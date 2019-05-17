State brackets: Which teams does your school need to beat to become a champion?

Ark City keeps back-to-back title hopes alive with regional crown The Arkansas City High School baseball team beat Salina Central 4-2 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8-4 in its 2019 regional tournament and championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Arkansas City High School baseball team beat Salina Central 4-2 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8-4 in its 2019 regional tournament and championship game.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its 2019 state baseball and softball brackets along with the girls soccer quarterfinal matchups. Here they are:

Baseball

All first-round games (quarterfinal matchups) will be played Thursday, May 23, with semifinals, third-place games and state championships played Friday. Here are the locations:

Class 6A - Hoglund Stadium, University of Kansas

Class 5A - Eck Stadium, Wichita State University

Class 4A - Dean Evans Stadium, Salina

Class 3A - Soden’s Grove Baseball Field, Emporia

Class 2-1A - Great Bend Sports Complex, Great Bend

Softball

All first-round games (quarterfinal matchups) will be played Thursday, May 23, with semifinals, third-place games and state championships played Friday. Here are the locations:

Class 6A - Arrocha Ballpark, University of Kansas

Class 5A - Maize High School, Maize

Class 4A - Bill Burke Complex, Salina

Class 3A - Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia

Class 2-1A - Green Sports Complex, Pratt

Girls soccer

All state quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday.