special night.

The Knights have quietly put together one of the more dominant seasons in the Wichita area. They have beaten Scott City, Cheney, Kingman, 6A power Liberal and Belle Plaine as of Friday night.

‘Bragging right’

Maize’s Halie Jones and Bishop Carroll’s Allison McFarren have been playing together for seven years.

Friday, their high school teams met for the first time as Maize topped Carroll 54-44 in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. Maize was dominant throughout and at one point in the second quarter tripled the Carroll score.

FINAL Girls@MaizeEagleAD 54@BCCHS_Eagles 44#VKscores



A lot of familiarity between these two non-league powers. Cool to see. pic.twitter.com/eoGWxyEI84 — Hayden Kyle Barber (@HK_Barber) January 12, 2019

Jones said she has been looking forward to a chance at her summer ball teammates in McFarren and fellow Carroll senior Britney Ho.

“We’ve always talked trash about how we are going to see them at state,” she said. “But it was fun to play them. It was special, especially to come out with the win. So I get that bragging right.”

Maize moves to 8-1 with the win but still sits No. 5 in Class 5A West.

Upset in Rose Hill

It was a special night for Mulvane.

The Wildcats earned their first league win of the 2018-19 seaosn with a 61-57 upset road win over Rose Hill on Friday. Three Mulvane players scored at least 15 points.

Junior guard Gage Gerlach led the way with 16. Senior Drew Ellis and junior Michael Manis each had 15.

It was Mulvane’s first road league win since the 2016-17 season.