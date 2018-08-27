Carroll basketball state finalist verbally commits to Northeastern State

One of Kansas’ best has made her decision.
Brittney Ho, a Bishop Carroll girls basketball senior forward, verbally committed to Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Saturday via Twitter. She thanked her family, coaches and teammates.
“You all have had a tremendous effect on the type of person and athlete I have become, and for that, I am forever grateful,” Ho said via Twitter.
Ho was instrumental in Carroll’s trip to the Class 5A state championship game this past season. She led the Golden Eagles at 11.5 points per game.
Carroll fell short 54-40 to Aquinas in the state final as the Saints clinched their third straight title.
Northeastern State finished the 2017-18 season 10-17 and lost in the opening round of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament. The Division II Riverhawks opened the season at Arkansas and lost only 82-74.
Ho, a second team All-City League selection from last season, will look to take Carroll to the next step in 2018-19 and seek its first state championship since 2004.
