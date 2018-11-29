Varsity Basketball

See the 2018 high school basketball league predictions from around the Wichita area

By Hayden Barber

November 29, 2018 11:34 AM

The Halstead boys basketball team celebrates the Class 3A state championship, a 44-42 buzzer-beating victory against Phillipsburg on March 10, 2018, at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The Halstead boys basketball team celebrates the Class 3A state championship, a 44-42 buzzer-beating victory against Phillipsburg on March 10, 2018, at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Courtesy of Halstead athletics
The Halstead boys basketball team celebrates the Class 3A state championship, a 44-42 buzzer-beating victory against Phillipsburg on March 10, 2018, at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Courtesy of Halstead athletics

City League - Boys

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Wichita Heights

3. Wichita East

4. Wichita Southeast

5. Kapaun

6. Wichita South

7. Wichita West

8. Wichita Northwest

9. Wichita North

City League - Girls

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Wichita South

3. Wichita Heights

4. Wichita East

5. Kapaun

6. Wichita Northwest

7. Wichita Southeast

8. Wichita West

9 Wichita North

AVCTL I - Boys

1. Salina Central

2. Maize

3. Derby

4. Campus

5. Newton

6. Salina South

7. Hutchinson

AVCTL I - Girls

1. Derby

2. Maize

3. Salina Central

4. Newton

5. Campus

6. Hutchinson

7. Salina South

AVCTL II - Boys

1. Andover Central

2. Maize South

3. Eisenhower

4. Arkansas City

5. Andover

6. Goddard

7. Valley Center

AVCTL II - Girls

1. Maize South

2. Andover

3. Goddard

4. Andover Central

5. Valley Center

6. Arkansas City

7. Eisenhower

AVCTL III - Boys

1. McPherson

2. Circle

3. Buhler

4. Augusta

5. El Dorado

6. Winfield

AVCTL III - Girls

1. McPherson

2. Circle

3. Augusta

4. Buhler

5. Winfield

6. El Dorado

AVCTL IV - Boys

1. Collegiate

2. Andale

3. Rose Hill

4. Mulvane

5. Wellington

6. Clearwater

AVCTL IV - Girls

1. Andale

2. Rose Hill

3. Wellington

4. Collegiate

5. Clearwater

6. Mulvane

Central Plains - Boys

1. Trinity Academy

2. Cheney

3. Belle Plaine

4. Garden Plain

5. Kingman

6. Chaparral

7. Medicine Lodge

8. Conway Springs

9. Douglass

10. Independent

Central Plains - Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Conway Springs

3. Cheney

4. Trinity Academy

5. Independent

6. Douglass

7. Kingman

8. Chaparral

9. Medicine Lodge

10. Belle Plaine

Central Kansas - Boys

1. Halstead

2. Hesston

3. Smoky Valley

4. Hillsboro

5. Haven

6. Pratt

7. Larned

8. Hoisington

9. Lyons

10. Nickerson

Central Kansas - Girls

1. Haven

2. Hesston

3. Nickerson

4. Halstead

5. Hillsboro

6. Pratt

7. Hoisington

8. Larned

9. Smoky Valley

10. Lyons

  Comments  