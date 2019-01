VK Top 25: Ranking the top high school basketball teams in the Wichita area

These ranking consider all teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League and three Wichita area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston). Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Andover Central

Record: 6-0

Last Game: Andover Central 70, No. 7 Arkansas City 44 (home)

Next Game: vs. No. 5 Wichita Southeast (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

2. Maize

Record: 8-0

Last Game: Maize 55, No. 10 Salina Central 43 (away)

Next Game: vs. No. 8 Bishop Carroll (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

3. Wichita Heights

Record: 7-1

Last Game: No. 8 Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Heights 46 (home)

Next Game: at No. 16 Derby (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

4. Trinity Academy

Record: 8-0

Last Game: Trinity Academy 61, Kingman 17 (away)

Next Game: at No. 17 Belle Plaine (Friday)

5. Wichita Southeast

Record: 7-1

Last Game: Wichita Southeast 78, Wichita South 50 (away)

Next Game: at No. 1 Andover Central (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

6. Campus Colts

Record: 6-1

Last Game: Campus 52, No. 16 Derby 48 (away)

Next Game: vs. No. 9 Wichita East (Saturday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

7. Arkansas City

Record: 7-1

Last Game: Arkansas City 80, Valley Center 61 (away)

Next Game: Chaparral Tournament

8. Bishop Carroll

Record: 6-2

Last Game: Bishop Carroll 61, No. 3 Wichita Heights 46 (away)

Next Game: at No. 2 Maize (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

9. Wichita East

Record: 6-2

Last Game: Wichita East 59, Wichita North 42 (away)

Next Game: at No. 6 Campus (Saturday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

10. Salina Central

Record: 5-2

Last Game: No. 2 Maize 55, Salina Central 43 (home)

Next Game: at Hutchinson (Friday)

11. McPherson

Record: 5-3

Last Game: McPherson 53, No. 24 Augusta 50 (away)

Next Game: vs. El Dorado (Friday)

12. Maize South

Record: 4-3

Last Game: Maize South 59, No. 18 Eisenhower 53 (home)

Next Game: vs. Wichita South (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

13. Andover

Record: 4-3

Last Game: Andover 66, No. 16 Derby 65 (home, overtime)

Next Game: vs. Wichita North (Saturday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

14. Andale

Record: 6-1

Last Game: Andale 60, No. 21 Rose Hill 33 (home)

Next Game: at Wellington (Friday)

15. Collegiate

Record: 4-3

Last Game: Collegiate 68, Wellington 49 (home)

Next Game: vs. Clearwater (Friday)

16. Derby

Record: 1-6

Last Game: No. 6 Campus 52, Derby 48 (home)

Next Game: vs. No. 3 Wichita Heights (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

17. Belle Plaine

Record: 9-0

Last Game: Belle Plaine 64, Conwnay Springs 34 (road)

Next Game: vs. No. 4 Trinity Academy (Friday)

18. Eisenhower

Record: 3-4

Last Game: No. 12 Maize South 59, Eisenhower 53 (away)

Next Game: vs. Wichita West (Saturday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

19. Newton

Record: 4-4

Last Game: Newton 70, Goddard 43 (road)

Next Game: vs. Kapaun (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

20. Inman

Record: 9-0

Last Game: Inman 61, Bennington 31 (road)

Next Game: vs. Moundridge (Friday)

21. Rose Hill

Record: 6-3

Last Game: No. 14 Andale 60, Rose Hill 33 (road)

Next Game: vs. Mulvane (Friday)

22. Cheney

Record: 7-2

Last Game: Cheney 61, Garden Plain 45 (home)

Next Game: vs. Chaparral (Friday)

23. Wichita South

Record: 3-5

Last Game: No. 5 Wichita Southeast 78, Wichita South 58

Next Game: at No. 12 Maize South (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

24. Augusta

Record: 4-3

Last Game: No. 11 McPherson 53, Augusta 50 (home)

Next Game: at Winfield (Friday)

25. Halstead

Record: 6-3

Last Game: Haven 44, Halstead 42 (home)

Next Game: vs. Hesston (Thursday)

Girls

1. Derby

Record: 7-0

Last Game: Derby 68, Campus 24 (home)

Next Game: vs. No. 2 Wichita Heights (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

2. Wichita Heights

Record: 8-0

Last Game: Wichita Heights 45, No. 8 Bishop Carroll 35 (home)

Next Game: at No. 1 Derby (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

3. Maize South

Record: 7-0

Last Game: Maize South 58, Eisenhower 38 (home)

Next Game: vs. No. 18 Wichita South (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

4. Maize

Record: 7-1

Last Game: Maize 68, No. 10 Salina Central 50 (road)

Next Game: vs. No. 8 Bishop Carroll (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

5. McPherson

Record: 7-1

Last Game: McPherson 40, No. 21 Augusta 28 (road)

Next Game: vs. El Dorado (Friday)

6. Goddard

Record: 7-0

Last Game: Goddard 59, No. 23 Newton 40 (home)

Next Game: at No. 24 Wichita Northwest (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

7. Kapaun

Record: 6-2

Last Game: Kapaun 33, No. 8 Bishop Carroll 31 (home)

Next Game: vs. No. 23 Newton (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

8. Bishop Carroll

Record: 5-3

Last Game: No. 2 Wichita Heights 61, Bishop Carroll 46 (road)

Next Game: at No. 4 Maize (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

9. Circle

Record: 7-1

Last Game: Circle 62, Winfield 14 (home)

Next Game: vs. Buhler (Friday)

10. Salina Central

Record: 4-3

Last Game: No. 4 Maize 68, Salina Central 50 (home)

Next Game: at Hutchinson (Friday)

11. Cheney

Record: 9-0

Last Game: Cheney 47, No. 13 Garden Plain 32 (home)

Next Game: vs. Chaparral (Friday)

12. Rose Hill

Record: 8-1

Last Game: Rose Hill 42, Andale 36 (away)

Next Game: vs. Mulvane (Friday)

13. Garden Plain

Record: 6-2

Last Game: No. 11 Cheney 47, Garden Plain 32 (away)

Next Game: vs. No. 25 Conway Springs

14. Inman

Record: 9-0

Last Game: Inman 43, Bennington 31 (away)

Next Game: vs. Moundridge (home)

15. Haven

Record: 7-2

Last Game: Haven 42, No. 19 Halstead 35 (road)

Next Game: vs. Hillsboro (Friday)

16. Trinity Academy

Record: 4-4

Last Game: Trinity Academy 58, Kingman 43 (away)

Next Game: at Belle Plaine (Friday)

17. Wichita East

Record: 4-4

Next Game: at Campus (Saturday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

18. Wichita South

Record: 5-3

Last Game: Wichita South 52, Wichita Southeast 46 (home)

Next Game: at No. 3 Maize South (Friday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

19. Halstead

Record: 8-1

Last Game: No. 15 Haven 42, Halstead 35

Next Game: vs. Hesston (Thursday)

20. Wellington

Record: 7-2

Last Game: Wellington 51, Collegiate 31 (road)

Next Game: vs. Andale (Friday)

21. Augusta

Record: 4-3

Last Game: No. 5 McPherson 40, Augusta 28 (home)

Next Game: at Winfield (Friday)

22. Andover Central

Record: 3-3

Last Game: Andover Central 52, Arkansas City 20

Next Game: vs. Valley Center (Friday)

23. Newton

Record: 5-3

Last Game: No. 6 Goddard 59, Newton 40 (road)

Next Game: at No. 7 Kapaun (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

24. Wichita Northwest

Record: 4-4

Last Game: Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita West 36 (home)

Next Game: at No. 6 Goddard (Thursday, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge)

25. Conway Springs

Record: 7-2

Last Game: Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 26 (home)

Next Game: at No. 13 Garden Plain (Friday)