Previewing Friday’s top high school matchups and the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

No. 6 Collegiate at No. 6 Andale (Boys)

Andale has won at least a share of the AVCTL IV title for the past seven years, and Collegiate has come runner-up more than any other team during that stretch.

Although both programs have built two of the great histories of Kansas high school hoops, both have already hit blips this season. One will hit another Friday.

The Indians (2-1) suffered a 69-66 overtime road loss to Maize South on Friday, and Collegiate started 0-2 out the gate with losses to Parsons and Independence. Since then, the Spartans (2-2) have outscored opponents 138-79.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel said he has a young, talented team that he has confidence will improve, which makes Friday’s date with Andale more of an “opportunity” than a “challenge.”

Collegiate was selected No. 1 in Class 3A in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings. He said he offered his team a message when he saw that.

“None of you guys have done anything so far to have determined this,” he said he told the players. “This is about all those guys that came before you. It’s nice. I’m glad you’re involved in that kind of history, but now you got to go make your own history.”

Prediction: Andale 60, Collegiate 58

Previous Meeting: Andale 46, Collegiate 41 (March 2, 2018)

Campus at No. 4 Maize (Boys)

The matchup has been one-sided in recent years, but Campus might be different in 2018.

The Colts (3-0) are one of the only undefeated teams left in Class 6A and have outscored opponents 182-133. But Maize has played the tougher schedule and is undefeated, too.

The Eagles (4-0) opened their highly anticipated 2018-19 season with a 27-point win over Eisenhower and beat Derby on the road 58-57 on Tuesday.

Maize hasn’t lost to Campus since Feb. 12, 2016, and hasn’t dropped a game to the Colts at home in more than a decade. But with new faces like Tanner King and Shawn Warrior, Campus coach Chris Davis said he has faith in his crew.

“It’s just been the right mix,” Davis said. “A year of experience has been great, but I think the biggest part is our maturity. We’ve grown up. We’re trying not to react to everything, and it took us a year to adjust.”

Prediction: Maize 65, Campus 61

Previous Meeting: Maize 62, Campus 48 (Feb. 6, 2018)

No. 1 Central Plains at No. 2 Haven (Girls)

There isn’t a better girls basketball game in Kansas on Friday.

Central Plains has won four straight state championships and hasn’t lost since Feb. 24, 2015. Haven is one of the best teams the Oilers have played during the regular season during that stretch.

The Wildcats won 21 games last year and finished third in Class 3A. They cruised to a Central Kansas League title. But Haven has been slow out of the gate.

Suffering their worst loss to Nickerson since 2010 on Tuesday, the Wildcats sit 4-1. Coach Dwight Roper said the challenge in beating Central Plains doesn’t stop at All-State selection Emily Ryan and legendary coach Pat Stiles. He said he can’t remember a bigger regular season game to come through Haven.

“They are a team,” Roper said. “If you think that they’re just one player, you haven’t watched them. They have one great player and a bunch of good ones.”

Prediction: Central Plains 51, Haven 42

No. 1 Derby at Newton (Girls)

Since last year’s opening-night loss to McPherson, no team has played Derby tighter during the regular season.

Last year, Newton took the Panthers to a 35-32 finish, and it wasn’t a fluke. The Railroaders have the talent to compete.

Newton (3-0) is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in Class 5A, and much like Derby, the Railers play from the inside out. Newton leans on senior forward DesiRay Kernal, who was an AVCTL I first team selection last season.

Derby comes in on the tail end of a brutal start to the 2018-19 season. The Panthers have come out unscathed after playing McPherson and Maize. Panther coach Jodie Karsak said she thinks a tough start to the season is good for the defending 6A champions.

But Newton, especially playing at home, could be the top contender on the Derby schedule to knock off the favorites.

Prediction: Derby 42, Newton 36

Previous Meeting: Derby 35, Newton 32 (Feb. 9, 2018)

No. 3 Andover Central at No. 9 Eisenhower (Boys)

The defending AVCTL II champions will meet the league’s top contender Friday.

Andover Central is one of the hottest teams in Kansas with a 4-0 record and wins over rival Andover, at McPherson and at Maize South. But the Tigers are title-holders and have shown fight since losing one of the best senior classes in the Wichita area.

Eisenhower is coming off an overtime loss at Arkansas City on Tuesday, but the Tigers have lost at home only once since the 2014-15 season. Led by junior guard Jordan Vincent, coach Steve Blue’s bunch won’t roll over.

Andover Central hasn’t beaten the Tigers on the road since Feb. 10, 2012, but with a ton of hoop-attackers in Xavier Bell, Easton Leedom and Braden Belt, the Jaguars are winning by an average of 19 points this season.

Prediction: Andover Central 65, Eisenhower 60

Previous Meeting: Eisenhower 57, Andover Central 44 (Jan. 12, 2018)

No. 10 Maize South at Arkansas City (Boys)

Arkansas City is shooting for its third win against a state-ranked team already this season.

The Bulldogs opened with a road win over Derby and followed it with a home victory over Eisenhower in overtime. They are undefeated, rolling, and Maize South is in need of a reset.

The Mavericks (1-2) lost 81-63 to Andover on Tuesday, but they have shown they can hang with an overtime win over Andale earlier this season. The key will be containing Ark City’s talented guards in Cevin Clark and AJ Wilson.

Prediction: Arkansas City 70, Maize South 63

Previous Meeting: Arkansas City 68, Maize South 54 (Feb. 2, 2018)