The 25 area wrestlers you need to know about as road to Kansas state meet begins

Mulvane senior Chadwick Stahl is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 4A at 132 pounds. Mulvane and other Class 4A teams will begin the postseason on Saturday at district tournaments. Courtesy

The postseason for Kansas high school wrestling will look vastly different during the coronavirus pandemic than in a typical season.

Gone are the one-time qualifying tournaments to earn a spot at the state meet. Class 4A teams and below will begin a three-step process on Saturday to reach the state meet this season. The second division in girls wrestling also began their road to state on Friday.

Class 4A teams and below have been sorted into eight district tournaments with the top four placers in each weight class advancing to a regional tournament, where two districts will be combined and again the top four placers will advance — this time to a sub-state meet, where two regionals will be combined and the top four placers from there will advance to what will be an 8-wrestler field at the state tournament.

Here are 25 of the area’s top wrestlers who will be begin their postseason journey to the state meet on Saturday.

Top 20 boys

1. Hector Serratos, Andale senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 126 (No. 2 all-class). State history: A two-time 4A state champion after winning the 120 title as a sophomore and the 126 title as a junior. District site: 4A Pratt.

2. Sam Elliott, Buhler junior

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 160 (No. 2 all-class). State history: Won the 4A state championship at 152 last season after registering a sixth-place finish in 4A at 138 as a freshman. District site: 4A Pratt.

3. Cayden Winter, Andale senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 220 (No. 3 all-class). State history: Lost in the 4A state championship match at 220 last season. District site: 4A Pratt.

4. Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 132 (No. 5 all-class). State history: Lost a decision in the 4A championship match at 120 to finish runner-up. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

5. Brennan Lowe, Eureka senior

Current ranking: 3-1A No. 1 at 160 (No. 4 all-class). State history: Former 3-1A state champion at 138 as a sophomore, then lost a decision in the 3-1A championship match at 152 last season. District site: 3-1A Douglass.

6. Garrett Davis, Augusta junior

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 170 (No. 3 all-class). State history: Lost in the 4A championship match at 145 as a sophomore. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

7. Braden Ledford, Winfield senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 3 at 126 (No. 6 all-class). State history: Former 4A state champion at 113 as a sophomore, then lost a decision in the 4A championship match at 126 last season. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

8. Eli Aouad, Andale senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 2 in 170 (No. 8 all-class). State history: Lost in the 4A semifinals at 160 and placed fifth last season. District site: 4A Pratt.

9. Braden Tatum, Rose Hill sophomore

Current ranking: 4A No. 1 at 106 (No. 4 all-class). State history: None. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

10. Colton Miller, Andale junior

Current ranking: 4A No. 2 at 106 (No. 5 all-class). State history: Qualified last year but did not place. District site: 4A Pratt.

11. Wyatt Wright, Remington senior

Current ranking: 3-1A No. 1 at 120 (No. 10 all-class). State history: Lost in the 120 semifinals and finished third at 120 in 3-1A last season. District site: 3-1A Douglass.

12. Colby Schreiner, Kingman junior

Current ranking: 3-1A No. 2 at 145. State history: Lost in overtime in the 145 championship match to take second in 3-1A last season. Also finished third at 132 in 3-1A as a freshman. District site: 3-1A Cheney.

13. Keegan Beavers, Rose Hill junior

Current ranking: 4A No. 4 at 145. State history: Lost in the 4A semifinals at 132 and placed fourth as a sophomore. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

14. Hunter Scott, Mulvane senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 2 at 285. State history: Placed sixth in 4A at 285 last season. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

15. Owen Eck, Andale freshman

Current ranking: 4A No. 2 at 120. State history: None. District site: 4A Pratt.

16. Grady Fox, Augusta sophomore

Current ranking: 4A No. 4 at 120. State history: Lost in the 4A semifinals and finished third at 113 last season. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

17. Peyton Besco, Rose Hill senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 3 at 152. State history: Qualified last season, but did not place. District: 4A Rose Hill.

18. Tommy Rodgers, Rose Hill senior

Current ranking: 4A No. 3 at 182. State history: None. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

19. Marcus Terry, Augusta sophomore

Current ranking: 4A No. 3 at 106 (No. 6 all-class). State history: None. District site: 4A Rose Hill.

20. Ian Aouad, Andale freshman

Current ranking: 4A No. 4 at 152. State history: None. District site: 4A Pratt.

Top 5 girls

1. Anna Cullens, Wellington sophomore

Current ranking: Div. II No. 1 at 109. State history: Lost in the state championship match at 109 last season. District site: Rose Hill.

2. Kammie Schanz, Mulvane sophomore

Current ranking: Div. II No. 2 at 138. State history: Lost a 3-2 decision in the state championship match at 143 last season. District site: Rose Hill.

3. Mikayla Konrade, Winfield junior

Current ranking: Div. II No. 2 at 126. State history: Place sixth at 123 last season. District site: Rose Hill.

4. Holly Giddings, McPherson junior

Current ranking: Div. II No. 2 at 155. State history: Qualified but did not place last season. District site: Council Grove.

5. Kaitlyn Hain, Wellington junior

Current ranking: Div. II No. 3 at 132. State history: Qualified but did not place last season. District site: Rose Hill.

Area teams at district sites

Boys (on Saturday)

Class 3-1A No. 4 at Cheney: Canton-Galva, Chaparral, Cheney, Garden Plain, Halstead, Hillsboro, Kingman, Lyons, Southeast-Saline, Sterling.

Class 3-1A No. 5 at Douglass: Bluestem, Burden-Central, Chase County, Douglass, Eureka, Flinthills, Herington, Marion, Remington, West Elk.

Class 4A No. 2 at Pratt: Andale, Buhler, Clearwater, Hesston, Nickerson, Pratt, Trinity Academy.

Class 4A No. 3 at Rose Hill: Augusta, Circle, El Dorado, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington, Winfield.

Class 4A No. 4 at Wamego: Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, McPherson, Rock Creek, Smoky Valley, Wamego.

Girls Div. II (on Friday)

No. 2 at Cimarron: Cheney, Cimarron, Fairfield, Holcomb, Hugoton, Kingman, Lakin, Larned, Lyons, Nickerson, Norwich, Pratt, Stafford, Ulysses.

No. 3 at Rose Hill: Augusta, Bluestem, Burden-Central, Circle, Clearwater, Douglass, El Dorado, Flinthills, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington, Winfield.

No. 4 at Council Grove: Abilene, Buhler, Chase County, Ell-Saline, Hesston, Marion, McPherson, Northern Heights, Remington, Smoky Valley.

Bishop Carroll wins City League title

Bishop Carroll sent nine wrestlers to the championship match and came away with six champions en route to a City League championship last week at Heights.

The Golden Eagles scored 217 team points, easily edging Kapaun Mount Carmel (175½) and Northwest (114) in the team race. Carroll’s individual champions included Sam Gorges (113), Ryan Pacha (138), Sam Duling (145), Antonio Huerta (152), Matthew Morrell (160) and Hunter Trail (182).

Other highlights from the meet included:

Kapaun junior Bubba Wright, ranked No. 2 in 5A, continued his undefeated season in a dominant performance to win the 120 title.

In a highly-anticipated showdown in the 170 finals, Kapaun’s Nathan Fury (No. 3 in 5A) took down Carroll’s Andrew Husband (No. 4 in 5A) by a major decision, 12-4. Fury improved to 27-1 this season, while Husband dropped to 25-5.

Kapaun senior Noah Redcorn scored the upset of the tournament at 220, upsetting North’s Salvador Ornelas, ranked No. 3 in 6A, by pinning him in the semifinals.

The Ross brothers at Northwest both pinned their way to dominant performances to win titles. Senior Mason Ross, the top-ranked wrestler in 6A at 220, improved to 16-1 this season with three straight pins, while younger brother Caden Ross, a sophomore ranked No. 4 in 6A at 195, did the same in his weight class to bring home a title.

Northwest junior Nathan Carter also pinned his way to the heavyweight title, improving to 16-4 in the process. He is currently ranked No. 5 in 6A.

City League

Teams—1. Bishop Carroll 217; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 175½; 3. Northwest 114; 4. North 95; 5. South 94½; 6. West 81½; 7. Heights 26; 8. Southeast 20; 9. East 16.

106—1. Ruda, KMC, pinned Garrett, W, 3:26; 3. Carillo, S, dec. Watley, N, 10-4. 113—1. Gorges, BC, dec. Shields, N, 4-2; 3. Amador, S, pinned Epps, SE, 2:51. 120—1. Wright, KMC, tech. fall Means, BC, 16-1; 3. Gutierrez, N, pinned Mills, S, 3:56. 126—1. Washington, W, pinned Martinez, KMC, 4:17; 3. Ornelas, NW, dec. Huerta, BC, 5-3. 132—1. Riley, KMC, pinned Brown, W, 1:13; 3. Kirkhart, S, pinned Breese, BC, 5:31. 138—1. Pacha, BC, pinned Mertes, S, 3:23; 3. Leos, N, dec. Biehler, KMC, 4-3. 145—1. Duling, BC, pinned Adams, W, 1:57; 3. Meraz, N, pinned Le, SE, 1:45. 152—1. Huerta, BC, pinned Brasher, S, 1:06; 3. Otahrighobe, KMC, pinned Oliver, SE, 2:33. 160—1. Morrell, BC, pinned Alvarado, N, 1:09; 3. Brooks, NW, pinned Smith, S, 2:32. 170—1. Fury, KMC, maj. dec. Husband, BC, 12-4; 3. Castaneda, H, pinned Valdez, S, 0:45. 182—1. Trail, BC, pinned Ward, NW, 1:47; 3. Everett, E, pinned Elias, KMC, 3:33. 195—1. Ross, NW, pinned Eastman, BC, 1:17; 3. Berry, H, pinned Traglia, KMC, 3:39. 220—1. Ross, NW, pinned Redcorn, KMC, 2:46; 3. Ornelas, N, pinned Buresh, BC, 3:48. 285—1. Carter, NW, pinned McAuliffe, KMC, 3:27; 3. Purvis, BC, pinned Godsey, S, 2:33.