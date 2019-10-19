State tennis recap: Pair of Kapaun singles meet in Class 5A championship match

The 2019 Kansas high school girls tennis state tournament is in the books, and the Wichita area was well represented.

Here are the highlights across all classifications in Kansas:

Kapaun singles meet in title match

For the first time since 2015, two teammates met in the Class 5A singles state championship match.

Kapaun junior Clara Whitaker played sophomore teammate Reagan Boleski for the state title Saturday in Pittsburg after a morning rain delay.

Whitaker entered this season as a back-to-back singles champion. She tore through the bracket in 2019, too. She lost one game before the championship match. She beat Salina Central junior Callie Sanborn 6-0, 6-0 in the state semifinals.

Boleski finished third at state last year as a freshman, falling to Bishop Carroll’s Brittany Steven in the semifinals. This season, Boleski finished the season 24-4 with most of her losses coming to Whitaker.

Although Whitaker won her title last year, it wasn’t enough to win the team title as Kapaun watched Carroll win it for the second time in school history.

The Crusaders were five points short.

Collegiate makes it nine straight

The Collegiate girls wrapped up their almost unprecedented ninth straight state team title in Winfield; the Spartans haven’t missed since 2008.

With only two seniors on the state roster, Collegiate finished with the following in Class 4A:

Senior Stephanie Gentile/junior Sophie Yoakum, third

Senior Sallie Lair/sophomore Lily Conrad, second

Junior Sonya Murphy, third

Freshman Emma Mantovani, first

Mantovani beat Circle’s Annabelle Adams, who beat Mantovani at the regional tournament last week.

Remarkably, the nine-year streak still isn’t the longest in school history. The Spartans won 13 in-a-row from 1986-98.

Wellington doubles return the favor

On the doubles side in Class 4A, there was a bit of a rematch in the state title match.

Collegiate senior Sallie Lair and sophomore Lily Conrad played Wellington senior Kylie Aufdengarten and junior Rylie Rusk. The duos met in last week’s regional championship, where the Spartans won.

Saturday, it was Aufdengarten and Rusk. They beat the Spartans 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Last year, Lair’s sister, Sydney — who earned All-Metro honors, and her former partner Hannah Geoffroy beat Aufdengarten and Rusk in the title match.

Aufdengarten and Rusk are the second doubles team in Wellington history to win state and first since 2010.

Conway Springs doubles get redemption

Last year, Conway Springs’ Kara Koester and Karlee Osner were up in the state semifinals after winning the first set 6-4. They lost the final two to drop out of title contention.

The Cardinal pair returned to state in 2019 as seniors and won their first state championship, beating Kansas City Christian’s Juliet Bartels and Kiera Knoflicek in another tiebreaker.

Koester and Osner are the third doubles champions to come out of Conway Springs since 2011 but also the third ever. They finished their senior seasons 31-2.

Circle standout makes history

Annabelle Adams is already making Circle proud and has another year to go.

Adams reached the Class 4A state championship match in Winfield, beating Collegiate’s Sonya Murphy in the semifinals 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. She met another Collegiate Spartan in the title match.

Collegiate freshman Emma Mantovani reached the final match of the year, beating Trinity Academy freshman Isabella Sebits 6-1, 6-1. Mantovani finished third at Collegiate’s regional tournament last week.

Adams is the next installment of Circle’s rise in high school tennis. Carson Mosier earned All-Metro honors on the boys’ side after reaching the title match as well.

Adams finished her season 25-2.