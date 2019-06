All-League Baseball: See the high school coaches selections from around Wichita

Mulvane makes history, beats Andale/Garden Plain to help clinch spot at state The Mulvane High School baseball team beat Andale/Garden Plain 6-5 in its 2019 Kansas Class 4A regional tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mulvane High School baseball team beat Andale/Garden Plain 6-5 in its 2019 Kansas Class 4A regional tournament.

Only one state championship trophy was brought back to the Wichita area in 2019, but plenty of all-league honors have been handed out.

Here are the coaches’ picks from the 2019 Kansas high school baseball season in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League:

City League

Wichita West’s Andres Perez-Martinez Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Coach of the Year

Charlie Ebright - Bishop Carroll

First Team

Jack Ebright - Bishop Carroll, Pitcher, Sr.

Jorey Faber - Bishop Carroll, Pitcher, So.

Andres Perez-Martinez - Wichita West, Pitcher, Sr.

Payton Tinkler - Wichita West, Pitcher, Sr.

Casey Steward - Wichita East, Catcher, Sr.

Tanner Day - Wichita Heights, First baseman, Sr.

Tyler Hicks - Wichita Northwest, Second baseman, Sr.

Sam Loerke - Wichita East, Third baseman, Sr.

Jesse Peoples - Bishop Carroll, Short stop, Sr.

Cale Blasi - Bishop Carroll, Outfield, Sr.

Reece Flax - Bishop Carroll, Outfield, Sr.

Logan Steckemer - Bishop Carroll, Outfield, Sr.

Mason Baalman - Bishop Carroll, Designated hitter, Sr.

Jordan Ellison - Wichita Heights, Utility, Sr.

Second Team

Brady Bockover - Bishop Carroll, Pitcher, Sr.

Brendon Green - Wichita Northwest, Pitcher, So.

Kyle Landwehr - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Pitcher, Sr.

Darron Siefer - Wichita North, Pitcher, Sr.

Aiden Niedens - Bishop Carroll, Catcher, So.

Ryan Phillis - Wichita Northwest, Sr.

Garryn Plummer - Wichita West, First baseman, So.

Seger Holman - Bishop Carroll, Second baseman, Jr.

Carsen Pracht - Bishop Carroll, Third baseman, Sr.

Carson Cheatwood - Wichita North, Short stop, Sr.

Braden Barr - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Outfield, Sr.

Tyler Gates - Wichita Northwest, Outfield, Jr.

Nickendre Stiger - Wichita East, Outfield, Jr.

Grant Bridwell - Wichita Northwest, Designated hitter, Sr.

Tyler Anton - Wichita South, Utility, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Braden Barr - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Pitcher, Sr.

Adam Birch - Bishop Carroll, Pitcher, Sr.

Koyie Duft - Wichita North, Pitcher, Sr.

Matt Graber - Wichita East, Pitcher, Sr.

Blaine Kelly - Wichita Heights, Pitcher, Fr.

Elliott Notingham - Wichita Southeast, Pitcher, Jr.

Joel Townsley - Wichita South, Pitcher, So.

Santon Limon - Wichita South, Catcher, Sr.

Conner Chamberlain - Wichita North, First baseman, Jr.

Jakobi Livingston - Wichita Southeast, First baseman, So.

Andres Lara - Bishop Carroll, First baseman, Sr.

Ethan McMilan - Bishop Carroll, First baseman, Jr.

Gaige Oakley - Wichita Heights, First baseman, Fr.

Walt Thompson - Wichita Northwest, First baseman, Jr.

Stephen Foster - Wichita Southeast, Second baseman, Sr.

Andrez Mares - Wichita West, Second baseman, Sr.

Kevin Ramos - Wichita North, Second baseman, Sr.

Zach Trenkamp - Wichita South, Second baseman, Jr.

Adrian De La Torre - Wichita North, Third baseman, Sr.

Dallen Dundas - Wichita Northwest, Third baseman, Fr.

Elliot Notingham - Wichita Southeast, Third baseman, Fr.

Grant Bridwell - Wichita Northwest, Short stop, Sr.

Tiger Jones - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Short stop, So.

Ben Waliczek - Wichita East, Short stop, So.

Kareem Armindariz - Wichita West, Outfield, Sr.

Brandon Burr - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Outfield, So.

Sean Hallacy - Wichita South, Outfield, Sr.

Chris Lawson - Wichita Southeast, Outfield, Jr.

Austin Mullen - Wichita South, Outfield, Sr.

Calvin Steward - Wichita East, Outfield, Sr.

Mark Valadez - Wichita West, Outfield, So.

RJ Hunter - Wichita North, Designated hitter, Sr.

Jacob McManus - Wichita South, Designated hitter, Sr.

Gaige Oakley - Wichita Heights, Designated hitter, Fr.

Michael Phillips - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Designated hitter, Sr.

Payton Tinkler - Wichita West, Designated hitter, Sr.

Brayden Armstrong - Wichita East, Utility, Sr.

Andrew Gimino - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Utility, So.

Reece Hembree - Wichita West, Utility, So.

Adrian Torres- Wichita Southeast, Utility, Sr.

AVCTL I

Campus’ Tanner Leslie Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Player of the Year

Tanner Leslie - Campus, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Bryan Clasen - Campus

First Team

Grant Adler - Derby, Pitcher, Jr.

Jackson Hartley - Campus, Pitcher, Jr.

Tanner Leslie - Campus, Pitcher, Jr.

Cole Wassenberg - Salina South, Pitcher, Sr.

Deriq Doty - Maize, Catcher, Sr.

Mason Lundgrin - Salina South, First baseman, Sr.

Carter Booe - Hutchinson, Second baseman, So.

Cason Long - Salina South, Third baseman, Jr.

Tyler Kahmann - Campus, Short stop, Sr.

Tanner Leslie - Campus, Outfield, Jr.

Corey Hahn - Campus, Outfield, Sr.

Drew Baird - Salina South, Outfield, Jr.

Korey Holmberg - Hutchinson, Outfield, Sr.

Henry Claassen - Newton, Outfield, Jr.

Adrian Perez - Maize, Designated hitter, Sr.

Jackson Hartley - Campus, Utility, Jr.

Second Team

Adrian Perez - Maize, Pitcher, Sr.

Caleb Hicks - Maize, Pitcher, Jr.

Cason Long - Salina South, Pitcher, Jr.

Tyler Farmer - Derby, Pitcher, Sr.

Matt Seirer - Newton, Catcher, Sr.

Bryce Atkinson - Derby, First baseman, Sr.

Camden Jurgensen - Maize, Second baseman, Jr.

Jackson Hartley - Campus, Third baseman, Jr.

Hunter Igo - Derby, Short stop, Sr.

Caleb Copeland - Salina South, Outfield, Jr.

Colton Davis - Newton, Outfield, Sr.

Brycen Schroeder - Campus, Designated hitter, Sr.

Zack Kennell - Newton, Utility, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Kaden McMullin - Campus, Pitcher, Sr.

Tyler Waits - Campus, Pitcher, Jr.

Caden Kickhaefer - Salina Central, Pitcher, So.

Dakota Hogan -Salina Central, Pitcher, So.

Ryan Cherry - Hutchinson, Pitcher, Jr.

Camden Fenwick - Newton, Pitcher, Jr.

Griffen Davis - Newton, Pitcher, So.

Luke Stewart - Derby, Catcher, So.

Mateo Martinez - Campus, Catcher, Sr.

Garret Davis - Hutchinson, Catcher, Sr.

Austin Warkins - Campus, First baseman, Jr.

Kade Snodgrass - Derby, Second baseman, So.

Charlie Baird - Salina South, Second baseman, Jr.

Dakota Hogan - Salina Central, Second baseman, So.

Grant Adler - Derby, Third baseman, Jr.

Cason Shively - Maize, Third baseman, Sr.

Brogan Richardson - Salina Central, Third baseman, Sr.

Jordon Helm - Maize, Short stop, Sr.

Cole Wassenberg - Salina South, Short stop, Sr.

Scott Adams - Maize, Outfield, So.

Coleson Syring - Derby, Outfield, Jr.

Ben Driver - Salina Central, Outfield, Sr.

Luke Steit - Salina South, Outfield, Sr.

Rylan Walter - Campus, Outfield

Kaden Goldsmith - Hutchinson, Designated hitter, Jr.

AVCTL II

Arkansas City’s Garrett Vandeventer Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Player of the Year

Alex Epp - Maize South, Sr.

Koby Burdett - Goddard, Jr.

Pitcher of the Year

Garrett VanDeventer - Arkansas City, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Darrin Fisher - Goddard

First Team

Garrett VanDeventer - Arkansas City, Pitcher, Sr.

Payton Graham - Valley Center, Pitcher, Fr.

Isaiah Cohens - Goddard, Pitcher, Sr.

Hayden Bontrager - Maize South, Pitcher, Sr.

Alec Robinson - Goddard, Catcher, Sr.

Koby Burdett - Goddard, First baseman, Jr. (Unanimous)

Owen Bucher - Arkansas City, Second baseman, So.

Wade Reynolds - Eisenhower, Third baseman, Sr.

Alex Epp - Maize South, Short stop, Sr. (Unanimous)

Collin Mackey - Eisenhower, Outfielder, Jr.

Aaron Diehl - Valley Center, Outfielder, Sr.

Jackson Jobe - Eisenhower, Outfielder, Jr.

Kyler Semrad - Goddard, Outfielder, So.

Kaden Hoefer - Goddard, Outfielder, Jr.

Blake Mitchell - Goddard, Designated hitter, Jr.

Jackson Nicklaus - Andover, Utility, So.

Second Team

Collin Mackey - Eisenhower, Pitcher, Jr.

Danny Helmer - Andover, Pitcher, Sr.

Haden O’Toole - Arkansas City, Pitcher, So.

Trey DeGarmo - Andover Central, Pitcher, Jr.

Brice Nittler - Arkansas City, Catcher, Sr.

Jackson Hurt - Andover, First baseman, Jr.

Preston Drake - Arkansas City, Second baseman, Sr.

Haden O’Toole - Arkansas City, Third baseman, So.

Parker Wenzel - Eisenhower, Short stop, Jr.

Jesse Johnson - Valley Center, Outfielder, So.

Eli Fahnestock - Andover, Outfielder, So.

Gavin Adams - Valley Center, Outfielder, Jr.

Ian Stevens - Eisenhower, Designated hitter, Jr.

Hayden Bontrager - Maize South, Utility, Sr.

Preston Drake - Andover, Utility, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Alex Epp - Maize South, Pitcher, Sr.

Braedyn McPheeters - Maize South, Pitcher, Sr.

Andrew Wisner - Eisenhower, Pitcher, Sr.

Mattingly Milledge - Eisenhower, Pitcher, Jr.

Cole Gordon - Goddard, Pitcher, Jr.

Easton Elliot - Andover Central, Pitcher, So.

Austin Hensley - Arkansas City, Pitcher, Sr.

Kade Schulz - Goddard, Pitcher, Jr.

Spencer Maley - Eisenhower, Pitcher, Jr.

Tysaac Noland - Maize South, Catcher, Jr.

Ben Brown - Andover, Catcher, Sr.

Cory Gleason - Eisenhower, First baseman, So.

Colin Shields - Maize South, First baseman, So.

Mason Turney - Eisenhower, Second baseman, So.

Jaden Wiley - Goddard, Second baseman, So.

Jake Taylor - Andover Central, Second baseman, Jr.

Trey DeGarmo - Andover Central, Third baseman, Jr.

Halen David - Arkansas City, Short stop, Sr.

Ashton Ngo - Andover, Designated hitter, So.

Kade Schulz - Goddard, Utility, Jr.

AVCTL III

League MVP

Ryan Henderson - Buhler, So.

Coach of the Year

John Neill - Buhler

First Team

Reed Scott - Buhler, First baseman, So.

Jakob Feil - McPherson, Second baseman, Jr.

Ryan Henderson - Buhler, Third baseman, So.

Chase Veatch - El Dorado, Catcher, Sr.

Austin Spann - Buhler, Outfielder, So.

Brayden Ketley - Circle, Outfielder, Jr.

Mikah Willhite - Circle, Outfielder, Jr.

Ethan Owen - Winfield, Outfielder, Jr.

Easton Unruh - Circle, Pitcher, Sr.

Connor Woods - Winfield, Pitcher, Jr.

Taiden Hawkinson - Buhler, Pitcher, So.

Gavin Carson - Cricle, Pitcher, Sr.

Jaren Jackson - Augusta, Short stop, Jr.

Gunner Hutson - Circle, Utility, Jr.

Colton Goans - Buhler, Designated hitter, Sr.

Second Team

Kourtney Craig - McPherson, First baseman, Jr.

Jake Kaufman - Winfield, First baseman, Jr.

Aidan Boettcher - Circle, Second baseman, Sr.

Gabe Hoover - McPherson, Third baseman, Sr.

Brandon Terrones - Cricle, Catcher, Sr.

Briggam McCurdy - Buhler, Outfielder, Jr.

Kadyn Smith - Circle, Outfielder, Sr.

Tytin Goebel - McPherson, Outfielder, Fr.

Noaln Foust - Winfield, Outfielder, Jr.

Xander Roberts - Augusta, Pitcher, So.

Bradley Neill - Buhler, Pitcher, Fr.

Colton Goans - Buhler, Pitcher, Sr.

Jakob Feil - McPherson, Pitcher, Jr.

Aiden Hoover - McPherson, Pitcher, Fr.

KC Crandall - Winfield, Short stop, Jr.

Taiden Hawkinson - Buhler, Utility, So.

Braden Sides - Buhler, Utility, Jr.

Cole Luebbert - Circle, Designated hitter, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Camden Flaming - Circle, First baseman, Sr.

Zac Burton - Augusta, Third baseman, Sr.

Cole Ely - Buhler, Catcher, Jr.

Spencer Whitfield - McPherson, Catcher, Jr.

Reed Scott - Buhler, Pitcher, So.

Braden Hagemann - Circle, Pitcher, Sr.

Gabe Heger - Winfield, Pitcher, So.

Dylan Rinker - McPherson, Pitcher, So.

Easton Barrier - Circle, Short stop, Sr.

Gavin Payne - Augusta, Designated hitter, Jr.

AVCTL IV

Mulvane coach Steve Nelson and Hunter Dye Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

League MVP

Connor Allen - Collegiate, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Alex Butterfield - Andale

Scott Carr - Rose Hill

Steve Nelson - Mulvane

First team

Braden Geer - Rose Hill, First baseman, Sr.

Matthew Rinehart - Wellington, Second baseman, Sr.

Denton Demel - Clearwater, Third baseman, Jr.

Connor Allen - Collegiate, Catcher, Jr.

Gage Gerlach - Mulvane, Outfielder, Jr.

Dylan hahn - Andale/Garden Plain, Outfielder, Sr.

Caleb Hitt - Andale/Garden Plain, Outfielder, Sr.

De’Andre Washington - Wellington, Outfielder, Sr.

Seth Bugner - Andale/Garden Plain, Pitcher, Sr.

Dylan Hahn - Andale/Garden Plain, Pitcher, Sr.

Hunter Dye - Mulvane, Pitcher, Jr.

Brayden Higginbotham - Wellington, Pitcher, Sr.

Seth Bugner - Andale/Garden Plain, Short stop, Sr.

Jack Nuss - Wellington, Utility, Sr.

Zane Cornejo - Wellington, Designated hitter, Jr.

Second team

Cole Thornton - Collegiate, First baseman, Jr.

Nate Egan - Collegiate, Second baseman, Jr.

Brent Asper - Clearwater, Second baseman, Jr.

Greg Holcomb - Wellington, Third baseman, So.

Brandon Mude - Andale/Garden Plain, Catcher, Sr.

Paxton Meares - Collegiate, Outfielder, Sr.

Connor Leu - Collegiate, Outfielder, Fr.

Nolan Streit - Clearwater, Outfiedler, Jr.

Grey Hatfield - Wellington, Outfielder, Sr.

Zach McCormick - Andale/Garden Plain, Pitcher, Sr.

Seth Reichenberger - Andale/Garden Plain, Pitcher, Fr.

Cole Keesling - Clearwater, Pitcher, Fr.

Cole Thornton - Collegiate, Pitcher, Jr.

Silas Pollplewell - Wellington, Pitcher, Jr.

Gradey Dick - Collegiate, Short stop, Fr.

Trey Charbonneau - Collegiate, Utility, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Cole Schmidt - Mulvane, First baseman, Sr.

Jack Wellington - Clearwater, First baseman, So.

Cade Fairbanks - Wellington, First baseman, Jr.

Jaron Bluejacket - Clearwater, Catcher, Sr.

Caeden Adams - Rose Hill, Catcher, So.

Nathan Klein - Mulvane, Catcher, Sr.

Cole Diffenbaugh - Mulvane, Outfielder, Jr.

Michael Ledbetter - Wellington, Outfielder, Sr.

Jake Wellington - Clearwater, Pitcher, So.

Paxton Meares - Collegiate, Pitcher, Sr.

Caleb Heird - Mulvane, Pitcher, Sr.

Cade Fairbanks - Wellington, Pitcher, Jr.

Matthew Rinehart - Wellington, Pitcher, Sr.

De’Andre Washington - Wellington, Pitcher, Sr.

Brock Toothaker - Clearwater, Short stop, So.

Hunter Seier - Mulvane, Short stop, Fr.

Trevor Kiser - Rose Hill, Utility, So.

Austin Carlson - Clearwater, Utility, So.

Central Plains League

Trinity Academy’s Nate Adler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

First team

Nate Adler - Trinity Academy, Pitcher, Sr.

Garrett Burden - Medicine Lodge, Pitcher, Sr.

Kauy Kuhn - Cheney, Pitcher, Sr.

Waylon chance - Independent, Catcher, Sr.

Brendan McBeth - Kingman, First baseman, Sr.

Kauy Kuhn - Cheney, Second baseman, Sr.

Nate Adler - Trinity Academy, Third baseman, Sr.

Dawson Winter - Cheney, Short stop, Sr.

Colin Pall - Trinity Academy, Outfielder, Jr.

Trenton Reitmayer - Cheney, Outfielder, Fr.

Harrison Voth - Cheney, Outfielder, Fr.

Michial Milford - Kingman, Outfielder, Jr.

Garrett Waldschmidt - Kingman, Designated hitter, Jr.

Collin Swink - Belle Plaine, Utility, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Kaden Pichler - Douglass, Pitcher, Sr.

Nick Wells - Belle Plaine, Pitcher, Jr.

Micah Dvorak - Medicine Lodge, Pitcher, So.

Dawson Winter - Cheney, Pitcher, Sr.

Zac Block - Cheney, Pitcher, Jr.

Dalton Freund - Kingman, Pitcher, So.

Hunter Turner - Chaparral, Catcher, Sr.

Trent Canaan - Cheney, Catcher, So.

Tim Bible - Belle Plaine, First baseman, So.

Jake McKenzie - Trinity Academy, First baseman, Jr.

Gage Oller - Kingman, Second baseman, Jr.

Brett Collins - Independent, Third baseman, Jr.

Jarrett Shelton - Chaparral, Short stop, Sr.

Caleb Kice - Trinity Academy, Short stop, Jr.

Bryson Toubassi - Independent, Short stop, So.

Bryce Cormack - Chaparral, Outfielder, Sr.

Landon Gegan - Cheney, Outfielder, Sr.

Corbin Tandy - Trinity Academy, Utility, Jr.

Ben Klinkerman - Cheney, Designated hitter, Sr.

Central Kansas League

First Team

Carson Cornelius - Nickerson, Pitcher, Sr. (Unanimous)

Kaden Evert - Pratt, Pitcher, Sr. (Unanimous)

Dawson Driskill - Halstead, Pitcher, Jr.

Derek Boxberger - Hoisington, Pitcher, Sr.

Chandler Eaton - Nickerson, Catcher, Sr.

Wyatt Schrag - Pratt, First baseman, Sr.

Carson Cornelius - Nickerson, Second baseman, Sr. (Unanimous)

Brendan Boles - Hesston, Third baseman, Sr.

Tanner Schrag - Nickerson, Short stop, Sr. (Unanimous)

Travis Theis - Pratt, Outfielder, Sr. (Unanimous)

Hunter Hein - Hillsboro, Outfielder, Jr.

Brady Cox - Hesston, Outfielder, So.

Jarred Bieberle - Hoisington, Outfielder, Jr.

Brandon Ceniceros - Larned, Designated hitter, Jr.

Myles Menges - Hoisington, Utility, Sr.

Second Team

Johnny Huggard - Nickerson, Pitcher, Sr.

Brady Cox - Hesston, Pitcher, So.

Aidan Smyth - Larned, Pitcher, So.

Grant Bolen - Pratt, Pitcher, Sr.

Jack Stelter - Larned, Catcher, So.

Noah Salazar - Nickerson, First baseman, Jr.

Nate Kolm - Pratt- Second baseman, Sr.

Tre Garcia - Nickerson, Third baseman, Jr.

Matthew Potucek - Hillsboro, Short stop, Fr.

Caleb Potucek - Hillsboro, Outfielder, Jr.

Kaden Evert - Pratt, Outfielder, Sr.

Kaleb Jackson - Nickerson, Outfielder, Sr.

Camden McDonald - Hesston, Outfielder, Jr.

Jacob Specht - Hoisington, Designated hitter, Jr.

Dawson Driskill - Halstead, Utility, Jr.

Brandon Malm - Smoky Valley, Utility, So.

Honorable Mention

David Schulte - Halstead, Catcher, Sr.

Chandler Drake - Halstead, Pitcher, Fr.

Jamar Miller - Haven, Pitcher, Sr.

Mario Quintero - Haven, Outfielder, Jr.

Brooks Gardner - Hillsboro, First baseman, Sr.

Jess Philpott - Hillsboro, Outfielder, Jr.

Braxton Donnovan - Hoisington, Second baseman, Sr.

Avery Brewer - Hoisington, Third baseman, Jr.

Mason Perez - Larned, Short stop, Jr.

Brandon McClure - Lyons, Designated hitter, Sr.

Zach Shanline - Pratt, Outfielder, Sr.

Chris Mullen - Smoky Valley, First baseman, Sr.