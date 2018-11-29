See the 2018 high school basketball league predictions from around the Wichita area

City League - Boys
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Wichita East
4. Wichita Southeast
5. Kapaun
6. Wichita South
7. Wichita West
8. Wichita Northwest
9. Wichita North
City League - Girls
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita South
3. Wichita Heights
4. Wichita East
5. Kapaun
6. Wichita Northwest
7. Wichita Southeast
8. Wichita West
9 Wichita North
AVCTL I - Boys
1. Salina Central
2. Maize
3. Derby
4. Campus
5. Newton
6. Salina South
7. Hutchinson
AVCTL I - Girls
1. Derby
2. Maize
3. Salina Central
4. Newton
5. Campus
6. Hutchinson
7. Salina South
AVCTL II - Boys
1. Andover Central
2. Maize South
3. Eisenhower
4. Arkansas City
5. Andover
6. Goddard
7. Valley Center
AVCTL II - Girls
1. Maize South
2. Andover
3. Goddard
4. Andover Central
5. Valley Center
6. Arkansas City
7. Eisenhower
AVCTL III - Boys
1. McPherson
2. Circle
3. Buhler
4. Augusta
5. El Dorado
6. Winfield
AVCTL III - Girls
1. McPherson
2. Circle
3. Augusta
4. Buhler
5. Winfield
6. El Dorado
AVCTL IV - Boys
1. Collegiate
2. Andale
3. Rose Hill
4. Mulvane
5. Wellington
6. Clearwater
AVCTL IV - Girls
1. Andale
2. Rose Hill
3. Wellington
4. Collegiate
5. Clearwater
6. Mulvane
Central Plains - Boys
1. Trinity Academy
2. Cheney
3. Belle Plaine
4. Garden Plain
5. Kingman
6. Chaparral
7. Medicine Lodge
8. Conway Springs
9. Douglass
10. Independent
Central Plains - Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Conway Springs
3. Cheney
4. Trinity Academy
5. Independent
6. Douglass
7. Kingman
8. Chaparral
9. Medicine Lodge
10. Belle Plaine
Central Kansas - Boys
1. Halstead
2. Hesston
3. Smoky Valley
4. Hillsboro
5. Haven
6. Pratt
7. Larned
8. Hoisington
9. Lyons
10. Nickerson
Central Kansas - Girls
1. Haven
2. Hesston
3. Nickerson
4. Halstead
5. Hillsboro
6. Pratt
7. Hoisington
8. Larned
9. Smoky Valley
10. Lyons
