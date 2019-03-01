Campus completes most dominant year in Kansas high school bowling history

In a sport designed for parity, Campus has captured consistency, but it came at a cost.





Campus coach Kenny Fulkerson will shave his mustache for the first time since his senior year of high school in 1984 because the Colts became the first Kansas high school bowling program to win the boys and girls state championships on the same day. But the Colts took it a step further this season, winning the Great Plains Classic, its regional tournament and state championship on the boys and girls side.

The wager was made during the regular season when junior Michaell Hausler bet Fulkerson that if the boys team won its first state title in program history, he would have to shave. Fulkerson declined at first, but Hausler added that if the Colts brought home the winner’s trophy, every bowler on the team would have to shave, too.

“It’s history,” Fulkerson said. “And the mustache will probably be gone before we get out of this building.”

The Colts girls started Friday’s assault to the top with its second straight Class 6A state championship at Northrock Lanes. They widened their margin of victory and will only lose one senior, Taylor Cessna.

“They are trying to come up with oil patterns that challenge these kids more,” coach Kenny Fulkerson said. “But my kids are just really gifted. I’ve got four sophomores on this team, and they’ll be here next year.”

Campus had the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. The Colts had another at 11th, too. Fulkerson said this group is experienced and poised. They find their marks and stick with them.

Last year’s individual 6A champion, Piper Reams, finished third as a sophomore with a 574-pin series. She said the group’s bowling experience showed Friday, finding the mark and adjusting as the pattern changed.

“I started out pretty rough, but you just have to remember one game doesn’t change your whole score,” she said.

Campus totaled 2,867 pins last year on its way to its third title since 2015. The Colts held off Garden City by 93 pins. This year, they won by 145 and knocked down 3,122 total.

Fellow sophomore Dakota Lennen took the leap to the runner-up spot after finishing 10th last year, finishing with a 633-pin series. She said this is a special group that will only continue to improve.

In 2020, Campus will go for its fourth title in five years. Fulkerson said he is lucky to have the group he has found.

“Their confidence, I never had it at their age,” he said. “I don’t know where they get it, but I’m glad they do.”

That confidence carried over a few hours later, Fulkerson said, when the boys got to the lanes. Campus had all six bowlers in the top 34, including sophomore Nathan Kleinschrodt, who finished third with a 598-pin series and a 229-pin first game.

Hausler was the Colts’ second-highest finisher at 15th with a 556-pin series and a 201-pin second game. He said there are two factors that went into Friday’s performance.

“It’s confidence and having fun,” he said. “Coach says when we’re having fun, we win. When we’re loud, we win.”

Fulkerson was at a loss of words to explain what he watched Friday, he said. To be part of not only Campus history but also Kansas history was humbling, he said. There wasn’t much more to achieve.

“I made a comment in 2013 when we came runner-up and said, ‘It’s time people get a whole new outlook on what Campus athletics is,’” he said. “I said that, and it started with us. We’re going to keep this going as long as I can, and now everybody else is starting to follow suit: basketball, football, baseball. Everyone is getting better.

“I’d like to say you have to keep going up, but you can’t go no higher than we are right now.”

Results

Boys - Team

1. Campus - 3,084

2. Hutchinson - 2,924

3. Olathe Northwest - 2,899

4. Garden City - 2,875

5. Shawnee Mission Northwest - 2,860

6. Lawrence Free State - 2,825

7. Junction City - 2,820

8. Shawnee Mission West - 2,769

9. Washburn Rural - 2,743

Boys - Individual

1. Michael Anderson - Olathe West, 660

2. Cameron Kotwitz - Olathe Northwest, 623

3. Nathan Kleinschrodt - Campus, 598

4. Dalton Hobbs - Hutchinson, 594

5. Devon Urbano - Wichita North, 588

6. Evan Calkins - Olathe Northwest, 579

7. Chase Clausing - Washburn Rural, 572

8. Preston Wilson - Shawnee Mission Northwest, 570 (216)

9. Kaden Whitehurst - Garden City, 570 (200)

10. Joseph Taylor - Free State, 566

11. Gavin Harris - Shawnee Mission South, 562

12. William Ayers - Leavenworth, 561

13. Andres Fonseca - Shawnee Mission West, 561

14. Carver Hartl - Shawnee Mission West, 558

15. Michaell Hausler - Campus, 556

16. Benjamin Banks - Washburn Rural, 553

17. Logan Rhodes - Olathe East, 549

18. Colby Hovermale - Shawnee Mission Northwest, 548

19. Jayden Cress - Lawrence, 539

20. Tristan Smith - Leavenworth, 538

Girls - Team

1. Campus - 3,122

2. Garden City - 2,977

3. Washburn Rural - 2,788

4. Manhattan - 2,695

5. Shawnee Mission Northwest - 2,538

6. Junction City - 2,503

7. Olathe North - 2,464

8. Wichita East - 2,362

9. Olathe East - 2,267

Girls - Individual

1. Lauren Buchanan - Washburn Rural, 646

2. Dakota Lennen - Campus, 633

3. Piper Reams - Campus, 574

4. Taylor Cessna - Campus, 572

5. Savannah Adams - Junction City, 568

6. Karly Larson - Garden City, 564

7. Ryleigh Whitehurst - Garden City, 558

8. Alexis Leon - Garden City, 550

9. Emily Stamper - Olathe North, 539

10. Taylor Lang - Hutchinson, 537

11. Rebecca Herd - Campus, 536

12. Hannah Casto - Washburn Rural, 531 (201)

13. Camryn Lenz - Dodge City, 531 (191)

14. Victoria Cocannouer - Wichita East, 528

15. Cheyanne Bolin - Shawnee Mission Northwest, 524

16. Julianna Shear - Wichita South, 517 (185)

17. Alexandria Newell - Manhattan, 517 (175)

18. Cassidy Eschliman - Junction City, 507

19. Holly Bridges - Garden City, 504

20. Sydney Miller - Olathe East, 503