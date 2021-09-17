Other Varsity Sports
Kansas high school girls golf preview: The 50 golfers to know from Wichita-area teams
With the Kansas high school girls golf season underway, Varsity Kansas set out to recognize some of the best golfers the Wichita area has to offer.
The following is a list of 50 of the top players from the area to watch for this season, as well as team previews.
The top 10 girls golfers
1. Kate Tilma, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
For the first time in her high school career, Tilma has decided to play on Kapaun’s high school team instead of playing national tournaments. Just last summer, Tilma made Kansas history by becoming the first female to complete the sweep of winning the Kansas Amateur and Kansas Junior Amateur. She now heads arguably the best team in Kansas along with her younger sister with Kate already winning the first City League meet to go along with a pair of runner-up finishes, including a 1-under 70 in Dodge City.
2. Kinslea Jones, Maize freshman
Jones has been an elite golfing prospect for years now and is finally now able to showcase her talent at the high school level. After playing at the highest level in the summer, Jones has already won her first three high school tournaments — most notably with a 3-under 33 at Derby and a 2-under 69 at Dodge City to win loaded fields.
3. Meg Tilma, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman
The younger Tilma sister has also been an elite golfer on the summer circuit for many years now. She was the Low Junior at the Kansas Women’s Amateur this summer and has already registered three straight top-five finishes to begin her high school career, including a 1-over par 72 to take third in Dodge City.
4. Keira Ronsick, Bishop Carroll junior
Entering her third season as Bishop Carroll’s ace, Ronsick figures to be one of the top golfers not only in the area, but in the state. She has finished top-15 at the state tournament two straight years now and is off to a strong start this season, winning a title in Winfield and finishing third in both of the City League meets so far.
5. Margaret Ulrich, Collegiate freshman
Another big-time prospect on the summer circuit who won three prestigious junior tournaments this summer. She won her first high school tournament, then went toe-to-toe with some of the area’s best to finish fourth in Dodge City. Ulrich figures to be a state title contender in Class 4A.
6. Alexa Garrett, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Few have been as consistent on the big stage as Garrett, who has notched a pair of top-10 finishes at the Class 5A state tournament to begin her career. After helping lead Kapaun to a Class 5A team championship last fall, Garrett has already registered three top-five finishes this season and looks to be one of the state’s best juniors.
7. Chaney Littell, Winfield senior
The top returner on the defending Class 4A state champions from Winfield, Littell has pieced together back-to-back top-10 finishes at the state tournament (10th in 2020, ninth in 2019). A good summer season has translated immediately to her senior year, as Littell took home medalist honors with a 1-under 34 at Sand Creek Station.
8. Elea Navarro, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
A key piece that helped Kapaun win the Class 5A team championship last fall with a 12th-place finish, Navarro has already picked up where she left off from last season. She showed her potential with a 4-under card of 54 at Sierra Hills earlier this season and is now one-fourth of arguably the best team in Kansas.
9. Callie Cooper, Buhler senior
A two-time state qualifier who finished 14th overall in Class 4A last season, Cooper has plenty of big-tournament experience. She has notched a pair of top-five finishes to begin the season and figures to be one of the top seniors in the state this season.
10. Breanna Ruyle, Arkansas City junior
No question the most improved golfer on the list, Ruyle has continued her rapid improvement in the sport and has routinely been in contention at her tournaments this season. She tied for first in Wellington, finished runner-up in Derby with a career-best nine-hole score of 40 and notched top-10 finishes at Winfield and Eisenhower already.
The next 40 top golfers
Note: The list is sorted by alphabetical order.
11. Chloe Bartlett, Maize senior
12. Shelby Beckmann, Northwest senior
13. Avery Blasi, Pratt sophomore
14. Jaycee Brown, Garden Plain junior
15. Arabella Clevenger, Andale junior
16. Marlie Cooper, Buhler sophomore
17. MaKenna Dodson, Nickerson senior
18. Madelyn Engel, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
19. Kaitlyn Fowler, Cheney junior
20. Sophia Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
21. Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central senior
22. Phoenix Hill, North junior
23. Hope Hilton, Andover senior
24. Kayla Jensen, Eisenhower sophomore
25. Chloe Johnson, Derby senior
26. Katy Johnson, Derby junior
27. Bella Jones, Bishop Carroll sophomore
28. Charlotte Kerbs, Maize freshman
29. Ella Kerschen, Bishop Carroll junior
30. Callie Knight, Trinity Academy sophomore
31. Jorja Knodel, Mulvane junior
32. Jaden Kordonowy, Maize South senior
33. Carley Littell, Winfield sophomore
34. Kiley Maier, Campus sophomore
35. Reaghan Martin, Hutchinson senior
36. Celine Mendoza, Winfield senior
37. Loralai Millspaugh, Trinity Academy junior
38. Savanna Nickum, Winfield junior
39. Hillary Niemann, Andale senior
40. Mikayla Phillips, Circle senior
41. Ashley Posch, Andover Central junior
42. Kasiah Richmond, Wellington junior
43. Jaye Skinner, Newton junior
44. Kate Stuckey, Bishop Carroll junior
45. Lindsey Warsnak, Newton junior
46. Alayna Welch, North senior
47. Adie White, Circle senior
48. Caitlyn Widener, Maize South junior
49. Kaitlyn Williams, Valley Center senior
50. Alexia Zweifel, Augusta junior
Kansas high school girls golf team previews
City League teams
Bishop Carroll: Keira Ronsick, jr.; Bella Jones, so.; Kate Stuckey, jr.; Saylor Fornshell, jr.; Ella Kerschen, jr.; Gabbi Navarro, sr.
East: Charley-Ann Ortiz, sr.; Jillian Hutchinson, so.; Rylee Pickens, jr.; Natalie Schafer, so.
Heights: Prune Dissel, fr.; Natalie Yeager, fr.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Kate Tilma, sr.; Alexa Garrett, jr.; Elea Navarro, sr.; Meg Tilma, fr.; Sophia Gimino, jr.; Madelyn Engel, jr.
North: Alayna Welch, sr.; Phoenix Hill, jr.; Lauren Busch, jr.; Isabella Martinez, sr.; Maley Hansen, jr.
Northwest: Shelby Beckmann, sr.
Southeast: Mallory Floyd, sr.; Angelika Bui, fr.
West: Breonna Goodnight, jr.
AV-CTL teams
Andale-Garden Plain: Jaycee Brown, jr.; Carly Hitt, sr.; Arabella Clevenger, jr.; Hillary Niemann, sr.; Macey Hensley, fr.
Andover: Hope Hilton, sr.; Riley Schuster, jr.; Ember Felton, jr.; Reagan Forrest, jr.; Norah Leastman, fr.; Harper Felton, jr.
Andover Central: Ashley Posch, jr.; Brittany Harshaw, sr.; Landyn Patterson, sr.; Allie Herrmann, jr.; Lara Halling, sr.; Hailey Becker, jr.
Arkansas City: Breanna Ruyle, jr.; Tayeah Rich, jr.; Aidyn Holman, jr.; Kamryn Mendoza, jr.; Alaina Brantley, so.
Augusta: Alexia Zweifel, jr.; Kyra Carrell, sr.; Autum Hubbard, jr.; Elise Richardson, fr.; Kimber LaFever, sr.; Kate Geier, jr.
Buhler: Callie Cooper, sr.; Marlie Cooper, so.; Taylee Hummel, jr.; Elise Gover, jr.; America Holliday, jr.; Brooke Miller, jr.
Campus-Clearwater: Kiley Maier, so.; Alexis Elliott, so.; Alicia Jaramillo, jr.; Sara Vulgamore, jr.; Lauren Potter, jr.
Circle: Mikayla Phillips, sr.; Adie White, sr.; Jocelyn Edwards, so.; Emma Kern, so.; Evelynn Stierwalt, fr.; McKenzie Bowman, jr.
Collegiate: Margaret Ulrich, fr.; Hyemin Choe, jr.; Ellie Schulte, fr.; Adelaide Fitzwater, so.; Eva Norum, sr.
Derby: Chloe Johnson, sr.; Katy Johnson, jr.; Hannah Minnis, so.; Amanda Phouthavong, so.
Eisenhower: Kayla Jensen, so.; Meredith Russell, jr.; Lexi Habbart, jr.; Lillian Roy, jr.; Shea Mason, jr.; Emma Scheer, jr.
Goddard: Kaiden Phillips, sr.; Aubrie Culver, sr.; Kalista Rugh, sr.; Jade Simeona, jr.; Ally Hamblin, jr.; Allie Snyder, so.
Hutchinson: Reaghan Martin, sr.; Sarah Swartz, sr.; Jaycilyn Moriasi, sr.; Ella Burlie, sr.; Riley Lusk, sr.; Ellie Dube, sr.; Zoe Tomac, sr.
Maize: Kinslea Jones, fr.; Charlotte Kerbs, fr.; Chloe Bartlett, sr.; Abigail Cavazos, fr.; Kira Packer, jr.
Maize South: Jaden Kordonowy, sr.; Kylie Rudkin, sr.; Caitlyn Widener, jr.; Mackenzie Harding, sr.; Kadynce Nash, so.; Ava Howie, so.
Mulvane: Jorja Knodel, jr.; Payton Fox, so.; Kaia Moore, so.
Newton: Lindsey Warsnak, jr.; Jaye Skinner, jr.; Cadence Altum, jr.; Ember Suter, sr.; Madeline Duncan, sr.; Bailey Rhodes, fr.
Valley Center: Lauryn Williams, sr.
Wellington: Kasiah Richmond, jr.; Elly DeJarnett, jr.; Aubrey Hunt, so.;
Winfield: Chaney Littell, sr.; Celine Mendoza, sr.; Savanna Nickum, jr.; Carley Littell, so.; Clover Maples, fr.
Other area teams
Cheney: Kaitlyn Fowler, jr.; Payton Ryba, jr.; Hayley Sutter, sr.; Nicole Krueger, sr.; Brynn McCormick, sr.; Amelia Meng, fr.
Eureka: Annaliese Casper, so.; Abby Coon, sr.; Kate Tourelle, so.; Victoria Perkins, sr.; Banff Perkins, so.; Dawn Bobey, sr.
Kingman: Alea Boos, sr.; Savannah Snyder, sr.; Kinley Watkins, jr.; Tori Tetrick, jr.; Shylla Mark, jr.
Marion: McKinnon Waner, fr.
Medicine Lodge: Phinn Scott, sr.; Kierstyn Cunningham, jr.; Mindy Wells, so.; Georgia Martin, jr.; Brooklyn Petardi, sr.; City Cline, sr.
Nickerson: MaKenna Dodson, sr.; Emily Malecki, sr.; Jessica Shelton, so.; Hannah Heinz, fr.
Pratt: Avery Blasi, so.; Lexi Blasi, fr.; Madeline Drake, so.; Sage Kohman, so.; Emma Roadhouse, so.; Rayden Crow, fr.
Pretty Prairie: Raegan McLeland, jr.
Trinity Academy: Loralai Millspaugh, jr.; Callie Knight, so.; Adrienne Pomatmat, jr.; Ava Hawks, so.
