Renovations at Eck Stadium won’t deter Kansas high school baseball state tournament

As Wichita State baseball fights to stay among the nation’s “elite programs,” some of Kansas’ top high school teams might find an inconvenience Thursday.

WSU is in the middle of a $3 million renovation dubbed Project V. She school broke ground on the project on March 20, and it won’t be complete until December 2020 as presently scheduled. The renovation will include a strength and conditioning center, locker room, media room, player lounge and offices.

But most important to participants in this week’s Class 5A high school tournament, it will feature a reconstructed third-base dugout.

Bill Faflick, executive director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), said he does not expect the third-base dugout renovations to have a significant impact on the teams occupying it.

Because of the construction and “movement” of the third-base dugout, “teams who have completed their pregame workouts in the indoor facility will no be allowed to wait in the bullpen area prior to their upcoming game,” according to a KSHSAA release.

Faflick said the dugout will still be on the third-base line but won’t be in the exact spot as before.

The renovations have also had an impact on the pass gate for players, school personnel, media and others.

“The pass gate will be moved to the south side (first-base side) of Eck Stadium,” according to the release. “Team participants will have the options to check in at the indoor facility.”

The release also states that though the indoor facility is under renovation, it is available for warmups.

“Teams will have to enter from the far north driveway behind the facility and walk around from the bullpen area,” according to the release.