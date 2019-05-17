State brackets: Which teams does your school need to beat to become a champion?

Varsity Baseball
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its 2019 state baseball and softball brackets along with the girls soccer quarterfinal matchups. Here they are:
Baseball
All first-round games (quarterfinal matchups) will be played Thursday, May 23, with semifinals, third-place games and state championships played Friday. Here are the locations:
- Class 6A - Hoglund Stadium, University of Kansas
- Class 5A - Eck Stadium, Wichita State University
- Class 4A - Dean Evans Stadium, Salina
- Class 3A - Soden’s Grove Baseball Field, Emporia
- Class 2-1A - Great Bend Sports Complex, Great Bend
Softball
All first-round games (quarterfinal matchups) will be played Thursday, May 23, with semifinals, third-place games and state championships played Friday. Here are the locations:
- Class 6A - Arrocha Ballpark, University of Kansas
- Class 5A - Maize High School, Maize
- Class 4A - Bill Burke Complex, Salina
- Class 3A - Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia
- Class 2-1A - Green Sports Complex, Pratt
Girls soccer
All state quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday.
