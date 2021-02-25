The 50 bowlers and teams from Wichita area who could win a Kansas state championship

Wichita Northwest’s Brandon Bonta and Gabriel Alvarez The Wichita Eagle

As the Kansas high school bowling postseason begins with regional-qualifying tournaments this week, Varsity Kansas gives you a guide of 50 bowlers and bowling teams you need to know before the state meet in Wichita on March 4 and 5.

The list is broken up by the top 20 boys bowlers, top 20 girls bowlers and five boys and girls teams to watch as they chase state titles.

Top 20 boys

1. Brandon Bonta, Northwest senior

No bowler in Kansas has been more consistent on the biggest stage than Bonta, who has remarkably finished second place at state all three years — in 6A in 2018 and in 5-1A in 2019 and 2020. He leads the state in scoring average (238) for the third time in his four seasons, this time by 12 pins over second place. He also has the third-best high series (778) score this season.

2. Silas Limes, Heights senior

After missing out on state in 2019, Limes came back in a big way last season with a third-place finish in 6A. He’s posted a top-five scoring average (222) in the state for the second straight season with a high series of 742.

3. Blake Albers, Bishop Carroll senior

The defending 5-1A state champion, Albers is once again turning it on for the postseason — he rolled the state’s second-best series (779) last week to win the City League title. His season average (199) isn’t anywhere near the state’s leaders, but there’s no denying Albers is at his best when the stakes are the highest.

4. Sam Calderon, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

With two state medals already to his name, highlighted by an eighth-place finish last year, Calderon has now sported a top-five average in the state (222) for the second straight season. With four 700 series already under his belt this year, Calderon figures to be a strong title contender.

5. Alex Hedden, Derby junior

It’s been a remarkably consistent season for Hedden following a 58th-place finish at state last season. As a junior, he’s blossomed into one of the state’s best — his scoring average (224) is third-best in the state and No. 1 in 6A.

6. Jared Cromly, Andover Central junior

A two-time state qualifier, Cromly has taken off in his junior season and has the fifth-best scoring average (222) in the state and third-best in 5-1A. He is coming off a win last week where he rolled the best series (783) in Kansas this season.

7. Brady Longenecker, Trinity Academy sophomore

The future looks bright for Longenecker, who qualified for state last season and has taken a step forward this year. He hasn’t popped off for a big series yet, but his scoring average (215) is the 12th-best in the state.

8. Jack Barnes, Eisenhower senior

The AV-CTL Div. II champion after rolling a season-best series of 704, Barnes carries a 206 average this season and is looking for his second straight state appearance.

9. Timothy Blount, Andover Central junior

Blount has three victories to his name this season and carries a 214 scoring average, the 14th-best in the state this season.

10. Colby Hedden, Derby sophomore

In his first season of varsity, Hedden is thriving with an average of 209 that ranks him in the top-25 of state. He’s also coming off his best performance of the season, winning the AV-CTL Div. I title with a 689 series.

11. Cole Munley, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Looking for his second straight trip to the state meet, Munley has once again posted a top-20 scoring average (211) in the state this season. He’ll look to improve on his 26th-place finish at last year’s state meet.

12. Nathan Kleinschrodt, Campus senior

A veteran who has bowled at state the last three seasons, most notably taking third overall in 6A in 2019, Kleinschrodt enters the postseason with a solid 208 average.

13. Garrett McGaffin, Andale senior

Andale isn’t known for its bowling program, but McGaffin could change that this season. He finished first in five straight meets this season and has the scoring average (208) and high series (702) to reach state.

14. V-Thoon Thanasouk, Campus junior

After a taste of state experience last season, Thanasouk has been the top bowler for Campus on average (210) this season with a top-20 average in the state.

15. Conner Eastman, Cheney senior

After a top-30 finish at state last season, Eastman has four victories and a runner-up finish to his name this season. He’s proven with his scoring average (206) and high series (687) that he’ll be in the mix to return to state this year.

16. Jy’Vaughn Martin, Heights senior

After a top-35 finish at state last season, Martin has had a solid senior campaign with a scoring average (209) that ranks in the top-25 of the state.

17. Ben Waliczek, East senior

A three-time state qualifier, Waliczek has yet to finish better than 40th at the state meet. He could change that this season, where he has a 204 average with a high-series score of 724 posted last week.

18. Aaron Geisler, Maize South senior

One of just two bowlers to roll a perfect 300 game this season, Geisler (711 high series) is looking to become the first Maize South bowler to reach state since 2018.

19. Jose Limon, South senior

After qualifying his first two seasons, Limon missed the state tournament last season. He’ll look to punch his ticket back, as he carries a 206 average and has finished top-seven in all but one of his tournaments this season.

20. Andrew Harden, Derby senior

Derby’s lone senior has been an important piece in the cog to make the Panthers one of the top teams in 6A, carrying a 207 average for third-best on the team.

Top 20 girls

1. Piper Reams, Campus senior

Arguably the most accomplished girls bowler in the state, Reams is a former 6A state champion (2018) and finished no worse than third at the state meet in her career — all while leading the Colts to three straight team titles. She’s tied for the best scoring average (218) in the state this season, while her top series (733) ranks fourth.

2. Kaylee Back, Bishop Carroll junior

Back has a claim to make for the best bowler in the state, as she won the 5-1A state championship as a freshman by 51 pins and finished fourth at state last year. She’s back this season and is tied for the best scoring average in the state (218) for the second straight season and has the second-best high game (290) and high series (764) of any bowler in the state this year.

3. Dakota Lennen, Campus senior

Another big reason why Campus has won three straight 6A team titles is Lennen, who has two state medals to her name, including a second-place finish in 2019. Lennen ranks third in the state in scoring average (213) and her best series (732) is fifth-best in the state this season.

4. Casey Feast, Campus senior

Feast has been a part of the last two Campus title teams and figures to be a big part of the Colts’ run for a fourth straight 6A title this season. After an 11th-place finish in 6A last year at state, Feast has the fourth-best scoring average (207) in the state and is one of just 11 bowlers with a 700 series this season.

5. Kenzie Womack, Northwest junior

A two-time state qualifier, Womack is looking to improve on her best finish at state — a 19th-place 5-1A medal in 2019. The City League champion figures to be right in the mix, as her season average (203) and high series (712) both rank top-10 in the state.

6. Victoria Cocannouer, East senior

A two-time state qualifier, including a 14th-place finish in 6A in 2019, Cocannouer has rebounded with a strong senior season after missing state last season. She is top-10 in the state in scoring average (202) and her season-best series of 715 is eighth-best in the state.

7. Kensley Morris, Eisenhower senior

Morris was in the hunt for a state title last season and ultimately finish third in 5-1A. A two-time state qualifier, Morris figures to be back in the mix this postseason with a scoring average (190) that is top-25 in the state this season.

8. Kaylie Nelson, Northwest senior

Looking to finish her career as a four-time state qualifier, Nelson is having another solid season with her scoring average (188) good for top-25 in the state this season. She’ll be looking to recapture the magic of her 2018 state run when she finished fourth in 6A as a freshman.

9. Kassidy Miller, Augusta junior

Miller will be looking to make it 3-for-3 in state appearances in her career, as she finished 13th in 5-1A last season. She figures to be back in the mix this season with a 197 scoring average that ranks 12th overall in the state and sixth-best in the 5-1A field.

10. Adria Huiett, Buhler junior

The experience is there for Huiett, a two-time state qualifier who was on Buhler’s 2019 state championship team. She’ll looks to improve on her 21st-place finish at last year’s state meet, as she enters postseason with the 11th-best average in the state (198).

11. Darby Guinn, Eisenhower senior

After helping Eisenhower to a second-place team finish at 5-1A state last season with her seventh-place individual performance, Guinn is back for her senior year with the Tigers. She has finished no worse than second in her last four meets with a scoring average of 183.

12. Shaniah Moore, Heights senior

Moore has blossomed into one of the state’s best bowlers. She’s a two-time state qualifier, including a state medal with last year’s 14th-place finish in 6A, Moore has the 15th-best scoring average (193) in the state this season.

13. Kenzie Kling, Campus junior

Kling is fourth on her team in scoring average (194), but 13th in the entire state. That goes to show how loaded the Colts are this season, as Kling has shown she has the pop (664 high series) to improve on her 23rd-place finish at state last year.

14. Savannah Hsu, Campus freshman

A new addition to the Colts’ dynasty this season, Hsu has given Campus just another weapon in its lineup. Her scoring average of 193 is already good for top-15 in the state as a freshman.

15. Ella Adkins, Campus senior

It’s only fitting that Campus has all six of its bowlers on this list, as it chugs along looking for its fourth straight state title. Adkins, another senior, is a luxury for the Colts, giving them some serious firepower (656 high series) from her spot in the lineup.

16. Kelsea Edgar, South junior

Edgar finished 13th in 6A in her state debut last season and she’s starting to build momentum late in this season, as she rolled her season-best series (650) at City League last week. Her season average (184) is just off the top-25 list in the state.

17. Hailey Jewell, East senior

Jewell can become a four-time state qualifier this season, as she will be looking to improve on her first state medal performance from last season’s 19th-place finish in 6A. She has once again been solid for the Blue Aces with the second-best scoring average (180) on the team.

18. Bailey Wise, Bishop Carroll senior

Carroll will be looking to make some noise at the state tournament and Wise, a senior, could be key to that. She has the second-best scoring average (183) on the team and has shown her potency with a season-high series of 636.

19. Kylie Lowe, North senior

Lowe is still looking to recapture her form from last year’s state meet, where she finished eighth overall in 6A. Her season average (169) is nowhere close to the state leaders, but she’s proven herself capable in the past as a two-time state qualifier.

20. Olivia Brosch, Andover senior

Brosch bowled well at state last year to collect a 5-1A medal with a 16th-place finish at last year’s state meet. She’ll attempt to get back to the state meet with a scoring average of 168 this season.

Top 5 boys teams

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

The Crusaders have two of the most consistently good bowlers in the state in juniors Sam Calderon (222 average) and Cole Munley (211 average). They’re coming off the best performance of the season, as they won the City League title with the state’s second-best score (2,795) this season. If Patrick Bloomer (199 average) is bowling well, the Crusaders have one of the most potent lineups in the state.

2. Derby Panthers

Derby returns four bowlers from its second-place team in 6A last season, including Alex Hedden (224 average), who has the top scoring average in 6A this season. The Panthers have plenty of pop around him with AV-CTL Div. I champion Colby Hedden, Jason Miller (725 high series), Braden Boswell (700 high series) and Andrew Harden (207 average).

3. Heights Falcons

The Falcons are powered by their three seniors, as Silas Limes (222), Jy’Vaughn Martin (209) and Dylan Depperschmidt (210) all rank in the top-25 of the state in scoring average. That foundation give the Falcons a chance for a high 6A state finish, but they’ll need someone else to emerge in the postseason to capture a high state finish.

4. Eisenhower Tigers

Eisenhower hasn’t brought home a state trophy since winning the 5-1A title in 2014, a drought the Tigers could end this season. They showed their firepower earlier in the season with their season-best team score of 2,740, the fourth-best score in the state this season. Eisenhower has been led this season by Jack Barnes (206 average) and Drew Merrell (208 average).

5. Campus Colts

Campus edged out Derby for the AV-CTL Div. I title with a season-best score of 2,677. No one has topped a 680 series this season, but the Colts remain a threat because of their depth: V-Thoon Thanasouk, Nathan Kleinschrodt, Cole Clough, Alex Flinn, Jake Reed and Ryan Nguyen all have scoring averages between 197 and 210.

Top 5 girls teams

1. Campus Colts

No team in the state is looking like it can touch the Colts, who have a dynasty going right now with 6A state titles in five of the last six seasons. Campus can win its fourth straight this season, led by three of the best bowlers in the state in seniors Piper Reams (218 average), Dakota Lennen (213 average) and Casey Feast (207 average). There’s no weakness in Campus’ lineup, as its other three bowlers all sport at least a 186 average in Kenzie Kling, Savannah Hsu and Ella Adkins.

2. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Carroll is one of the hottest teams in 5-1A entering the postseason, as it has posted its two best scores of the season — 2,482 and 2,435 — in back-to-back tournaments the last two weeks. The City League champions feature arguably the best bowler in the state in junior Kaylee Back (218 average) and have plenty of help behind her with a trio of seniors in Bailey Wise (183 average), Hong Nguyen (178 average) and Jade Pham (179 average).

3. Northwest Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are peaking at the right time, as they just rolled their season-best score (2,352) last week to finish second in the City League. They have two of the most potent bowlers in the state in junior Kenzie Womack (203 average) and senior Kaylie Nelson (188 average), while junior Yumi Yoshikai (174 average) has also been solid.

4. East Blue Aces

A proud program who regularly qualifies its team for the state meet, the Blue Aces should once again be in the mix to return their team to the state meet. They’ve been consistent this season and their high score (2,318) shows they have the punch to get back. The team is led by seniors Victoria Cocannouer (202 average), Hailey Jewell (180 average) and Cleofe Buranday (173 average) and junior Melanie Andrews (162 average).

5. Eisenhower Tigers

Eisenhower made a spirited run at a 5-1A state championship last season, eventually coming up less than 50 pins short of the title for a second-place finish. The Tigers return two of the top bowlers from that run in seniors Kensley Morris (190 average) and Darby Guinn (183 average), who finished third and seventh respectively. If those two bowl well, then the Tigers should be back in the mix to return to state.

Regional tournament schedule

The Class 6A Wichita Northwest regional is Thursday at West Acres Bowl. It includes Campus, Northwest, South and West in the morning session and Dodge City, Garden City, Hutchinson and Liberal in the afternoon session.

The Class 5-1A Bishop Carroll regional is Friday at West Acres Bowl. It includes Carroll, Eisenhower, Maize and Maize South in the morning session and Andale, Cheney, Garden Plain and Goddard in the afternoon session.

The Class 5-1A Collegiate regional is Friday at The Alley in Wichita. It includes Wichita Central Christian, Collegiate, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Trinity Academy in the morning session and Classical, Newton and Valley Center in the afternoon session.